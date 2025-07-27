It’s supposed to be a summer of change for Manchester United after finishing 2024/25 trophyless and 15th in the Premier League. They’ve signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but are struggling to shift the deadweight.

With that in mind, we’ve analysed the entire first-team squad at Old Trafford and decided who should be kept, sold, or loaned out before the summer transfer window closes.

Andre Onana: Sell

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling Onana after another unconvincing campaign, but the Cameroonian wants to stay. Why wouldn’t he? He’s under contract at a Premier League club for another three years, earns £200,000 a week, and is 30 next year. Sure, he could get a fat(ter) wage in the Middle East, but he’s comfortable and knows there’s no chance he’ll lose his spot in goal if he stays.

The Red Devils have bigger priorities with a smaller budget than desired and need to sell attackers before buying a new striker, unless they cheap out and go for Jamie Vardy or Dominic Calvert-Lewin. As alluded to, they’d need to sell Onana to sign a new goalkeeper, which would be the ideal scenario, because the ex-Ajax ‘keeper hasn’t been good enough.

Altay Bayindir: Sell

Erik ten Hag did everything in his power not to play Bayindir when he was in charge, asking Onana to travel for the African Cup of Nations straight after playing against Tottenham Hotspur at one point.

It turns out Ten Hag had very good reason for doing so. It’s for the best that the Turkish goalkeeper moves on this summer.

Tom Heaton: Keep

If United want to be a serious club again, they can’t let a young talent like Heaton go.

Diogo Dalot: Keep

Dalot’s versatility makes him an important player. He can play on either side and as one of Ruben Amorim’s three centre-backs. Despite being unconvincing so far under his compatriot, we don’t think it’s right to sell the Portugal defender.

Matthijs de Ligt: Keep

De Ligt was fairly consistent in his first year at Old Trafford. There were a few blunders, but all in all, he’s been decent.

Patrick Dorgu: Keep

Only signed in January, Dorgu obviously won’t leave in the summer transfer window.

Tyler Fredricson: Loan

With no European football to contend with, Amorim might want to loan out a few of his promising young players, including Fredricson. The 20-year-old defender played twice in the Premier League last term, with both matches three days after Thursday evening Europa League ties.

Ayden Heaven: Keep

Loaning Heaven wouldn’t be a bad idea, but his performances in a dysfunctional United team have been very promising. He didn’t play too often, but when he did, he arguably looked the most confident and talented player in Amorim’s defence. He could contribute next season, for sure.

Lisandro Martinez: Keep

Back after an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament tear, which came after an injury-ravaged 2023/24 campaign, the Argentine suits playing left in a back three, and will be someone Amorim heavily relies on this season.

Harry Maguire: Keep

Truthfully, Maguire suits a back three well. He might earn a colossal £190,000 a week and be out of contract next year, but the lack of potential takers means losing him for nothing next year might be the way to go.

Noussair Mazraoui: Keep

Like Dalot, Mazraoui’s versatility makes him an important player. And he actually played well for the majority of last season.

Luke Shaw: Sell

There is reportedly interest from Saudi Arabia and United must be all over it. We all know about Shaw’s injury record, which should be enough reason to consider cashing in on their longest-serving player. Whether they get offered £5m or £25m, taking the opportunity to sell him is vital if it presents itself.

Shaw might not fancy it, mind. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his transfer team will cross that bridge if they come to it.

Tyrell Malacia: Sell

One of the four ostracised players who may have a path back into the squad if they’re not sold. Malacia wasn’t signed by PSV Eindhoven for around £8million after a season on loan.

Harry Amass: Loan

Keeping Amass wouldn’t be the worst idea, especially if Shaw leaves, but a year of consistent first-team football could be huge for him. He’s a top talent and has the potential to be one of Europe’s leading wing-backs. United have to get his development right. So, in other words, he’s the next Brandon Williams.

Leny Yoro: Keep

United signed Yoro for the long term last summer and that remains the plan 12 months on.

Casemiro: Sell

United have been trying to sell Casemiro for what feels like an eternity, yet for some reason, reported interest from Saudi Arabia has never led to a formal bid.

The Real Madrid legend was brilliant in his first season at Old Trafford, but his form took an almighty nose-dive at the beginning of 2023/24, which he didn’t really recover from until Amorim’s arrival last winter. He has been fine playing central midfield in the 3-4-2-1 system, but it’s still painfully obvious that United need to sell him.

