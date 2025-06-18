Everton could raid Man City for an unwanted duo, Arsenal and Liverpool might fancy a left-field signing, and Leeds should consider a Newcastle United outcast.

We’ve reassigned some of the Premier League’s most notable bomb squad players to new homes, starting with two City cast-offs…

Kyle Walker to Everton

Walker might be past his best, but there’s no doubt he would improve the Everton back-line. And he’d fit in perfectly as another old fogey in a defence that’s already home to Seamus Coleman, who turns 37 in October. Walker turned 35 in May, while Nathan Patterson, 12 years his junior, remains awfully injury-prone.

The England right-back would have to take a pay-cut to join Everton, but his desire to stay in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad trumps money, amid reported interest from Fenerbahce. That ambition paid off in January when the Manchester City defender chose AC Milan over Saudi Arabia, and has been rewarded with a 100% call-up rate under the new England boss. The same logic could apply if Walker joins Everton and performs at a decent level.

He’s desperate to reach 100 caps. And while Fenerbahce are hardly a nothing club that would ruin those hopes, proving he can still cut it in the Premier League (not the Turkish Super Lig) would be far more beneficial to that end.

As for Everton, there’s obviously some risk given Walker’s recent decline. But he’s still an upgrade on Coleman and Patterson, though the latter’s potential is miles beyond Walker’s current level.

Jack Grealish to Everton

Sticking with Manchester City players moving to Everton’s shiny new stadium, we’re very intrigued by the prospect of Grealish making this move.

There’s reportedly interest from Serie A champions Napoli, which is obviously the better option, unless he doesn’t want to leave England. Grealish would be a pretty like-for-like replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left Naples for Paris Saint-Germain in January, and the move would ensure he’s playing Champions League football next season.

However, this is all about intra-Premier League transfers, so enough of that Italian muck. If recent rumours are anything to go by, Everton are showing real ambition ahead of their move from Goodison Park to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with new owners the Friedkin Group keen to usher in a new era with better players. It makes sense; and if Man City can ship both Grealish and Walker off to Merseyside on permanent deals, they’ll be thrilled.

We miss the old Grealish and reckon David Moyes might give him the freedom to express himself, even though his wingers do have defensive duties. Show him the love and let him thrive in the final third, and Grealish will repay it by tracking back and doing his bit in the low block. We really hope he stays in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling to Fulham

Chelsea and their latest bomb squad deserve their own feature, but for now, we’re trying to work out where the hell Raheem Sterling ends up after an underwhelming loan spell at Arsenal.

“People like to talk, don’t they? Well so do I. And I’ll say this – you’re about to see the best of me,” Sterling said after joining the Gunners on deadline day last August. No further comment.

He scored a single goal (against League One Bolton) in 28 matches for Arsenal, and it’s clear his days of playing for a top club are behind him after spells with Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City.

The 82-cap England international needs a fresh start, but we also reckon staying in London could be a crucial factor in where he goes next. He seems quite Fulham, doesn’t he? At Craven Cottage, Sterling can quietly go about his business and either score two in 30 or 15 in 30, and nobody would really bat an eyelid. Though the latter might even be enough to get him back into the England squad.

Marco Silva needs to bolster his attack, particularly on the left, and if Sterling’s wage demands are realistic, the 30-year-old could enjoy a renaissance for Chelsea’s west London neighbours.

Sean Longstaff to Leeds

Plenty of Newcastle supporters will be happy to see Longstaff go, though there’ll be a few staunch Geordies upset to lose a homegrown player.

What’s certain is that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have outgrown him. Rumours of a move to Leeds make sense for both Daniel Farke and the player. He’s not the most exciting addition, but Premier League experience will be crucial if any of the promoted trio are to buck the trend and avoid the drop. Signing a bunch of youngsters from abroad isn’t going to cut it.

Longstaff will run all day, and that sort of effort will quickly win over the Elland Road faithful. He can chip in with goals and is comfortable enough on the ball to hold his own in midfield for a newly promoted side.

Alejandro Garnacho to Tottenham Hotspur

Garnacho to Chelsea has been six months in the making, but at this point, he’s nothing more than an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens. A move to the aforementioned Napoli now seems far more likely for the Argentine.

With that in mind, we’ve gone with a transfer to Spurs, who are expected to miss out on Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, now bound for Manchester United.

Six goals and two assists in 36 Premier League games in 2024/25 was an underwhelming return for a player tipped to become a star at Old Trafford. Even at 20, he needs a fresh start, and Ruben Amorim has reportedly made it clear that’s exactly what he should pursue.

Darwin Nunez to Arsenal

A transfer feature isn’t really a transfer feature without linking Arsenal with a striker. Darwin is admittedly a left-field option for Mikel Arteta, but the Spaniard’s eclectic transfer record means we wouldn’t put it past him. If he can turn Kai Havertz into a competent centre-forward, he might back himself to do the same with the Liverpool maverick.

Arsenal are crying out for an elite striker, and that’s exactly what Nunez was supposed to be at Anfield. Perhaps under different management and in a more structured system, he could still become that.

Marcus Rashford to Liverpool

This is another left-field ‘hear us out’ shout, but one we’re fully behind for multiple reasons, the most compelling of which is that it’d be really very funny.

Arne Slot is thought to be prioritising a more natural striker than a wide forward, but Rashford is capable of playing through the middle – more so than Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz, anyway. And with the latter being targeted by Barcelona, a cut-price Rashford could be the ideal signing to maintain the depth that helped Liverpool cruise to the Premier League title.

Oleksandr Zinchenko to Brentford

Clearly in need of a left-back – having used Keane Lewis-Potter there for much of last season – Brentford could do a lot worse than Zinchenko. The Ukrainian is renowned for his world-class technical ability, even if his defending remains a concern.

A move abroad still looks the likeliest outcome, but with a year left on his contract, Arsenal are desperate to sell this summer, opening the door for a surprise Premier League switch.

Joao Felix to Wolves

Portuguese? Check. Jorge Mendes client? You bet. Surplus to requirements at his current club? Absolutely. Welcome to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Joao Felix.

We’ve already endorsed a move to Leeds, so it’s abundantly clear where we think his level is now after disappointing spells with Chelsea, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. He’s still technically a Blues player but is certain to leave permanently this summer. Saudi Arabia feels extremely likely for the failed wonderkid, but the most plausible Premier League landing spot for him is Portugal C Wolves.

Jadon Sancho to Crystal Palace

Assuming they will be playing in Europe next season (these things always work themselves out), Palace will need a bit more depth across the pitch. They should feel confident going into a Europa League campaign with a manager who’s won the competition, and adding someone like Sancho would only add to that confidence.

Sancho might think FA Cup winners Palace are beneath him, but we’re not so sure. He doesn’t have a future at Manchester United – even if Ruben Amorim hasn’t tried him out yet – and he flopped on loan at Chelsea, who paid £5m to send him back.

Like a few on this list, the 25-year-old will probably move abroad, but if he stays in England, we really like this shout.

Kalvin Phillips to Leeds

Phillips to Leeds is a bonus inclusion, full of sentimental value.

His recent loans at West Ham and Ipswich might not have convinced even his biggest fans that he can still thrive, but if there’s anywhere he can prove himself again, it’s Elland Road.

