Antony and Man Utd escapee join Chelsea pair in top 10 market value decreases this season

Antony unsurprisingly tops this list of the players with the greatest market value decreases this season, which features a further two Manchester United stars.

We’ve differentiated players with the same decrease in market value by the percentage decrease, with all data courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Here are the market value increases if you’re feeling positive.

10) Reece James: €65m to €50m (-€15m)

Not quite the debut captaincy season he had in mind. James has started just five Premier League games thanks to his Cheesestring hammies, a particular area of weakness in his wholly crocked body that have provided seven of his 16 career injury lay-offs.

The silver lining, though Chelsea fans will have to squint rather hard to see it, is that Real Madrid are apparently no longer sniffing around. Although perhaps they should have cashed in while they had the chance?

9) Neymar: €60m to €45m (-€15m)

We’ve surely seen the last of Neymar in Europe now he’s gone to Al Hilal, where he pockets a staggering £2.65m per week, which is nearly £16,000 an hour and £4.38 every second. Why would he want to leave? And even if he did, no club sticking to financial regulations could stretch to those ridiculous sums.

He’s currently the most highly valued player in the Saudi Pro League, but at 31 we will surely see a steady decline from now on.

8) Mason Mount: €60m to €45m (-€15m)

Like James he’s been beset by injury this season, starting just four Premier League games, and that’s definitely a key factor in his diminished value, but him failing to score and providing just one assist in over 600 minutes of action contributes just as much.

There was very little sign of Mount reaching his Chelsea heights in his limited game time for the Red Devils, and we’ve heard next to no talk of him being United’s saviour in the second half of the season, while the returns of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have been eagerly awaited despite them being just as bad as, if not worse than, Mount before their respective injuries. Quite simply, Erik ten Hag bought a player for whom there is no place in the United team.

7) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: €50m to €35m (-€15m)

The midfielder moving to Al Hilal in the summer for €40m, contributing nine goals and five assists in 22 games. His value dropping by €15m doesn’t show much for the regard in which the Saudi Pro League is held by Transfermarkt.

Other than Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, whose value has gone from €3.3m to €3.8m having scored a whopping 14 goals since his free transfer from Besiktas, no other player to have moved from Europe has seen their market value increase. 17 players in total have gone up in value, while 135 have gone down.

Milinkovic-Savic could do a job at Arsenal.

6) Marco Verratti: €40m to €25m (-€15m)

The 31-year-old bucked the summer trend by opting for the Qatar Stars League over the SPL, with what we presume was a significant amount of nation state nepotism at play given the Paris Saint-Germain owners. He has more than twice the market value of the second most-prized asset in the division.

5) Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: €45m to €28m (-€17m)

Napoli are among a few Serie A sides interested, and Bayern Munich have also been linked, but we will all presumably have to wait to learn Jose Mourinho’s next club before we can know Hojbjerg’s.

He’s featured in all but one Premier League game under Ange Postecoglou this season but has started just five of them, and reports suggest Spurs are looking to make room in the squad for a new midfield recruit, with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher said to be their ‘marquee’ man.

A drop of €17m seems awfully harsh before you question how on earth he was valued at €45m at the start of the campaign.

4) Jadon Sancho: €45m to €25m (-€20m)

Turns out it’s quite important for a footballer to be playing football to retain their value. Truly incredible that a player who’s just 23 years old has been a) around long enough and b) so good and then so bad to see his value drop by €105m. Good news for Sancho is it rose by €125m to that peak in March 2020 in his time with the club that he’s now re-joined.

Jadon Sancho is setting up Marco Reus again

3) Nicolo Fagioli: €35m to €15m (-€20m)

Banned for 12 months as a result of his betting exploits, the 22-year-old revealed in his testimony to the Federal Prosecutor’s office that he owed the illegal websites over $3m and was told by the debt collectors “I’ll break your legs”. A 57% drop in Transfermarkt market value probably isn’t high on his list of concerns.

2) Wesley Fofana: €55m to €32m (-€23m)

He’s missed 116 games through injury since May 2021, starting just 31 in that time. He may never return to his peak and people will as a result suggest he was never worth the €80m Chelsea paid for him. When he was good he was really bloody good though.

1) Antony: €60m to €35m (-€25m)

He’s now back to the market value he was at when Manchester United signed him for €95m, a transfer fee which led to what was quite clearly a false top value of €75m in the summer of 2022. A 53% drop in 18 months is good going, even for United.

Difficult though he makes it for us to feel sorry for him, it’s not Antony’s fault that Erik ten Hag asked his clueless transfer chiefs to pay significantly more than the GDP of Tuvalu for a player whose one trick of cutting inside onto his left-foot was sussed out within a month by opposition managers, rendering him entirely useless ever since. He would be ‘delighted’ to join Barcelona now.