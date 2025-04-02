Manchester United need to sell to buy this summer, so they are fortunate that these six players could raise £231m to fund Ruben Amorim’s squad rebuild…

The 2024/25 campaign has been disastrous for Man Utd, who must win the Europa League to earn a spot in Europe next season as they languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has mapped out his plan for Man Utd to win the Premier League in 2028, the club’s 150th year. But this goal is currently a pipedream at best, with Amorim‘s side miles from being a Champions League contender, never mind a challenger for the title.

A huge overhaul is required to restore order at Man Utd and build a squad suited to Amorim’s preferred style, but Ratcliffe inherited a club in a poor financial state and it’s been widely reported that they must balance the books with sales before signings can be pursued, which was also the case in January, with the Premier League giants already second in our net spend standings.

Thankfully for Man Utd, despite their current on-field woes, these six players – potentially worth a combined £231m – could contribute to a dream window for Ratcliffe and Amorim…

Antony (£40m)

A few months ago, Man Utd would have had rivals in fits of laughter had they demanded £40m for Antony, but this suddenly represents a reasonable fee for one of the most in-form wingers in Europe.

The Brazil international was a victim of his £86m price tag after the Red Devils had their pants pulled down by Ajax, but he failed to live up to even half of this fee in his two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.

It’s unclear whether it was “physicality” (as Amorim suggested) or just the sheer pressure of playing for Man Utd that dragged Antony down, but the 25-year-old has followed Scott McTominay and Co. in revelling in the freedom of life away from Old Trafford; loan club Real Betis are benefiting from his newfound confidence with his tally of eight goal involvements in 12 matches.

United’s reported £40m asking price probably exceeds Real Betis’ budget, but they are ‘confident’ of receiving this fee as elite clubs will surely come sniffing if he can maintain his extraordinary form until the summer.

Casemiro (£25m)

Antony trumps the colossal Casemiro error, but £60m (plus £10m in add-ons) and a four-year contract for a 31-year-old on £350,000 a week was a similarly nonsensical call made by the previous regime at Man Utd.

Unsurprisingly, this has backfired on Man Utd, who have limited options to get Casemiro out of the door, as his severe decline – sped up by his reduced mobility – adds to their desperation.

Casemiro is no longer equipped to cope with the rigours of Premier League life. Man Utd would likely allow him to leave on a free so he’s off the wage bill, but a report from talkSPORT in January claimed Saudi dealmakers reckon they could land the veteran midfielder ‘for as little as €30m (£25m)’. At that price, INEOS would bite their hands off and skip to cash their cheque at the bank.

Alejando Garnacho (£67m)

Bruno Fernandes has spared Man Utd blushes on several occasions this season, while Garnacho is another rare bright spark in an otherwise dire choice of attacking options for Amorim.

Garnacho has produced in moments this season, but he’s generally been erratic with shooting/crossing opportunites, and he’s fallen significantly below expectations in a disappointing solo and team campaign.

It will also concern Garnacho that he does not look a good fit for Amorim’s system, as he’s struggled as a No.10 and does not have the necessary discipline to work at wing-back. He remains one of United’s most talented players, but he does not align with the head coach’s formation, and a pure profit sale would be the best solution after Napoli’s latest £67m offer.

Mason Greenwood (£31m)

There is one rather large elephant in the room, but Man Utd left money on the table when they sold Greenwood to Marseille for around £26m last summer.

The 23-year-old made the most of his reprieve during his Getafe loan and has kicked on under Roberto De Zerbi, grabbing 16 goals and three assists in 29 appearances this term.

Despite this, Greenwood appears in hot water at Marseille and “isn’t coming back” after dropping to the bench before the international break. Man Utd could make their money this summer, with £31m potentially heading their way if he gets his reported move to PSG.

Andre Onana (£28m)

At the start of this campaign, Onana was among barely a handful of Man Utd stars secure at Old Trafford, but the eighth-best Premier League goalkeeper in 2024/25 has exited this list as his form has fallen off a cliff this season.

Onana’s countless mistakes have raised alarm bells and Amorim will be debating whether the signing of a new goalkeeper needs to be higher on United’s agenda for the summer.

The Red Devils are already linked with a potential replacement for Onana (valued at £28m on transfermarkt), as a ‘favour’ from a European giant could ensure they recoup a decent portion of the £43m paid via a summer sale.

Marcus Rashford (£40m)

After Amorim’s new comments, the door for a possible summer comeback for Rashford remains shut, despite his return to form under Unai Emery.

While Aston Villa was not initially Rashford’s preferred January move, this is proving to be the right one. This is largely because Emery is brilliant at what he does and is relishing the task of kickstarting the England international’s career.

This fresh start arguably should have come a couple of years sooner, but it’s better late than never and his improved form has significantly bolstered Man Utd’s chances of cashing in for £40m this summer.