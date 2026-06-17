Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

INEOS have certainly not been without their faults since taking over at Manchester United (Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made 20 mistakes, for Christ’s sake), but they stumbled their way to getting the Premier League giants back operating as an elite club should.

This has especially been the case in the transfer market, with INEOS’ hit-rate regarding incomings and outgoings far greater than under the previous regime at Man Utd.

And United’s recent transfer activity laid the foundations for their return to the Champions League, though interim-turned-permanent manager Michael Carrick also deserves credit for getting the maximum out of a group of players who were restrained by former head coach Ruben Amorim’s naive approach.

Having implemented several no-brainer tactical tweaks, Carrick helped to galvanise Man Utd, and their remarkable end-of-season run of 12 wins in 17 matches made his permanent appointment inevitable.

With Champions League qualification secured and Carrick’s permanent appointment completed before the end of this season, Man Utd’s hierarchy have had the luxury of being able to get going with their summer transfer business earlier than others.

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Though Carrick has made United’s squad look far stronger than it seemed under Amorim, he did so while only focusing on the Premier League and faces an entirely different challenge next season as his side potentially juggles four competitions.

Therefore, the Red Devils were always going to have a hectic summer after sealing Champions League qualification, with their return to this competition and several notable outgoings adding to Carrick and INEOS’ budget.

And Man Utd have already finalised a signing, with Atalanta’s Ederson Silva to be the first of potentially three new midfielders to join Carrick’s side to offset the exit of Casemiro (and possibly Manuel Ugarte).

But a recent report claimed the Red Devils are understandably also looking to strengthen elsewhere, with around five signings planned for other areas after their midfield rebuild is complete.

You have to feel that most of this business will be aimed at adding quality and depth to their squad, though most of their new additions won’t be expected to be starters right away.

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Yet there could be two exceptions if Man Utd pull off a £115m double deal that’s now on the cards, so here’s how Carrick’s first XI could look next season with these two signings.

Michael Carrick’s preferred Manchester United XI next season

Starting with an obvious one, Senne Lammens will remain as Man Utd’s No.1 goalkeeper after his stellar debut season at Old Trafford, during which he put predecessor Andre Onana to shame as a Premier League signing of the season contender.

Ahead of him will be a pretty similar back four to last season, which will include right-back Diogo Dalot and a centre-back partnership of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

Dalot is a steady 7/10 right-back for Man Utd who could eventually be upgraded, though this will likely come in future transfer windows.

At centre-back, Maguire and Martinez were Carrick’s preferred pair during the run-in, and this should remain the case with Matthijs de Ligt on the back foot after his injury-plagued season.

And at left-back, Luke Shaw could remain first-choice after he returned to his best and, more impressively, was consistently available, but he cannot be relied upon next season, and Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall stands out as an obvious upgrade.

Hall really ought to be part of England’s World Cup squad, and is deserving of a step up to an elite club as a younger and better version of Shaw.

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo is a sure-fire starter after a stunning turnaround over the past six months, and Matheus Fernandes could partner him.

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Ederson is more of a defensive option and will get plenty of minutes in games that suit his style, but Fernandes is also better in a deeper role and could help Man Utd control a lot of matches alongside Mainoo with his sensational control and passing range.

Further forward, Carrick will no doubt start next season with more options to tinker with his starting XI when necessary, but it is currently hard to see anyone coming in who will take the places of Bryan Mbeumo, captain Bruno Fernandes or Matheus Cunha behind starting striker Benjamin Sesko.