This one is hard to call, isn’t it? Newcastle United host Arsenal in the Premier League and as a huge top-flight clash between two great sides, we had to do a combined XI.

Three Newcastle players get in, which is not to say they don’t stand a chance of winning. Anything is possible at St James’ Park and Mikel Arteta will hope his players can silence those crazy Geordies like they did in May.

Having dictated the pace of that game and used all of his experience to help the Gunners get over the line, Jorginho could be a great option in the starting XI. Not this combined XI, though.

GK: David Raya (Arsenal)

This was a pretty close call between Nick Pope and Raya, but the Arsenal goalkeeper edged it, mainly because of his ability with the ball at his feet.

There have been a few worrying moments for the Spaniard since replacing Aaron Ramsdale in the starting XI, though he is clearly being too heavily scrutinised due to the controversial goalkeeper situation under Mikel Arteta, which is confusing all of the PFMs.

RB: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Trippier has been the best right-back in the Premier League since joining Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January 2022. Benjamin White has been great for Arsenal, but he is not on the same level as his compatriot.

CB: William Saliba (Arsenal)

What a player this young man is. Saliba has the potential to be the best centre-back in the world and Arsenal fans are delighted he has been tied down to a long-term contract.

CB: Gabriel (Arsenal)

This could have been a tough decision to make if Sven Botman was fit. Thankfully for me (as a writer and Arsenal fan), he is not, so Gabriel steps in with no debate to be had.

LB: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

The debate here was between two Arsenal players: Oleksandr Zinchenko and Tomiyasu. Dan Burn, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are simply a tier below both of the Gunners’ full-backs. Matt Targett is quite a few tiers below.

A little over a month ago, I was brave enough to tell my Twitter followers that Tomiyasu should be playing ahead of Zinchenko. Now, it appears to be the general consensus throughout the Arsenal fanbase.

The Japanese international is much better defensively than his Ukrainian teammate and the gap in ability in that aspect of their game is a lot bigger (in favour of Tomiyasu) than the gap in ability on the ball and going forward (in favour of Zinchenko).

DM: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Rice might just be a £100m bargain. What a player.

CM: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The Arsenal captain has been a little out of sorts recently. Hopefully his consolation goal at West Ham can be the start of a great run of form.

Joelinton is great, as is Joe Willock, but we couldn’t leave Odegaard out.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Guimaraes might be the one who got away for Mikel Arteta. During his Lyon days, he looked like the perfect addition to the Spaniard’s midfield, but Newcastle decided to spend their new Saudi Arabian riches on the Brazilian, beating their Premier League rivals to his signature.

He has been massive for the Magpies since joining from the French side. He loves the club and the city, and they love him right back.

RW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka is the perfect winger and a manager’s dream. Having come through the ranks as a left-back, he has that defensive tenacity and know-how that makes him a thorn in the side of any opposition player.

Winty was not wrong when she said: ‘There can surely be no better way of learning how to befuddle a left-back than by being a left-back.’

LW: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Anthony Gordon is brilliant and is enjoying a fantastic start to the season, but there is no doubt in my mind that Martinelli is the superior player.

One goal in the Premier League this season is a disappointing return for the Brazilian winger after he managed 15 last term. It will come.

On Gordon, if he keeps going the way he is, he will be a shoo-in for England’s Euro 2024 squad. And he doesn’t even have a senior cap yet.

ST: Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Gabriel Jesus and Alexander Isak are both injured, so Wilson gets the nod ahead of Nketiah.

If it was between Jesus and Isak, I would have been pulling my hair out. Thankfully that decision will not have to be made. Phew.

