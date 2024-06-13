This list of the biggest market value decreases in 2023/24 is topped by a Manchester United player (no prizes for guessing who), features two injury-ravaged Chelsea stars and has six Premier League representatives in total. Best League In The World.

We’ve differentiated players with the same decrease in market value by the percentage decrease, with all data courtesy of Transfermarkt.

10) Marco Verratti (Al-Arabi): €40m to €18m (-€22m)

Bucked the Middle East trend by going to Qatar rather than Saudi Arabia, but is doing very nicely thank you very much on €45m-a-year and presumably couldn’t care less about this dip.

9) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich): €75m to €50m (-€25m)

Here for no reason other than his contract nearing its end. His Bayern Munich deal has 12 months left to run and the German giants are said to be unwilling to match his current €20m-a-year salary, piquing the interest of both Barcelona and Manchester City. Kimmich is apparently Rodri’s ‘ideal’ midfield partner in the eyes of Pep Guardiola.

8) Reece James (Chelsea): €65m to €40m (-€25m)

A fit Reece James is worth far more than €40m, perhaps even more than €65m, as he showed having returned from injury late in the season to provide a delightful assist in the comeback win over Nottingham Forest.

He’s currently walking runways in Los Angeles having been left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad due to his lack of game time. The trick for Chelsea – who did miss their captain despite Malo Gusto’s fine debut season – will be in keeping him off the treatment table.

7) Mason Mount (Manchester United): €60m to €35m (-€25m)

He’s been beset by injury this season, starting just five Premier League games, and that’s definitely a key factor in his diminished value, but him providing just one goal and one assist in over 750 minutes of action also contributes significantly.

There has been very little sign of Mount reaching his Chelsea heights in his limited game time for the Red Devils, and it feels like there’s very little hope – even among the United fans – of him coming good in a team that has to include Bruno Fernandes. Quite simply, Erik ten Hag bought a player for whom there is no place.

6) Joao Cancelo (Manchester City): €50m to €25m (-€25m)

Very easy to forget that Cancelo remains on the Manchester City books, mainly because there looked to be no way back after his tiff with Pep Guardiola. But the Spaniard begrudgingly admitted recently that “he will have to return for pre-season” if an agreement can’t be reached with Barcelona. They’ve been told to pay the Portugal international’s market value, which seems reasonable though looks unlikely given the Catalans’ grave financial woes.

5) Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham): €45m to €18m (-€27m)

He featured in all but two Premier League game under Ange Postecoglou in 2023/24 but started just eight of them and will surely be on his way this summer if Spurs manage to lure Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, or another midfielder, with that area of the pitch seemingly the priority for the Aussie.

A €27m drop feels harsh before you question how on earth Hojbjerg was valued at €45m at the start of the campaign. Spurs will be hoping for a good showing at Euro 2024 for the Denmark international to lift that price tag up again. Jose Mourinho wants him at Fenerbahce in a surprise to absolutely no-one.

4) Neymar (Al Hilal): €60m to €30m (-€30m)

He earns £129.4m per year, which this season worked out at £330k per minute played after the cruciate ligament tear which put paid to his involvement in Copa America for Brazil.

3) Wesley Fofana (Chelsea): €55m to €25m (-€30m)

He’s missed 140 games through injury in the last three seasons. He may never return to his peak and people will as a result insist he was never worth the €80m Chelsea paid for him. When he was good he was really bloody good though.

2) Randal Kolo Muani (PSG): €80m to €45m (-€35m)

It’s fair to say it’s not really gone to plan for Kolo Muani since his £82m move from Frankfurt in the summer, with fellow arrival Bradley Barcola the preferred option of manager Luis Enrique.

Kylian Mbappe’s departure for Real Madrid will surely grant the 25-year-old far more opportunities after a debut season in which he started just 13 Ligue 1 games. He may well play a more significant role for his country this summer than he has done for his club. Kolo Muani is a trusted member of Didier Deschamps’ squad who turned the World Cup final on its head and has three goals in his last three starts for Les Bleus.

1) Antony (Manchester United): €60m to €25m (-€35m)

He’s now dropped well below the market value he was at (€35m) when Manchester United signed him for €95m, a transfer fee which led to what was quite clearly a false top value of €75m in the summer of 2022. A 67% drop in two years is good going, even for United.

Difficult though he makes it for us to feel sorry for him, it’s not Antony’s fault that Erik ten Hag asked his clueless transfer chiefs to pay significantly more than the GDP of Tuvalu for a player whose one trick of cutting inside onto his left foot was sussed out within a month by opposition managers, essentially rendering him useless ever since.

Big Sir Jim is understandably desperate to be rid of him.