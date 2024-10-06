We don’t know for sure, but we’re guessing that after the majority of Manchester United fans were perfectly happy with Erik ten Hag keeping his job after their day out at Wembley at the end of last season, most would now – after three wins in nine games – probably like to see someone else given a go in the Old Trafford hot seat.

We’ve all managed to convince ourselves that Aston Villa will be his last game if it ends in defeat. It makes sense given the international break that follows but who the hell knows what the Ineos bigwigs are thinking.

But we reckon we’ve come up with the perfect storm to ensure Ten Hag is sacked on Sunday. Here are five Aston Villa v Manchester United fiascos to ensure Big Sir Jim has no choice but to send him packing.

Casemiro starts

Genuinely wouldn’t be all that much of a surprise and may actually be the right move after Manuel Ugarte’s full debut against Tottenham, in which the £42m summer signing did an excellent Casemiro impression, save the lack of vision, technical ability and goal threat compared to the Brazilian he was bought to replace.

But Ten Hag would be sending quite the message to the fans and the club bosses by starting the guy who was the poster boy for their malaise last season over Ugarte, whom they chased all summer long – we’ve got to assume with the manager’s blessing – to provide the energy and fight they’ve sorely lacked in midfield, particularly in games like this against top opposition.

And – because the narrative is all powerful – having made a decision that Ten Hag will no doubt be asked about ahead of the game, one that will be plastered all over social media alongside laughing emojis as soon as the team news is announced, Casemiro is bound to be culpable for a Villa goal or two.

The thought of him trying to deal with England snubbee Morgan Rogers is already making us feel sorry for him.

Bruno Fernandes red

Three in a row would be very, very funny, and we assume a record-breaking feat. Having had his red card against Tottenham quite rightly overturned, Fernandes was shown two yellows against Porto, both for a high boot, leading the conspiracy theorists to question whether he’s deliberately trying to get sent off with a view to getting his managed sacked.

If that is the case (it’s not), we assume he will continue with the same tactic and has been handed an opportunity sooner than he would have thought after he trudged from the pitch against Spurs, with the FA presumably in on the ruse to get #TenHagOut after they withdrew his domestic suspension, meaning the United captain can play some of the game against Aston Villa before enacting phase three of his rudimentary masterplan.

Alejandro Garnacho ‘rotation’

Erik ten Hag hooking Marcus Rashford at half-time against Porto because “we have to rotate” was plainly nonsense given he then went onto explain (not that we needed him to) that his team couldn’t defend the left side that the England international was patrolling.

Rashford is hardly the flavour of the month among the Manchester United fans despite his fine goal on Thursday, meaning the backlash for his substitution hasn’t been as severe as it might have been, but they will no doubt be less forgiving if it’s the much-loved Garnacho who’s taken off having scored a goal in the first half against Villa to save his legs for an international break.

Doesn’t sound likely, but then few would have banked on Ten Hag sending Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire on when chasing the game against Porto. His substitutions are – let’s say – innovative.

Jadon Sancho hat-trick

As United fans watch one, either or both of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran tie whichever doomed centre-back pairing Ten Hag opts for in knots to give Unai Emery’s side an unassailable lead at Villa Park, news will filter through in the away end while goal alerts on Sky Sports keep those watching at home in the loop about jettisoned £70m winger Jadon Sancho’s Man of the Match showing for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest in the other 2pm kick-off.

A hat-trick to add to the three assists he’s picked up in his first three Premier League games for his new club leads Gary Neville to ask “can this day get any worse for Erik ten Hag?” before the camera pans to Antony on the Manchester United bench. “It can do,” Jamie Carragher quips.

Antony consolation

The final nail in the coffin for Ten Hag comes courtesy of his worst signing, maybe the club’s worst ever signing, or so we thought.

Just like Donny van de Beek in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last game as Manchester United manager, in desperation Ten Hag turns to his perennially sidelined signing and the sod goes and scores a consolation to allow us to briefly think the unthinkable: maybe, just maybe, Antony’s not a complete waste of space and under the right manager…

The Brazilian’s decision to celebrate wildly, pointing to and kissing the Manchester United badge replaces those thoughts with the far more accepted and comfortable view that he’s a bit of a pr*ck and is met by near-silence from the travelling fans, most of whom have already left, with those that remain stretching and warming up their vocal cords in preparation for the guttural boos that greet the final whistle.