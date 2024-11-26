Ruben Amorim’s first game as Manchester United boss was further proof that he has a huge job. Here are eight stars who will stay and thrive or leave…

The hype – which was only reinforced by *another* tiresome international break – built to a fever pitch (and got us stupidly giddy) before Amorim’s first game in charge, but the actual event was underwhelming as Man Utd‘s new head coach did not get the bounce he would have been craving ahead of his side’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town. More of a thud, actually.

Still, the match was not a disaster like Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League game in charge and Amorim will have surely learned a lot from his side’s performance at Portman Road.

There will be clearer signs of where Man Utd are going under Amorim once his philosophy is further embedded in his players’ brains and next year’s transfer windows have closed.

But that’s ages away, so we thought it was best to make some kneejerk predictions after the 39-year-old’s first game in charge, which made clear what is in store for these eight players in particular…

Amad Diallo – Staying

Despite being one of Man Utd’s better players during the latter days of Ten Hag’s reign, Amad was identified as one of seven stars facing a January exit.

This is largely down to him being in the final year of his contract, though his performance in the draw at Ipswich indicates he’s got a big future ahead with the help of Amorim.

The 22-year-old was the first of Man Utd’s natural wingers trusted to occupy a wing-back role and was the driving force behind his side’s best moment against Ipswich as he broke away from his markers before assisting Rashford for the opening goal inside the opening couple of minutes.

This is as good as it got for Amad and Man Utd, but the Ivory Coast international was switched on from a defensive standpoint and immediately stands out as one of Amorim’s preferred wide options in his 3-4-3 formation.

Antony – Leaving

Amad’s performance was another nail in the coffin for £86m flop Antony, who is surely nearing the exit door.

Amorim has tried Antony at wing-back in training and presumably did not like what he saw, with the Brazil international among Man Utd’s unused substitutes against Ipswich.

The prospect of Antony being used at wing-back raised a few eyebrows as he’s rarely shown a willingness to defend, but this is a position he’ll have to embrace if he’s to have a future at Man Utd under Amorim.

Right now this feels unlikely as he’s still without a Premier League start this season and the ‘disruptive influence’ leaving is perhaps the best outcome for all involved so the book can be closed on this disaster transfer.

Andre Onana – Staying

Man Utd have been left wanting in various positions this season; upgrades are clearly required across the pitch, but this is not the case with the goalkeeping department.

Tasked with replacing David De Gea, Onana got off to a torrid start at Man Utd as he produced a disasterclass or two in the Champions League, though he grew into his debut season and has taken that form into this campaign.

Ipswich reacted brilliantly to going behind on Sunday and Onana was forced into making a couple of great saves. Thankfully for United, the Cameroon international was up to the task and Amorim will be grateful that the 28-year-old is ensuring that the No.1 situation is one area not giving him a headache as they already have the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Casemiro – Leaving

As Casemiro shone under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, we questioned whether Ten Hag was *actually* the cause for the £60m signing flopping at Old Trafford.

Clearly that was an Indian summer as the 32-year-old’s best days are behind him, with his long-term future away from Man Utd.

Circumstances meant Casemiro had to partner fellow oldie Christian Eriksen in the middle of midfield against Ipswich and the leggy pair showed why Amorim will prefer Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte when he’s got the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from.

Noussair Mazraoui – Staying

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team of the ‘best in class’ have taken over at Man Utd, but the Premier League giants are still struggling to get the majority of their signings right.

Man Utd have got more than their fair share wrong, but they have found a gem in Mazraoui.

The cheapest of United’s summer signings at around £17m including add-ons, Mazraoui has been pretty faultless wherever he’s been asked to play, and showed against Ipswich that there is another string to his bow.

Mazraoui’s ability to occupy either flank will come in handy when Amorim selects his defensive option at wing-back, but his seamless transition to a right centre-back against Ipswich is another feather in the cap of United’s Swiss Army man.

Joshua Zirkzee – Leaving

It shows how poorly the Netherlands international has been for United that reports linking him with a speedy January exit (which Amorim is said to be ‘helping’ him secure amid baffling Premier League interest) are being met with very little backlash.

It’s been downhill for the 23-year-old since he scored the winning goal in United’s 1-0 win against Fulham; he’s not since come close to displaying the poise he displayed for his finish on the opening day.

Zirkzee’s forgetful cameo off the bench against Ipswich made it 11 Premier League games without a goal for the underperforming forward, whose poor form does not even come with the caveat of him making a positive impact in build-up play.

He’s quickly proven to be a pointless signing as he’s not the proper striker craved by Man Utd supporters in the summer. The sooner they can cut their losses the better.

Diogo Dalot – Staying

Amongst a river of sh*t, Dalot has largely been praised for his performances in the past 18 months and was rewarded with a new long-term contract in May 2023.

The Portugal international has not been immune to criticism and has recently faced the wrath of Paul Scholes, but United’s deeper-rooted problems lie elsewhere and the wing-back is one of few examples of players who can hold their heads high amid Man Utd’s prolonged decline.

Dalot put forward his case for being one of Amorim’s starters against Ipswich and did an admirable job. The looming presence of Mazraoui will be a concern, though they are each comfortably out in front as United’s best defensive wing-back options. This is not purely down to their ability to keep fit, either.

Marcus Rashford – Leaving

Another new manager, another much-needed fresh start for Rashford.

The England international has openly admitted that he prefers playing on the left wing, but Amorim’s system will not afford him such a luxury. Instead, he started as United’s lone striker against Ipswich and made the perfect start, scoring past Arijanet Muric after getting on the end of Amad’s cross.

Frustratingly, Rashford contributed to Man Utd fading in the game as he reverted to type from this point, lumbering around the pitch and providing little respite for his under-fire teammates as a useful attacking outlet.

Rashford has never been closer to a move away from Man Utd than before Ten Hag’s first season in charge, but an exit could be even more likely next year as his concerning lack of intensity in Amorim’s first game does not bode well for what’s to come. There are five ways to fix him and a move to Man City to be part of Pep Guardiola’s imminent rebuild is one of them.