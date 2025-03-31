Could Virgil van Dijk follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving Liverpool? We have ranked six post-summer destinations based on their likelihood…

Arne Slot’s debut season has gone better than anyone could have imagined with Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League, but his second year could be much more difficult.

Liverpool are facing a major squad overhaul, with Alexander-Arnold potentially the first of several key players to leave after he reportedly ‘agreed’ on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

It would be surprising if the Reds do not make at least five summer signings with upgrades required in defence and attack, while Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – like Alexander-Arnold – have entered the final few months of their contracts.

Van Dijk and Salah have always been more likely than Alexander-Arnold to stay because of the England international’s age, but the veteran duo also have tempting exit options to consider.

In Van Dijk’s case, transfer reports have ramped up during the international break, with dramatic suggestions that he has already ‘said goodbye’ to Liverpool.

Salah will win the PFA Footballer of the Year award, but Van Dijk is the best of the rest as the 33-year-old has re-established himself as one of the world’s best centre-backs in a magnificent season.

Van Dijk is at the tail end of his career, but his stunning form makes him a credible option for any club. So, of his six leading summer options (according to the latest odds), which is the most likely? Starting with the least feasible, here is our ranking…

6) Barcelona

Hansi Flick’s side are the latest linked with the ‘big summer signing’ of Van Dijk amid their unrelenting reliance on the free agent market as a result of their financial difficulties.

Van Dijk would still walk into Barcelona’s starting XI, but he may not have the best time trying to claw together a defence often exposed by a ludicrous high line with Flick’s attack-first mindset, as fun as they are to watch.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathon Tah, who is also due to become a free agent this summer. He is more gettable than Van Dijk, considering the competition and salary on offer for the Liverpool star.

5) Paris Saint-Germain

PSG deservedly beat Liverpool in the Champions League last 16, proving they are the real deal in this year’s competition, as Luis Enrique has masterminded the swift restructuring of his side to ensure they do not miss Kylian Mbappe at all.

As disappointing as Liverpool’s Champions League exit was for their supporters, Van Dijk being spotted in talks with PSG chiefs after the loss was more concerning.

PSG will be tough to beat in the Champions League this season and could be primed for an era of dominance, but their recent success is built on young and hungry players and as great as Van Dijk remains, he doesn’t fit into this structure.

4) Saudi Pro League

Most Van Dijk exit reports of late have centred on interest from Europe, but there is also the lingering possibility of a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Middle East can blow any rivals out of the water with their financial might and it would be no contest if the race to sign Van Dijk purely came down to money, but they are still left wanting regarding the sporting project they can offer.

Salah and Van Dijk have proved this season that they still have loads to give at the elite level, and it would be a shame if either man headed to the Saudi Pro League.

3) Bayern Munich

A Van Dijk and Vincent Kompany link-up at Bayern Munich? They have got over last season’s disappointment, with the German giants well-placed to win the Bundesliga to finally earn Harry Kane his first team trophy and are also in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern are not exactly flooded with quality options at centre-back, with former Spurs star Eric Dier the main back-up to Kim Min-Jae and Dayot Upamecano.

It can be hard to see a marriage between certain players and clubs, but this is not the case with Van Dijk/Bayern Munich, and he could ride off into the sunset via a trophy-laden stint in Germany. Club chiefs will probably see more sense in landing a younger centre-back to compete with the current crop, though.

2) Real Madrid

If reports are to be believed, one of Real Madrid’s summer priorities is ticked off with Alexander-Arnold, but they are also expected to sign a new centre-back with Carlo Ancelotti needing to reduce the average age of his defence.

Ancelotti can’t achieve this with Van Dijk. Still, they could be tempted by Van Dijk as a short-term fix, who is a ready-made starter should they opt against younger alternatives.

It would sting Liverpool supporters if Van Dijk follows teammate Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid. There is no better exit option for the Dutchman and the opportunity to sign him on a free could be too good for the club to refuse, but they are also likely to think of the bigger picture and could hurt Arne Slot’s side in another way… by signing Dean Huijsen.

1) Liverpool

Van Dijk’s superb performances for Liverpool should make each club/league in this list at least seriously consider signing him, but they, too, will be thinking ahead with Huijsen and other emerging talents as the better long-term options.

The Liverpool standout is in a weaker negotiating position regarding contract length and would presumably be able to get a better deal out of the Premier League giants than any other interested side, barring teams in the Saudi Pro League.

While talk over an exit has increased, this is likely the doing of his agent to get the best possible deal and the most credible reports suggest he and Salah are ‘desperate’ to remain at Liverpool. Despite all of the external noise, it still feels inevitable that these two players will stay on as it makes the most sense for all parties.