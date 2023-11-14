Man Utd ranking revisited: How Ten Hag views his squad, as Maguire and other fringe players thrive

Once more we’ve tried to put ourselves into Erik Ten Hag’s bald head to rank the Manchester United squad by how important they are in the manager’s mind after the first three months of his second season at Old Trafford.

We last did this only a month ago but, in that time, plenty has changed. Player previously viewed as pivotal are unavailable or unable to find form.

Previous rankings are shown in brackets, from October, pre-season, post-World Cup in February; pre-World Cup in October; pre-season last July; and upon Ten Hag’s appointment in April 2022…

28) Jadon Sancho Previous rankings: 27 (Oct); 15 (June); 15 (Feb); 8 (Oct 2022), 7 (July 2022), 3 (April 2022)

Dead to Ten Hag. Even if an apology is forthcoming, it is surely too late. Sancho seemed to be hoping to stick it out until Ten Hag is shown the door but the winger must be feeling less optimistic of pulling it off. Luckily for United, the Saudis are apparently still keen to take him off their hands.

27) Donny van de Beek (28, 22, 25, 21, 18, n/a)

Had to get away in the summer but turned his nose up at several offers and has had to make do with 21 minutes, all but two in an EFL Cup tie that was long-since won when he was given a pity runout.

26) Tom Heaton (26, 21, 24, 23, 16, 17)

Serving volleys and brews – a crucial dual role in any goalkeeping department.

25) Hannibal Mejbri (17, new entry)

In a team of semi-pressers, Hannibal looked set to emerge as one of the few positives in the early part of the season but his spell in Ten Hag’s XI seems to have been fleeting. Not seen in the Premier League since impressing at Burnley.

24) Tyrell Malacia (25, 17, 18, 10, 9, n/a)

Malacia would have been crucial in Luke Shaw’s absence were he not sidelined himself. When he returns from injury, Ten Hag’s first signing is likely to be third-choice left-back. Malacia was raw and needed game time, not a sustained period with his feet up.

23) Altay Bayindir (23, new entry)

The Turkey international might have anticipated some action while Andre Onana was chucking them in but now the No.1 has composed himself, Bayindir’s butt is nailed to the bench.

22) Facundo Pellistri (24, new entry)

Pellistri was beginning to look like a pointless signing but with Ten Hag’s other right-wingers unable to keep themselves out of bother, the Uruguay international has been given the occasional run-out. And just by being busy, Pellistri has made a positive impact. Not being Antony helps.

21) Anthony Martial (19, 18, 19, 13, 4, n/a)

Ten Hag would likely be quite willing to get shot of Martial but the fact he has only one other recognised centre-forward pushes the Frenchman higher than his performances merit.

20) Sergio Reguilon (16, new entry)

The Spaniard was signed as emergency left-back cover, with the break clause in his loan deal indicating Ten Hag viewed him as a short-term fix. A couple of impressive early performances suggested he could earn the manager’s trust but Reguilon has spent more time on the bench since returning from injury.

19) Alejandro Garnacho (15, 9, 14, n/a)

The youngster received some tough love from Ten Hag, who told the winger that his performances when picked to start were ‘not good enough’. The manager was right – and he still is. Garnacho needs to shake the impact sub tag.

18) Mason Mount (11, new entry)

We assumed that Mount would be crucial to Ten Hag during the summer since a huge portion of United’s budget was spent on the England star, despite more pressing needs elsewhere. But the fact Ten Hag seems so reluctant to use him suggests that perhaps Mount was someone else’s pick. In no position – on the right, as a no.10 or in a deeper midfield role – has Mount made his mark.

17) Casemiro (2, 3, 3, n/a)

Casemiro’s importance to Ten Hag has been highlighted perhaps more this season while he’s been sh*te as much as last term when he was the game-changing midfielder United craved. The idea of canning Casemiro would have seemed preposterous in the summer but his form and fitness – both miserable – has prompted suggestions that United might welcome a silly offer from Saudi. Ten Hag certainly needs to find a way to thrive without the veteran since he is now ruled out until after Christmas.

16) Antony (9, 7, 10, n/a)

Antony is Ten Hag’s man – but even that can’t save him from scrutiny after some dreadful performances. The Brazilian has been even worse since he returned from an absence amid off-pitch allegations. No goals or assists and plenty of frustration in a dozen appearances this term.

15) Raphael Varane (8, 5, 5, 6, 12, 4)

Varane’s fragility continues to be a concern for Ten Hag, which may or may not be behind the French veteran’s struggle to regain his place in United’s XI ahead of team-mates who not long ago looked finished at Old Trafford.

14) Sofyan Amrabat (7, new entry)

More than Mount, the Moroccan was the type of midfielder needed this summer – not that he’s had much chance to prove it. Amrabat has been played at left-back as much as in midfield, where he hasn’t been seen in the Premier League since being hooked at half-time of the Manchester derby defeat. Struggling to get his feet under the table at Old Trafford.

