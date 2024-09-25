Manchester City's fit starters vs Arsenal ranked on how much an injury would impact Pep Guardiola..

Losing Rodri is a mammoth blow, but which of Manchester City’s other starters against Arsenal would Pep Guardiola least want to lose?

Premier League title rivals Arsenal (and Liverpool, potentially) will be licking their lips as Rodri’s ‘serious knee injury’ likely leaves champions Man City without their most important player for the rest of the season.

When Rodri has been missing in the past, Man City have been significantly more beatable and rivals will hope that his absence can close the gap and make winning the Premier League title a more realistic target.

However, it still feels inevitable that Guardiola will add to his rivals’ misery by brilliantly uncovering a radical new solution to get his side out of trouble. It’s just what he does.

So you shouldn’t be surprised if Erling Haaland or Scott Carson crop up in the midfield area to play a newly-invented role in the coming weeks. Still, even Guardiola would be left scratching his head at an increasing rate of vigour if one or two of his ten fit starters against Arsenal were ruled out for a similar length of time as Rodri.

So from least to most, we’ve ranked those players by how much we reckon the Man City boss would miss them were they to pick up a severe injury…

10) Kyle Walker

The England international managed to talk Guardiola down from a rage at half-time on Sunday, which is impressive given the state of his ‘defending’ for Gabriel’s goal for Arsenal.

The 34-year-old’s pace still gets him out of trouble in certain moments. Yet the days of him being lauded for his defensive work are long gone as he’s increasingly becoming a liability who is exposed for his poor positional sense.

Walker’s unrelenting pace papers over the cracks, but he finds himself so far down on this list as 19-year-old Rico Lewis would be primed to take his place. This change should arguably be made before this season ends with or without an injury forcing Guardiola’s hand.

9) Ederson

The goalkeeper in the opposing goal at the Etihad has a strong argument to say he’s dislodged Ederson in the ranking of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers.

But Ederson is brilliant in his own right and his low ranking on this list is not a reflection of his qualities. Instead, it’s down to his backup – Stefan Ortega – being the best No.2 in the Premier League who has already proven that he can seamlessly replace the Brazil international when required.

8) Jeremy Doku

The 22-year-old’s impressive debut season at the Etihad was to the detriment of Jack Grealish as he quickly earned the backing of Guardiola.

But Doku’s starting XI spot is far from secure after failing to provide a goal or an assist in his four Premier League appearances as his rashness in front of goal means he’s still far from the final product.

With Grealish and Phil Foden primed to take his place, Man City would cope without Doku as they have more depth in wide areas than in other positions.

7) Savinho

Doku hampered Grealish last season, but the Belgium international has been given a taste of his own medicine this term as he’s been upstaged by summer signing Savinho.

The flashy winger did brilliantly for Haaland’s goal against Arsenal and has settled in immediately following his summer move from parent club Girona.

Again, Man City’s wing options – even without Oscar Bobb – mean a debut season-disrupting injury to Savinho would not be the end of the world for Guardiola, but his placing above more established teammates goes to show just how immense his start to the season has been.

6) Ilkay Gundogan

Man City were gift-wrapped a slam-dunk signing in the summer as Barcelona let Gundogan return to the Etihad free of charge, but this was the perfect deal for all parties.

After the briefest re-adjustment period, the 33-year-old is back where he belongs; playing a prominent role for Man City in a Premier League title race.

With Foden and Kevin De Bruyne (when he’s back fully fit) set to be relied upon more in the absence of Rodri, Gundogan may gradually become a useful squad player for Guardiola this season. But his ability to perform in various midfield roles will be useful, especially in the absence of City’s Ballon d’Or contender.

5) Manuel Akanji

For all the talk of Man City’s alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules and potential ‘second hearing’, they have slyly masterminded a cheat code in the transfer market and have secured some bargains in the process.

Akanji for £15m is one of the best and Guardiola will certainly be hoping that the reliable centre-back does not stick to his retirement word.

Considering Guardiola’s recent love affair with centre-backs, you’d assume Man City would be oversaturated in this department. But this isn’t the case and their medical staff will be nursing their remaining defenders with great care because, with Nathan Ake out injured, John Stones is their only natural backup.

4) Josko Gvardiol

Man City made a significantly more substantial investment to sign Gvardiol, who cost them around £77m after his stellar exploits with RB Leipzig and Croatia. Lionel Messi did expose the 22-year-old at the World Cup, though.

When Gvardiol was signed, few would have anticipated the centre-back becoming one of the best left-backs in the world. But this shows Guardiola’s brilliance as the Croatian has been a major asset in both boxes while at the Etihad.

Lewis could cover the defensive and attacking powerhouse, but Man City’s output in either half would be hampered significantly by Gvardiol’s potential absence through injury.

3) Bernardo Silva

Guardiola will be glad that reports linking Silva with Barcelona and PSG have gone quiet as the 30-year-old remains one of the Man City boss’ most trusted lieutenants.

Silva is perhaps not as quite good as his namesake, but he’s still a special footballer and his development into an all-around midfield will be even more priceless while Rodri is unavailable.

2) Ruben Dias

The bizarre second half between Man City and Arsenal was not suited to Dias as players of the ilk of Foden and Grealish were required more than defenders looking uncomfortable while deep in the attacking half.

Thankfully for Dias, this game was an anomaly and he’ll get back to doing what he does best in the majority of City’s remaining matches. The Portuguese warrior is in the elite echelon of Premier League defenders and may come under more pressure while Rodri is unavailable.

1) Erling Haaland

Manchester City’s talisman was the real sh*thouse at the Etihad, but he has been ridiculously good for the Premier League champions at the start of this season.

“Coward” Haaland was overly pumped up against Arsenal, but even his extraordinary standards have been surpassed at the start of this season as he’s benefitted from having a full pre-season.

Had Man City still had Julian Alvarez to call upon, Haaland would have been a few places lower but his freakish excellence made it impossible to give the No.1 spot to anyone else. Arsenal and Liverpool will be praying for his demise…