The only way is up for these risers in value

There are three England players in the top five in this list of the top 10 players with the greatest increase in their market values this season across Europe’s biggest leagues – and two of them almost certainly won’t start for the Three Lions at Euro 2024. Gareth Southgate really does have quite the squad.

Anyway, we’ve differentiated players with the same increase in market value by the percentage increase which means another England star just misses out. All data is courtesy of the wonderful Transfermarkt.

Here are the market value decreases if you’re a Negative Nancy.

10) Leny Yoro (Lille): €10m to €50m (+€40m)

Oh good, France need a decent centre-back. Chelsea and Real Madrid are both keen but it’s Manchester United who have reportedly stolen a march on their rivals to sign the teenager, tipped to be the next William Saliba. Probably worth the £51m Lille are asking for in that case.

Phil Foden, Xavi Simons and Warren Zaire-Emery also increased their value by €40m.

9) Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna): €9m to €50m (+€41m)

There is quite the transfer buzz surrounding the 23-year-old thanks to him being a half-decent, young striker with a £34m release clause.

He’s got 14 goals and nine assists in 58 games for Bologna, which isn’t anything to write home about and perhaps explains his absence from a Netherlands Euros squad which features Wout Weghorst, but Arsenal and other suitors feel he’s got plenty to offer for what would be a meagre fee in the current striker market.

8) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): €85m to €130m (+€45m)

Named Player of the Season in Germany after he managed 11 goals and 12 assists to plunge Harry Kane further into the depths of misery by winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. Might he be Kevin De Bruyne’s replacement at Manchester City? He’s one of the options.

7) Savio (Girona): €5m to €50m (+€45)

His starring role for Girona this season has earned him a move to the Spanish side’s much bigger brother Manchester City (which is all a bit grim) and a place in the Brazil squad for the Copa America. It’s all coming up roses for Savio.

6) Joao Neves (Benfica): €10m to €55m (+€45m)

The new Manchester United transfer team were reportedly sniffing around the midfielder in January with a view to a summer move, presumably without having googled his price tag.

They apparently viewed a 19-year-old central midfielder from Benfica who’s made 75 senior appearances as a ‘priority investment’ after a ‘challenging season’. Who are they, Chelsea?

He’s got a £103m release clause which will require United to be very like Chelsea indeed if they are to meet it. But having said in an official statement in January that there was no chance of talks with the Red Devils, a report now claims that Benfica ‘feel the pressure’ to sell their New Enzo Fernandez – who will be in Germany with Portugal – for around half that release clause.

5) Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United): €800k to €50m (+€49.2m)

We won’t know just how much higher in the table Manchester United may have finished had their teenage midfielder been fit from the start of the season; they weren’t that much better when he came into the team in truth. But Erik ten Hag has said how much of a blow to his plans Mainoo’s injury was, and perhaps Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos bigwigs have decided to give the Dutchman another season with that in mind, as well as the fact that he’s willing to give young players such an opportunity.

Mainoo’s certainly grasped his, becoming a key cog in the United midfield and earning himself a spot in the England squad on the back of just 35 senior appearances.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS ON F365

👉 Man Utd ‘final offer’ rejected by Newcastle as Dan Ashworth meets other Premier League club

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ for Chelsea target ‘exceeds’ Real Madrid as club make ‘break the bank’ demand

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea likely winner in £65m Olise transfer chase revealed as club has an ‘advantage’

4) Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting): €13m to €65m (+€52m)

It pays to be young in terms of the market value increase real quiz, but as Gyokeres proves, being plucked from relative obscurity also does the trick. Few fans outside England or Sweden would even have heard of the 25-year-old before the summer, when Sporting Lisbon paid Coventry City €20m for his services. And even then, most radars won’t have started pinging until December, when the striker needs of Arsenal and Chelsea led transfer gossipmongers to tip them with a move for the in-form marksman.

Forty-three goals and 15 assists in 50 games is just too good a return to ignore, and makes the face-value ridiculousness of a 400% mark-up in eight months a pill sweet enough for Arsenal or other interested parties to swallow. That £86m release clause doesn’t seem so silly anymore.

READ MORE: Arsenal striker targets: Five contenders ranked after Sesko snub

3) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) : €120m to €180m (+€60m)

The La Liga Player of the Season and a Champions League winner, it’s fair to say Jude Bellingham has enjoyed his first season at Real Madrid.

And he’ll soon be able to rely on Kylian Mbappe to lessen a goalscoring burden that the England international’s taken on his shoulders as though it’s a scarf made of butterfly wings and meringue.

None of his feats thus far or in the future will surpass his decision to disregard Sir Alex Ferguson’s sweet nothings on his tour of the run-down Manchester United training complex in March 2020. Good call, Jude. Good call.

READ: Who will win the 2024 Ballon d’Or? Vinicius Jnr heads the rankings before Copa America



2) Cole Palmer (Chelsea): €15m to €80m (+€65m)

He flew in the face of his teammates’ mediocrity to near enough singlehandedly guide Chelsea to sixth. While most of his fellow Blues at best stagnated and at worst crumbled under the pressure of playing for the club, for much of the season Palmer bore the entire creative load of a £1bn squad with the confidence of a man who’s thrown ten successive apple cores into the living room bin.

Only Erling Haaland (27) scored more than his 22 Premier League goals and no-one had more than his 33 goal contributions. He’s been a wonderful signing and may well be England’s ace in the hole in Germany.

1) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): €0m to €95m (+€90m)

Umbrella by Rihanna Ft. Jay Z was No.1 when Yamal was born in the summer of 2007. Thierry Henry was moving to Barcelona and Fernando Torres to Liverpool.

“Let’s see what the future holds without comparing him with Messi,” Xavi said when the 16-year-old signed a new contract until 2026 with a £1bn release clause, before mentioning Messi’s name a further four times in his press conference.

He became La Liga’s youngest ever goalscorer after a strike against Granada in October and is also the youngest to record a goal for Spain after scoring on debut against Georgia a month earlier. It’s hard not to get carried away, and while he won’t be Messi, Barcelona can be reasonably confident the child starring for Spain at Euro 2024 will be closer to that than Giovani Dos Santos or Gerard Deulofeu.