13) Christian Eriksen (13, 8, 16, 3, 3, n/a)

Eriksen’s status has fluctuated more than most since he joined United as one of Ten Hag’s first signings. With United’s other midfielders struggling for form or fitness – or both – the Dane has been a regular starter but he has struggled to make the impact he would have liked.

12) Aaron Wan-Bissaka (14, 11, 13, 22, 23, 16)

One of the success stories of Ten Hag’s reign since Wan-Bissaka’s United career looked dead and buried at the end of last year. But the defender has rebuilt his reputation to become the manager’s first-choice right-back. Wan-Bissaka was missed while he was sidelined, while his battle with Diogo Dalot has had to be shelved while Ten Hag needs the Portuguese on the left.

11) Victor Lindelof (18, 13, 21, 18, 17, 13)

At one point, he was fifth-choice centre-back, but only three outfield team-mates have played more minutes this season than Lindelof, who seems to be the one of very few defenders capable of staying fit. Showed the misfiring forwards how it’s done when scoring a big winner against Luton. Preferred at left-back even when specialist left-backs have been available.

10) Diogo Dalot (12, 10, 11, 11, 10, 11)

Dalot has been one of Ten Hag’s more reliable presences, which is a welcome change from his usual proneness to injury. Handy too, since United’s other defenders are dropping like flies and Dalot has had to shuffle across the back four to do a passable job at left-back.

9) Lisandro Martinez (6, 2, 1, 1, 1, n/a)

Martinez’s diminishing status is down to his inability to stay fit. But even when he was available, the Butcher was a shadow of the centre-back who took the Old Trafford stage by storm a year ago. Ten Hag put that down to his injury woes: “He was not 100 per cent fit. I think it was a big difference, the Licha Martinez in the last games and the Licha Martinez we have seen in the last season.” Not expected to return until after Christmas.

8) Jonny Evans (21, new entry)

The veteran defender has been more important than he hoped and Ten Hag feared. Signed initially to bolster the squad on tour, then on a one-year contract as a last resort, Evans’ performances have merited grander status. “You have seen how massively important he can be,” said Ten Hag after the 35-year-old’s starring performance at Burnley. Prior to being injured in Copenhagen, Evans had strung together five starts.

7) Scott McTominay (20, 16, 17, 12, 13, 6)

The midfielder was worth more in the manager’s mind as an asset for sale in the summer but an added-time brace to save Ten Hag’s skin when defeat loomed against Brentford helped enhance McTominay’s prospects. Ten Hag seems to have learned to trust the Scotland star while his other midfielders flounder or struggle to establish themselves.

6) Luke Shaw (10, 6, 6, 15, 14, 10)

Shaw was one of the stand-out performers in a positive first season for the manager, earning a new deal and the label of ‘the best left full-back in the UK’ from Ten Hag. Sorely missed while United rotate around his absence.

5) Harry Maguire (22, 19, 20, 16, 5, 8)

Maguire’s redemption arc is one of the stories of United’s season. Ten Hag would happily have moved his former skipper on during the summer – he wasn’t subtle about that – but while the other centre-backs show all the fortitude of a soggy Weetabix, Maguire has stepped up and turned in some very creditable performances. Fair f***s.

4) Marcus Rashford (5, 4, 4, 9, 8, 9)

In this form, Rashford isn’t much use to Ten Hag or anyone else. The England star looks a shadow of the 30-goal forward who tore United’s opponents apart last season. Rashford is fortunate that Garnacho hasn’t gasped his chance to start regularly. Looks bereft of confidence and, rightly or wrongly, partying after the derby defeat hasn’t prompted much sympathy.

3) Andre Onana (4, new entry)

Signed as undisputed No.1 goalkeeper and first line of Ten Hag’s attack, Onana is absolutely pivotal to Ten Hag’s long-term prospects. Which made his early struggles a huge concern for the manager. But Onana seems to be settling, having not chucked one in for a few weeks. And United’s Champions League prospects would be even more bleak had he not saved a last-kick penalty against Copenhagen.

2) Rasmus Hojlund (3, new entry)

As United’s leading striker and only one fit for purpose, Hojlund retains such a lofty position almost by default, especially since he is yet to score a Premier League goal. The youngster isn’t having the same woes in the Champions League, but his team-mates keep wasting his European efforts. Ten Hag is said to be looking for a cheap striker in January to support Hojlund. There are few fears that he won’t come good domestically, especially when his team-mates learn how to play with a proper centre-forward.

1) Bruno Fernandes (1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 1)

The Saudis are certainly keen on Fernandes but Ten Hag might as well pack in and go home if United entertain any interest in his captain. And if Bruno ever breaks, the club will know they are really doing something wrong at Carrington. Endless endurance and creativity, God forbid he ever gets sick of this sh*t and leaves for a serious football club, even if there are some people who think he is part of the problem. Silly sods.