Toby Collyer: Loan

There are not enough minutes available for young Collyer with no European football for United, so a loan makes sense.

Bruno Fernandes: Keep

The captain carried United through the majority of last season. Without Bruno, there would have been no Europa League final run, and relegation might have been a real concern – if the bottom three hadn’t been so shockingly poor.

Kobbie Mainoo: Keep

United could alleviate some PSR concerns by selling Mainoo, and Chelsea and Spurs are two of the clubs linked with the 20-year-old England midfielder. It’s just not a good idea to sell him, though, is it?

He’s one of the best players to come through the club’s youth academy in recent years and despite being off the pace for much of last season, he can be a brilliant player now and world-class in the future.

Mason Mount: Keep

Clearly a very talented player, Mount’s career has been hampered by injuries, which have limited him to 19 starts for United in two years at the club.

We reckon it’s a case of last-chance saloon at United for the 26-year-old. If he can prove his fitness and ability in 2025/26, then great. If not, next summer will be the time to cut ties.

Manuel Ugarte: Keep

Ugarte hasn’t lived up to his £51m transfer fee yet, but he’s someone Amorim knows how to get the best out of. He’ll be better this season.

Jadon Sancho: Sell

The first of seven attackers, Sancho is surplus to requirements after an average year on loan at Premier League rivals Chelsea. The Blues could’ve signed him permanently for £25m but preferred to pay a £5m penalty fee to send the 25-year-old back to Manchester.

He returns to a team managed by Amorim, not Ten Hag, with whom he publicly fell out, but a change in manager isn’t enough to save his United career. Sancho’s best position might be in one of the wide 10 roles behind the striker, but it’s unlikely that he’ll get the chance to prove it.

Juventus are the club most keen on signing Sancho this summer, but the winger’s salary is proving to be a huge stumbling block. There’s no doubt that he needs to take a wage cut if he wants to play regularly for any team in 2025/26.

Antony: Sell

Despite an outstanding six months on loan at Europa Conference League runners-up Real Betis, Antony doesn’t have a future at Old Trafford and is one of four currently ostracised as the club’s hierarchy desperately tries to sell them.

His time in Spain was fruitful for him and United, who are delighted that the winger’s value has risen from around £15m to at least double that. Selling an £80m signing for £30m will be painful, but that’s still a helpful fee as the club’s centre-forward search goes on.

Amad Diallo: Keep

Another rare bright spark in a rubbish United team last term.

Alejandro Garnacho: Sell

The fourth and final ostracised player, Garnacho wants to stay in the Premier League and reportedly has interest from Aston Villa and obviously Chelsea. United want a huge £60m for the Argentine, which is wildly unrealistic. Regardless, head coach Amorim says the club will stand firm with their valuation, and if he isn’t sold, he’ll be welcomed back into the first team. Sure he will.

Whatever the Red Devils receive for Garnacho will be deemed pure profit, which has become highly valued under current PSR rules. Despite what Amorim has said, we can see the 21-year-old leaving for closer to £45m at the end of August.

Rasmus Hojlund: Loan

Tricky one, this. Loaning or selling Hojlund only makes sense if there’s enough time to sign a replacement after his departure, or if one has already been brought in.

After a stellar 2022/23 campaign at Atalanta, there is interest from Serie A this summer, namely from Inter, who currently have Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram as their starting strikers.

A buy option would surely be included in any deal, with an obligation unlikely unless it’s for a huge fee, like, say, £50m. After four Premier League goals last term, that’s never going to happen.

He’s only 22, so selling now might come back to bite United on the arse. Giving him fresh surroundings for a year while Amorim and Ratcliffe try to clean an almighty mess could be perfect for Hojlund, who desperately needs confidence and a chance to prove he’s good enough to be United’s long-term No.9.

Chido Obi: Keep

The lack of striker depth means Obi should stick around and get the occasional first-team opportunity.

Joshua Zirkzee: Keep

The last time we did one of these, it was keep Hojlund, sell Zirkzee. We’re not completely sure what’s changed our mind, but here we are.

In fairness to the Dutchman, he’s slowly but surely improved after a poor start to life in England, with the pace of the league all a bit too much for him.

There could be a Joelinton-style transformation for Zirkzee to become an excellent box-to-box midfielder. He also looks well suited to the wide 10 role. Up front, though? We’re not convinced.

