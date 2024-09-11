At long last, Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as the new head coach of the United States men’s national team.

Tuesday’s announcement of the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss’ appointment brought to an end a drawn-out process of inquisition, head hunting, speculation and negotiation dating back to an embarrassing showing at Copa America this summer and the firing of previous coach Gregg Berhalter.

Now work begins for Pochettino to whip the stuttering States into shape ahead of the 2026 World Cup the nation will co-host.

And it won’t be easy. As demonstrated this week by the USMNT’s final two pre-Poch friendlies – a 2-1 loss to Canada and a 1-1 draw with New Zealand – the issues run deep.

But before we dig into the problems Pochettino has to solve off the back of the USA’s most recent fixtures, let’s begin with the positives.

Reasons for Pochettino to be cheerful

Schulte between the sticks

There has been doubt recently surrounding the goalkeeper position for the USMNT.

Long-time No.1 Matt Turner fell so far from favour at Nottingham Forest last season that he was dropped from the line-up by manager Nuno Espirito Santo in February and not seen again. He has since joined Crystal Palace on loan, but he is merely a back-up option at Selhurt Park, unlikely to unseat Dean Henderson, an England international who was signed from Manchester United for £20 million just a year ago.

And Turner’s regular second-in-command, Ethan Horvath, has showcased shaky club form of late for Cardiff City after stepping in for the injured former Forest keeper in the fateful Copa America eliminator against Panama and committing an error that led to the concession of the game-killing goal.

But there is hope for the USMNT and Pochettino in this area due to the fact there are several young American goalkeepers currently thriving at home and abroad who are itching to stake a claim for the No.1 jersey.

Chief among them is Patrick Schulte. The Columbus Crew’s 23-year-old shot-stopper was handed a start against Canada and, with a handful of astonishing reaction saves, prevented what would otherwise have been a very embarrassing scoreline.

Turner started against New Zealand and showed no rust from his lack of playing time at club level, but Pochettino should stick with Schulte from here.

Fantastic Fossey

Some of the States’ most hotly tipped youngsters struggled in the friendlies against Canada and New Zealand. Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso – whom Spurs have recently agreed a first option to sign for €30 million in the future – was a particularly poor performer in the match against the neighbours to the north, sloppy in possession and easily dispossessed in the lead-up to Canada’s first goal.

PSV’s star creative midfielder Malik Tillman once again failed to translate his stellar club form to the international stage and AC Milan’s Yunus Musah made little impact in either game.

But there were a couple of up-and-comers who managed to impress despite the team’s underwhelming performances.

Middlesbrough’s 22-year-old playmaker Aidan Morris – a recent signing from MLS champions Columbus Crew – came off the bench against Canada and quickly added a creative spark in midfield. His slick turn inside the penalty area set up Luca de la Torre to score.

Morris’ cameo earned him a start against New Zealand on Tuesday as one of six changes made by stand-in coach Mikey Varas.

The most impressive addition to the starting XI against the Kiwis was a debutant who is a little longer in the tooth – right-back Marlon Fossey was outstanding.

The 26-year-old mop-haired Standard Liege man – who began his career with Fulham and enjoyed loan spells with Shrewsbury Town and Bolton Wanderers – brought boundless energy in defence and attack and looks a strong alternative to the more defensively minded Joe Scally on the right side of the backline.

Missing men

Another reason for Pochettino to not be too concerned by the abject displays of his new side this week comes from the knowledge that they were not at full strength.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is not only a key player on the pitch for the USMNT but an experienced leader within the group. The side’s struggles in retaining the ball in the middle third will be aided by his eventual reintroduction.

The most notable absentee was Antonee Robinson. The Fulham left-back missed the USMNT meet-up as he was allowed a rest to further recuperate from pre-season surgery. Kristoffer Lund deputised for Robinson, but the Palermo defender lacks the Premier League player’s athleticism and creativity in attack.

Reasons for Pochettino to be fearful

Fools’ gold

It might be time to come to terms with the fact that the USMNT’s so-called ‘Golden Generation’ is not as gilded a group as previously thought.

The extent to which they were outplayed and outfought by Canada before then struggling to muster much attacking threat against New Zealand – a team ranked 94th in the world, 78 places below the USA – was alarming. It was also, frankly, a damning indictment on a squad of supposedly high-level players ready to rub shoulders with the elite of the global game.

If the Copa America showed how far the States are from that ambition, these friendlies indicated they have only moved further from being capable of a deep run at the World Cup they will co-host.

Ream nightmare

If he’s not going to do it himself, Pochettino has to intervene to call time on Tim Ream’s international career.

A long-time stalwart of the USMNT defence, the former Fulham centre-back has been a dependable performer since his debut in 2010 and, in more recent years, a sure-fire starter at the heart of the backline.

But the 35-year-old was dropped mid-season by Fulham last term and moved back to MLS this summer, joining Charlotte FC.

In an error-strewn display against Canada, he was culpable for Jonathan David’s second-half strike by losing possession on the edge of the box and could have cost his side more goals if not for Schulte’s brilliance. It looks as though Ream just doesn’t have it at the highest level any more.

It will concern Pochettino further that Ream’s replacement against New Zealand, Mark McKenzie, didn’t cover himself in glory, either. With centre-back partner Chris Richards equally at fault for failing to clear a routine lofted ball, the Toulouse defender smashed a botched clearance against Kiwi striker Ben Waine that looped over Turner and into the USMNT net in the 89th minute.

Confidence crushed by Copa

Especially evident in the Canada game, the US players clearly lack confidence at present. It presumably stems from their group-stage exit from the Copa America and the subsequent fall-out. The pressure has intensified on this group, too, in light of the World Cup in two years’ time coming into view.

The States were roundly outplayed by their rivals at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday, despite, on paper at least, owning a clear talent advantage.

Typical of a Jesse Marsch-coached side, Canada pressed with diligence and co-ordination throughout, and the USMNT were utterly rattled by their lack of time of the ball, coughing up possession in dangerous areas on numerous occasions.

Restoring the players’ crushed confidence is Pochettino’s biggest and most crucial task.