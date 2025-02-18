Manchester United have now lost 12 of their 25 Premier League games this season, with Ruben Amorim overseeing eight of them having won 14 points from as many games at the helm.

The same ratio would see the Red Devils finish the season on 42 points, comfortably enough to avoid relegation barring an extraordinary upturn in form from either Ipswich or Leicester, but we reckon that’s overly optimistic.

Since the Premier League shifted to a 38-game season in the 1995-96 campaign an average of 35.6 points has been required to avoid the drop, and our genuine predictions for Manchester United’s last 13 games will see Ruben Amorim’s side fall short of that mark.

Everton (A) – 0 points

Thirteen points from a possible 18 for David Moyes, who coincidentally had a win rate of 57% as Manchester United boss to Amorim’s 43%, the lowest of anyone post-Sir Alex Ferguson. A Goodison Park still shaking from James Tarkowski’s equaliser in the Merseyside derby will chew them up and spit them out.

Ipswich (H) – 1 point

We’re being generous here if anything as the New Manager Bounce in Amorim’s very first Premier League game in charge saw United escape Portman Road just with a point; Andre Onana was outstanding on the day.

Arsenal (H) – 0 points

Manchester United’s only hope is a dream conspiratorial pairing of Michael Oliver and Chris Kavanagh.

Leicester (A) – 3 points

The only side Rio Ferdinand thinks Manchester United will beat and given they’ve beaten the Foxes by an aggregate score of 10-3 across their three meetings so far this season, with good reason. A manager swap for that one could be useful though, given two of those three wins came in consecutive games under Foxes coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Nottingham Forest (A) – 0 points

They lost to Nuno Espirito Santo’s Champions League-chasers at Old Trafford and Forest have won five of their last six at The City Ground, spanking Brighton 7-0 last time out, with the only blot on their home copybook a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Manchester City (H) – 0 points

Hadn’t you heard? Manchester City are back – properly back it seems after giving Newcastle a hiding. They’ll also be after revenge after Amad’s late show against them in December. Oh, and they’ve got much, much better players than Manchester United with or without their Ballon d’Or winner, whose absence has been finally been assuaged by his mini-me.

Newcastle (A) – 0 points

Eddie Howe’s side cruised to victory at Old Trafford at the end of the year and United have lost on their last two visits to St James’ Park, where we fully expect a midfield trio of Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali to run riot, while the best defenders in the world can’t cope with Alexander Isak let alone whichever poor United saps are tasked with handling him.

Wolves (H) – 1 point

The 2-0 defeat at Molineux was a particularly grim affair notable for Bruno Fernandes’ red card and United’s complete inability to cope with Matheus Cunha. We’ve seen nothing from him or the United defence since to suggest he can be stopped at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth (A) – 0 points

The Cherries gave United a 3-0 hiding at Old Trafford in December to well and truly burst their Manchester derby balloon and Andoni Iraola’s side have lost just one of their last 13 games – to Liverpool – and will see the visit of United as child’s play in their push for Champions League qualification.

Brentford (A) – 0 points

The wheels have come off a bit lately, but Brentford still have the sixth-best home record in the Premier League.

West Ham (H) – 1 point

They’ve already beaten United, and although results are yet to improve under Graham Potter, he and Evan Ferguson will have hit their strides come May.

Chelsea (A) – o points

We ummed and ahhed over this one as Chelsea look to be in a downward spiral of their own under Enzo Maresca, but they’ve got far superior players and Cole Palmer will probably do something.

Aston Villa (H) – 0 points

It’s not going all that well for Unai Emery’s side right now but if you’re not currently imagining an ineligible Marcus Rashford returning to Old Trafford on the final day and pointedly not celebrating any of the goals that relegate his parent club then you have no faith in Scripts You Can’t Write.

