Malick Fofana in an Arsenal top, Georges Mikautadze in a Leeds top, and Moussa Niakhate in a Crystal Palace top with the Lyon badge

Lyon’s financial meltdown has dragged them into Ligue 2, so we’ve helpfully redistributed their players to Premier League clubs sniffing around for a bargain.

Malick Fofana to Arsenal

The cream of the crop up for grabs now is young winger Fofana, who was bound to leave Lyon anyway after an impressive 2024/25 campaign. Naturally, Chelsea are the most strongly linked with the 20-year-old, but considering their advanced negotiations for Jamie Gittens, we’ve ruled them out. Liverpool are also reportedly keeping tabs.

Instead, we’ve backed Arsenal to capitalise on a cut-price deal for the electric young forward. The Gunners are thrown into the mix for pretty much every player linked with a ‘Big Six’ Premier League rival, and Fofana is no different. Mikel Arteta wants a new left-sided forward, and Fofana has the potential to become better than Gabriel Martinelli, who’s been linked with Bayern Munich.

Speaking of which, Bayern should also be in for Fofana, who scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 41 appearances last season. He’s good enough to make the jump, and Arsenal love a bit of penny-pinching, making this transfer a perfect match.

Georges Mikautadze to Leeds United

A Premier League transfer would ruin Mikautadze’s incredible potential as a major international tournament merchant after a wonderful Euro 2024, which helped earn him a move to the sixth-best team in France.

The 24-year-old has represented Metz, Ajax, Metz again, and Lyon, moving for between £10-15m each time. After netting 17 goals last season, a fee in that region would be absolutely fantastic for the buying club. There are plenty of Premier League candidates like Everton and Manchester United, but we think Leeds United would be a perfect fit.

Daniel Farke needs a reliable goalscorer amidst doubts over Joel Piroe’s ability to make the step up to the top flight, and Mikautadze is exactly that.

Corentin Tolisso to Everton

Having lost Abdoulaye Doucoure, we think Everton should turn to a cut-price deal for Tolisso. The French World Cup winner is only 30 and has a wealth of experience, scoring seven and assisting seven in Ligue 1 last season.

Out of all the high-profile players who might end up staying to play in Ligue 2, Tolisso is surely the most likely. He initially joined Lyon in 2007, came through their highly-reputable youth academy, moved on to Bayern for a lot of money, and returned on a free transfer after five years away. He loves the club.

Duje Caleta-Car to Sunderland

Championship play-off winners Sunderland are already interested in signing ex-Southampton centre-back Caleta-Car and have been handed the biggest ‘transfer boost’ possible.

That alone makes this a tap-in.

Lucas Perri to Bournemouth

Another tap-in is picking Lyon’s first-choice goalkeeper and reassigning him to a team that really need one.

Perri, 27, kept 10 clean sheets in Ligue 1 last season and is a pretty decent player; Bournemouth could do a lot worse after a year with Arsenal-bound Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Did you know he spent six months on loan at Crystal Palace in 2019? He’s represented them, Botafogo and Lyon – the John Textor trifecta.

Ernest Nuamah to Fulham

The thought of playing for Fulham brought Nuamah to tears last summer as he ‘vanished’ after completing part of his medical. The Cottagers agreed a £16million deal with Lyon but he really, really, really didn’t want to leave the French club.

He might be more open to the move now; if Fulham fancy signing someone who did that to them last year, we’re well behind it.

Moussa Niakhate to Crystal Palace

Former Nottingham Forest defender Niakhate impressed during his time at the City Ground and, as a proven Premier League player, there should be plenty of interest in signing him on the cheap this summer.

Given the likelihood of Marc Guehi leaving Palace, we’ve reassigned Niakhate to them. Again, there were plenty of options. We don’t mind Everton if Jarrad Branthwaite leaves, nor do we think he’d be a poor signing for Manchester United, Brentford or Bournemouth, who need to replace Dean Huijsen and possibly Illia Zabarnyi as well.

We probably should have picked the Cherries, but we wanted to include as many teams as possible.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Wolves

Former Arsenal youngster and Swiss army knife Maitland-Niles could return to England after two productive years in France. The five-cap England international would do his national team chances no harm with a move to Wolves, who could utilise the 27-year-old as a wing-back, full-back or midfielder.

Tanner Tessmann to Burnley

Last but not least is United States midfielder Tessmann, who could be snapped up by Burnley’s American owners this summer.

He wouldn’t be too expensive if this whole relegation debacle hadn’t happened, so we’re all over the Clarets boosting their midfield depth – and US fanbase – in the process.

