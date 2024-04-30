Apparently all Manchester United players have been put up for sale this summer except Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund in what could be quite the fire sale by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS in their first summer transfer window in charge.

We’ve had a look at where they all could end up and how much United stand to make on each of them. We can’t wait to see what a properly coached Marcus Rashford can achieve and what Mikel Arteta can get out of a player he thought was a ‘done deal’ last summer…

Andre Onana – Chelsea (£50m)

The early-season Manchester United scapegoat has undoubtedly been their signing of the season. Chelsea really need an improvement on both Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, and Onana is among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Altay Bayindir – Nottingham Forest (£5m)

His Manchester United career to date has seen him concede two goals against Newport County, and if any Premier League club is going to make an ill-advised move for a goalkeeper it’s Nottingham Forest.

Victor Lindelof – Inter Milan (£10m)

Linked earlier this year with a move to Inter as United were interested in a swap deal for Benjamin Pavard. Italian football feels like a good fit for a much-maligned, perfectly decent but not hugely speedy centre-back.

Harry Maguire – West Ham (£15m)

The Hammers agreed a £30m deal with United in the summer but couldn’t agree personal terms with Maguire, who has secured his place in the England team having proved a fair few people wrong – including Erik ten Hag – with his displays this season. The drop in transfer fee reflects his contract, which has just a year left to run in the summer.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd: Barcelona helpless as Mendes ‘takes’ £68m Casemiro replacement to Old Trafford

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Bowen brilliant, Ten Hag and Postecoglou talking nonsense

Lisandro Martinez – Barcelona (£40m)

Really terrible before his injury problems this season, but brilliant in his debut campaign. Joan Laporta presumably has some economic levers left to pull at Barcelona.

Diogo Dalot – AC Milan (£25m)

Perfect, no? The place where all players not quite good enough for Big Premier League Clubs go to shine, forcing some much-needed introspection on the part of said Big Clubs.

Luke Shaw – Newcastle (£25m)

The only thing Newcastle love more than an English full-back is an English full-back who’s perennially injured.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Crystal Palace (£15m)

He’s been linked with a return to Palace for a long while now, and perhaps for the first time – with his contract expiring in 2025 – his current value makes that homecoming a possibility.

Willy Kambwala – Fulham (£5m)

Ange Postecoglou is supposedly very keen on Tosin Adarabioyo and Fulham will need a replacement.

Mason Mount – Arsenal (£40m)

Mikel Arteta reportedly ‘privately’ told club staff that he thought Mason Mount to Arsenal was a ‘done deal’ before he joined Manchester United. Mount would feel like another marginal gain, but we said that about Kai Havertz.

Bruno Fernandes – Paris Saint-Germain (£80m)

United apparently received an ‘astronomical offer’ from Saudi Arabia for Fernandes, but say what you want about the whining little git, he does appear to care quite a lot about football, and PSG offers the loser a chance of some bona fide silverware.

Christian Eriksen – Brentford (£5m)

Looked as though he was having a lovely time there before his move to United and Thomas Frank would have him back in a *ahem* heartbeat.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

Amad Diallo – Bournemouth (£20m)

Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves under Andoni Iraola at a club on the up, and Amad could be something special under a coach who clearly knows what he’s doing.

Casemiro – Al Nassr (£30m)

A reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in a league where walking around a football pitch is unlikely to bring as much scrutiny.

Facundo Pellistri – Valencia (£10m)

Two goals and two assists for relegated Granada isn’t half-bad, and Marcelo Bielsa clearly rates him having continually started him for Uruguay despite his lack of game time for United in the first half of the season. La Liga feels like a good fit and we’ll be totally honest, we picked Valencia for no particular reason.

Donny van de Beek – Ajax (£5m)

For the love of God Donny, go home. We can’t stand your pain any longer.

Scott McTominay – Newcastle (£30m)

Not the ideal replacement for Manchester City-bound Bruno Guimaraes, but McTominay is very Eddie Howe.

READ MORE: Ranking the chances of the Champions League 29 signing Bruno Guimaraes

Hannibal – Leicester (£10m)

Fair to say he doesn’t have a great chance of his loan move to Sevilla being made permanent after a bust-up with the manager has seen him feature for a total of 89 minutes for the La Liga side. Showed some talent in brief appearances for United though and Leicester will be on the lookout for cheap options on their return to the Premier League amid FFP concerns and the likely sale of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Marcus Rashford – Manchester City (£80m)

Apparently the only United player Pep Guardiola would take at Manchester City, and we can’t be alone in wondering just how brilliant Rashford could be at football when coached to be brilliant at football.

Antony – Ajax (£25m)

He’s not devoid of talent, just has nowhere near £86m worth of it. Very hard to imagine any club taking the gamble even at £25m other than the club that is aware he has some redeemable quality.

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund (£30m)

He really wants to stay at Dortmund, who will play hardball to reduce United’s £40m asking price.

Mason Greenwood – Juventus (£20m)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is dreaming if they think any club is going to pay £50m for a player they all know would be a PR disaster for the Red Devils if he ever plays for them again. Out of contract in 2025, Greenwood has to be sold this summer.