Marcus Rashford’s bombshell interview could spark an all-timer January transfer saga, but what is his most likely post-Manchester United move?

The wantaway Man Utd forward laid his cards on the table in an eye-opening interview with journalist Henry Winter, which was weirdly released in such a non-2024 way.

In truth, Rashford‘s exit from Man Utd has been a long time in the making and it is the right next step for all parties as relations between the player and his boyhood club have become increasingly toxic over the past 18 months.

Rashford has been the subject of intense criticism for his “stinking” attitude as he’s looked a shadow of the player who bagged 30 goals in 2022/23 and needs to rediscover his love for football.

Presumably, Man Utd would prefer for Rashford to stay and shine where he belongs, though it’s hard to imagine as Ruben Amorim’s appointment has not had the desired effect on his performances and application.

Amorim suggested otherwise (and he was very impressive in his explanation) but Man Utd should be looking to close this book sooner rather than later so Rashford can depart amicably instead of overstaying his welcome leading into the summer.

The potential pure profit sale of Rashford (plus five other exits) could seriously bolster Amorim’s war chest ahead of what’s bound to be a pricey rebuild, but who will sign the 27-year-old? Here’s our ranking of the six betting favourites (from least to most likely) based on their chance of being his next club…

6) Chelsea

A repeat of the Jadon Sancho situation? Probably not…

Sancho’s loan move to Chelsea was one of the summer’s most surprising transfers, but the reborn winger would be upstaged by his former teammate if there’s an unexpected reunion at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking like the real deal under Enzo Maresca as they sit top of the Premier League form table. The head coach has also juggled a lot of plates pretty comfortably as he’s – barring the odd exception – kept his already oversized squad happy.

Maresca’s side are unlikely to immediately dismiss Rashford; like every Premier League club, his potential arrival would improve their squad and it’s an idea that should at least be discussed.

Still, Chelsea are already well-stocked in wide areas, while Nicolas Jackson’s development is easing their centre-forward problem.

5) Saudi Pro League

Rashford ditching Man Utd for a switch to the Middle East – a la Cristiano Ronaldo – is the current second-favourite in the betting, To some extent, this is understandable as Saudi Pro League clubs would be able and willing to meet INEOS’ demands in a heartbeat, while the player could even get a rise on his reported £325,000-a-week salary.

Still, it would be extremely disappointing if Rashford tarnishes his reputation by following Ivan Toney in signing for a Saudi Pro League club too soon. As he said, he’s only “halfway through” his career and has plenty still to give in a more competitive league.

A move to Saudi Arabia (or the MLS) next would undermine what Rashford said in that interview and he’ll know that such a transfer will open the door to endless ridicule when he needs to be sufficiently tested if he’s to prove his doubters wrong.

And he would wave goodbye to any England ambitions in an instant. He is no Jordan Henderson and Thomas Tuchel is no Gareth Southgate.

4) Arsenal

An intra-Premier League move to link up with his biggest fan is another possibility for Rashford, but Arsenal are arguably the most likely English club to get a deal done.

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes have faded in recent months; mainly due to their frailties in attacking areas, including their over-reliance on set-pieces. Bukayo Saka continues to hold up his end of the bargain on the right, but the same cannot be said for Gabriel Martinelli, whose underwhelming form leaves the door open for Mikel Arteta to brutally pursue an upgrade.

Rashford would not be an immediate upgrade on Martinelli, but he would provide much-needed quality competition for the Brazil international. Arteta would also likely fancy his chances of rebuilding the Englishman, who could play in his favoured position.

Man Utd to Arsenal (and vice-versa) transfers are not too uncommon and a loan/straight buy in January would boost the latter’s title hopes, but a fresh start away from the prying eyes of English media feels more likely and what he needs.

3) Paris Saint-Germain

Gone are the days of Rashford being touted as a viable Kylian Mbappe replacement as he does not warrant such a tag, but PSG – rightly or wrongly – remain the first club that comes to mind when you consider the next possible destinations for the Man Utd star.

This is largely because the Ligue Un giants were serious about signing him in 2022 and hindsight being 20:20, Rashford may regret saying no and committing to Man Utd.

The Rashford transfer is not as exciting a prospect as it once was for PSG, though they still could decide to take a calculated punt with his market value on the decline.

But Rashford’s chances of playing for PSG have likely been and gone as their revamped transfer strategy means he is no longer the “type of player they are pursuing”.

2) Atletico Madrid

One Man Utd star is reportedly in line for a ‘dream’ transfer to Atletico Madrid and Rashford could potentially join him in moving to La Liga.

It’s reported that Rashford’s ‘preference would be a move to Spain’ and luckily for him, a couple of clubs might be willing to take him off Man Utd’s hands.

Real Madrid’s immense depth in attack likely rules them out, but Atletico are a more realistic possibility for the Englishman. He’d have to give his head a wobble before working with Diego Simeone as the demanding head coach would not stand for a player lacking endeavour, mind.

1) FC Barcelona

If the Spanish media are to be believed (spoiler: they’re not), Man Utd and Barcelona are already ‘discussing’ a swap deal involving Rashford.

Like PSG, Barcelona are another European giant that’s regularly been mooted as a possible future destination for Rashford.

Barcelona’s ongoing financial woes remain an obstacle and they certainly won’t be buying Rashford outright, but a creative loan (or the aforementioned swap deal) could give them a chance, especially with the player’s desired exit route pointing towards La Liga.