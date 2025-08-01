Manchester United’s continued struggles in the transfer market under INEOS have put head coach Ruben Amorim in a precarious position. There is much left to do in the final weeks of this summer’s transfer window, which has not brought about the level of seismic change required after last season’s misery.

Their two marquee signings, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, dramatically improve United‘s No.10 department and the same can be said up front once Benjamin Sesko joins the Red Devils after ‘making his final decision’ to snub Newcastle United.

All that remains is for United chiefs to settle on a price with RB Leipzig and while they are ‘hoping’ to pay €70m (£60m) rather than €80m (£69m), the prolonged prelude to them buckling to Brentford for Mbeumo suggests they will cave again and agree to pay the larger fee for their desired striker.

Man Utd would likely have no qualms about paying the set fee for Sesko were they to recoup funds through player sales, but their blatant desperation to offload members of their bomb squad (and baffling £160m valuation) has been their undoing, as most remain in the building.

After United’s recruitment team set out a pre-summer plan to fund signings through the sales of outcasts, it is looking increasingly likely that more dispensable stars will follow Barcelona newbie Marcus Rashford in leaving on loan as a last resort.

And with two signing priorities remaining after Sesko, the loan market could be the only solution for INEOS as these five potential transfers represent an underwhelming end to the window for the Premier League giants…

Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea (loan with buy option)

So much for Man Utd getting £70m for Garnacho…

The 21-year-old is one of the few current United stars who hold value, though that is due to his huge potential and not the dire form/attitude that derailed his 2024/25 campaign.

It is easy to foresee Garnacho, like Rashford, shining in a new environment, but Man Utd and Amorim’s very public stance on his future has impacted their negotiating power, as even the most sellable of their bomb squad is yet to secure a move elsewhere.

Still, Garnacho is not without interest and this saga reeks of a club capitalising on Man Utd softening their stance on his exit in the final days of this window, and said team could be Chelsea after he passed ‘background checks’ in a repeat of last summer’s deal for Jadon Sancho as they remain interested, despite already being flooded with attacking options.

Nick Pope to Manchester United (loan)

The idea of Pope joining Man Utd has been mooted as he’s about to be replaced as Newcastle United’s No.1 by Aaron Ramsdale, who has fallen on his feet after yet another relegation to prove he must have the best agent in the game.

David Ornstein’s inferior, Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that Man Utd are unwilling to “spend money” on a new goalkeeper as they prioritise Sesko, so it makes sense that Pope’s name has been brought up and he would be a safe pair of hands in the short term.

But it’s hard to see him dislodging Andre Onana as United’s No.1 at a time when a new starter is required after the Cameroon international’s shambolic fall to calamity after a steady debut season. An up-and-coming goalkeeper or even Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez would be a better fit than 33-year-old Pope to fix this glaring weak spot.

Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa (loan)

One of many mistakes made by Man Utd last summer was to give Chelsea an easy out in a clause to send Sancho back to Old Trafford for a measly £5m, which was a no-brainer to activate after his uninspiring stint at Stamford Bridge.

This means Man Utd are back to square one with Sancho after a season apart, and this is becoming an increasingly common pattern at the club as the decision-makers settle on loan-to-buy deals to kick their problems down the road for next year.

Sancho’s mixed spell at Chelsea – but particularly his huge salary – leaves him waiting until the close of the window for a solution.

Aston Villa, as they did with Rashford, could follow up their interest and offer him sanctuary away from Old Trafford, but only on an initial loan before a possible free transfer in 2026, as their board know what they are doing.

Alternatively, he could return to Dortmund after making a ‘sacrifice’.

Antony to Real Betis (loan with buy option)

The £80m flop is United’s fifth-worst signing since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, but he headed into this summer as a hot commodity following his remarkable 14-goal involvement stint at Real Betis, in which he came close to matching his overall tally of 17 for the Red Devils in 70 (yes, SEVENTY) fewer matches.

From United being unlikely to attract £10m bids for Antony to their £30m valuation being fully justified amid shock Bayern Munich interest, it was quite the turnaround for Antony, though his future remains unsettled.

Rumblings on Antony’s future have been limited, yet he has recently ‘rejected two offers’ to leave as he and Real Betis seem content in the knowledge that they want to reunite this summer. A late window loan is currently most likely with the Spanish outfit openly stating that they cannot afford to buy him.

Douglas Luiz to Manchester United (loan with buy option)

United’s other signing priority is a ‘new number six’ as they ‘look at’ Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand and Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha.

But with Hjulmand having a £69m release clause and ex-Fulham star Palhinha reportedly ‘agreeing’ to join Spurs, Man Utd could soon be back to the drawing board and forced to pull off a Sofyan Amrabat repeat with former Aston Villa midfielder Luiz.

Luiz had widespread interest after shining for Aston Villa in 2023/24, but his stock has decreased after a dismal debut season at Juventus and he is intent on a return to the Premier League.

Man Utd have been loosely linked with Luiz, and while he would not be as exciting a signing as the aforementioned targets, he is proven in the Premier League, and the Red Devils could do a lot worse than turn to him.