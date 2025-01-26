Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no chance of signing “crazy target” Marcus Rashford, but there are still six Manchester United stars who could join Besiktas…

Amidst the January transfer window hijinks, you may have missed Solskjaer‘s long-awaited return to management with Besiktas after three years out of the game.

Each of Man Utd‘s post-Sir Alex Ferguson managers have taken a downward step after failing at Old Trafford and a move to the Turkish Super Lig – to join Jose Mourinho and more Premier League has-beens – feels befitting of Solskjaer.

51-year-old Solskjaer has enjoyed a dream start at Besiktas (beating Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the Europa League), though this was also the case at Man Utd and we all know how that spell descended.

The Red Devils legend has only been in the Besiktas job for a week, but with the January window open, it’s no surprise he’s already linked with Man Utd players.

This detail isn’t a shock, but Rashford being the player mentioned is jaw-dropping. This proposed move has been deemed a ‘crazy transfer’ for good reason; because it has no chance of happening.

Rashford to Besiktas is a pipedream (at best) for Solskjaer, but he has a much better chance of signing these six Man Utd stars…

Altay Bayinder

Ruben Amorim has a f*** tonne of issues as he attempts to steady the rickety Man Utd ship and the goalkeeping department is among them.

Andre Onana – the David De Gea replacement handpicked by Erik ten Hag – overcame early issues to shine for Man Utd in 2023/24, but he’s making mistakes at increased regularity and his position is under scrutiny.

Amorim has also been ‘unimpressed’ with No.2 Bayinder, who has put in back-to-back strong performances against Arsenal and Rangers.

Still, Bayinder is not going to dislodge Onana (or any potential replacement) to become Man Utd’s No.1, so he’ll have to leave if he wants to be another club’s first choice.

The Turkish international made his name at Fenerbahce but would come up against his former club if he replaces 35-year-old Mert Gunok as Besiktas’ go-to between the sticks.

READ: Manchester United must ‘stop haggling for £5m’ over player who ‘couldn’t beat an egg’



Victor Lindelof

The injury-prone defender should be long gone from Man Utd, but like several undeserving teammates, he’s still picking up his significant salary from the fallen Premier League great.

United’s chances of selling Lindelof are over, but the Swedish international is out of contract in the summer. It would be a massive shock if he pens an extension, but a brainless decision such as this cannot be ruled out after INEOS have relentlessly insisted on kicking themselves in the foot in their debut year at Old Trafford.

Lindelof is primed for a move to an inferior league and the Turkish Super Lig would welcome him with open arms, provided he decides to continue playing.

Should he stick it out, he’d have no trouble getting starts alongside Emirhan Topcu and/or loanee Felix Uduokhai.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford and Garnacho the latest to fail upwards from Man Utd?

👉 Amorim accused of ‘insanity’ at Man Utd as Merson reckons Ratcliffe must regret buying club

👉 Erik ten Hag blocked Man Utd signing new Man City star as Red Devils ‘regret’ failed transfer

Tyrell Malacia

It was miss after miss with Man Utd’s recruitment under Ten Hag as the previous regime foolishly gave the Dutchman the freedom to mainly sign players he’d either previously worked with or come up against in the Eredivisie.

Many players have struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League after moving from the Eredivisie as the difference in playing standard is significant. Malacia is one such example, though his main issue at Man Utd has been his severe injury woes.

After missing the entire 2023/24 campaign, the Dutchman returned from hiding last November but only featured for 307 minutes.

Malacia reportedly has an ‘agreement’ to join an unnamed club on loan this month. For the sake of this article, let’s say that it’s Besiktas. Former West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku would be quaking in his boots in anticipation of this signing.

Christian Eriksen

His legs may have gone, but at least you cannot fault Eriksen’s attitude as he’s joined Bruno Fernandes in trying to hold Man Utd’s flops to account this season.

Eriksen’s journey from near-death to returning to the football pitch is one of the sport’s greatest stories which warrants a better final chapter than this Man Utd sh*t-show.

Thankfully, 32-year-old Eriksen should have a couple of playing years up his sleeve before he needs to call it a day and ticking off another league with consistent European qualifiers Besiktas wouldn’t be a bad move if he doesn’t fancy the MLS/Saudi Pro League.

READ: Manchester United definitely ask FANS for £300m in latest money-saving Ratcliffe scheme



Casemiro

Amorim’s indication that Casemiro doesn’t have the right “characteristics” to start for Man Utd was pretty damning and it’s become apparent that the previously world-class defensive midfielder is the head coach’s fifth choice.

The Antony signing may be worse, but buying Casemiro (who was 30) for £60m plus add-ons on a four-year contract was a quite remarkable mis-step.

The Brazil international silenced some of his doubters with a strong debut season, but his haters have justifiably since become more incensed at his dramatic fall from grace in a Man Utd jersey.

United’s attempts to offload Casemiro this month look set to end in frustrating failure, so his exit remains a priority as INEOS cannot afford to carry him (and his massive salary, most importantly) for much longer. If Cristiano Ronaldo does not get his way, Solskjaer could save his former club’s blushes.

Joshua Zirkzee

As Man Utd will soon discover with Zirkzee, you buy cheap, you buy twice…

Zirkzee’s £34m release clause made him a low-cost forward option and considering Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a sucker for saving money, this made the Netherlands international their preferred target.

But it’s quickly become clear that INEOS’ first signing is out of his depth with the Premier League giants and it’s equally alarming that being a centre-forward is not his best role.

The sluggish attacker is failing to provide adequate competition for Rasmus Hojlund – who is also proving a huge disappointment – and the sooner Man Utd sell, the better.

A return to Serie A remains his most likely next move, but a loan to the Super Lig – a division closer to his level than the Premier League – could be another possibility.