Reports suggest Manchester United have identified seven ‘unsellable’ stars, so we’ve ranked Ruben Amorim’s finest on how unsellable they *actually* are…

If Ruben Amorim wasn’t initially aware of the magnitude of the job facing him at Old Trafford, he certainly is after his first month as Man Utd‘s head coach.

Early signs of positivity have made way for even more alarming lows as back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest preceded widespread reports of a mass exodus – with Marcus Rashford at the centre – in 2025.

The Red Devils already have a clearer identity under Amorim than previous boss Erik ten Hag, but most of his squad are not fit for purpose and upgrades are required if Man Utd are going to return to being the ‘best in class’ any time soon.

Amorim does at least have a few key players he can hang his hat on as a report claimed they are ‘keen to keep young stars Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Alejandro Garnacho’ before another outlet added Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, Andre Onana and Matthijs de Ligt to this exclusive ‘unsellable’ club.

So, of these supposed ‘unsellable’ stars, which are United’s most important assets? Starting with three pretty dispensable players, here is our ranking…

7) Matthijs de Ligt

The jury is still out on the Netherlands international as he’s been outshone by another former Bayern Munich star who ditched the Bundesliga giants for Man Utd in the summer.

Once touted as the future world’s best centre-back, De Ligt’s reputation has massively declined following underwhelming spells at Juventus and Bayern Munich. Now, his transfer has not been the disaster some feared, but he’s not done anywhere near enough to earn himself the ‘unsellable’ tag.

Behind Yoro and Lisandro Martinez, De Ligt is arguably third in the centre-back pecking order at Man Utd and could slip further if they finally land Amorim’s reported ‘top’ target, Jarrad Branthwaite.

6) Andre Onana

Particularly in the Champions League, David De Gea’s replacement was not without his difficulties in his debut season at Old Trafford, though he grew into the 2023/24 campaign. Overall, he was one of their more consistent performers.

Generally, this has carried over into this season…but he did have a ‘mare against Nottingham Forest and deservedly found himself in our worst Premier League XI.

Reports claiming Man Utd have their ‘chosen’ Onana replacement lined up are premature as their transfer priorities will lie elsewhere. Yet the Cameroon international needs to ensure that Forest disasterclass was a one-off to solidify his position.

5) Alejandro Garnacho

One of United’s star boys, Garnacho has long been heralded as a youngster with immense potential and he’s shown on occasion that he may eventually live up to the hype.

But there are justifiable questions about the Argentina international’s ability to fit into Amorim’s system, whether as a No.10 or wing-back. Up to now, he’s not done enough to silence his critics.

Rashford has been deemed the ‘obvious candidate’ to bring in pure-profit funds, but Garnacho is another and a big-money sale (to Real Madrid, perhaps) could suit all parties as it would give Amorim the budget to land at least one better-suited replacement.

4) Amad Diallo

With the winger/wing-back ratio in United’s squad somewhat skewed, one of the most intriguing plot points ahead of Amorim’s arrival surrounded the flanks and who the head coach would trust to play in an unfamiliar position.

Amorim has given most of his squad a chance to a varying degree, but Diallo is perhaps the finest example of a player grasping the new manager opportunity with both hands.

The 22-year-old – who alarmingly remains out of contract in 2025 – has featured prominently under Amorim as a right wing-back and has flourished in the attacking and defensive halves.

Diallo has become undroppable and has grabbed four assists in Amorim’s four Premier League games. He’s also surely the frontrunner for Man Utd’s in-house Player of the Year accolade, though the competition is not exactly hot.

3) Noussair Mazraoui

Ignoring the elephant in the room, Maraoui was a rare great find during the Ten Hag era and is legitimately one of the signings of the season in the Premier League.

Mazraoui – the cheapest of Man Utd’s summer signings – has been leaps and bounds ahead of their other pre-season additions, he’s been equally impressive in each of the several positions he’s played this season.

Especially following the appointment of Amorim, Mazraoui’s versatility will be priceless in the coming months/years and he deserves credit for bucking the trend by settling in seamlessly in the most troublesome of waters.

2) Leny Yoro

The signing of Yoro was earmarked as a legitimate statement of intent from INEOS in the summer, but it has been downhill since for the increasingly unpopular Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Yoro’s move to Real Madrid felt inevitable before Man Utd swooped – turning a blind eye to one ‘significant concern’ – with an offer the teenager could not refuse.

The pre-season blow of a foot injury has made Yoro’s start at Man Utd frustrating, but he has recovered and has recently been in Amorim’s team.

We knew little about Yoro before his Old Trafford move, but the immense hype around him promises a great deal. While it might take a couple of years to see the best of the 19-year-old as he takes time to mature and grow into his body, there’s no doubt Man Utd have a big asset on their hands and won’t – unless he proves to be a massive fraud – sell him any time soon.

1) Kobbie Mainoo

The Man Utd faithful looked on lovingly with immense pride as Mainoo enjoyed an extraordinary breakout year for club and country last season.

At times, it felt like the fearless and superbly talented 19-year-old was solely carrying Man Utd and England, but he has suffered a fall from grace this season.

This admittedly comes with mitigating factors as burnout and injuries have held Mainoo back from reaching last season’s levels. It’s also worth remembering that he’s still only a teenager and inconsistent form is pretty common for a player in this age bracket.

Amorim has yet to see the best of Mainoo and it will be a big boost for Man Utd’s new head coach when he’s back to full form and fitness as he’s the youngster with the highest ceiling to have recently progressed through the ranks at Carrington.