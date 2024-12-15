It feels like we are in the final chapter of Ange Postecoglou’s stint at Spurs, so we’ve ranked their next ten matches on the likelihood of being his last…

It all started so well for the once-cheerful Aussie at Tottenham, but he’s been gradually dragged down by Spurs‘ unrelenting insistence on being…well, Spurs.

When they’re good, few teams are a match for them in the Premier League, though when they are bad, they verge on Southampton’s level of ineptitude this season. To make matters worse, they place themselves on each end of this spectrum with equal regularity.

Their emphatic 4-0 statement win at a spiralling Manchester City was touted as a potential turning point for Spurs to kick on and show a level of consistency that’s previously eluded them. However, they have gone the other way, failing to win any of their last five games across all competitions.

This run has increased the pressure on the Spurs boss, who is currently the third favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Tottenham’s infuriating (or hilarious) form has led to links with potential replacements and one Premier League boss is reportedly ‘tempted’ (for some reason).

So, which of Tottenham’s upcoming matches are most likely to be Postecoglou’s last? Away games at Arsenal or Southampton, perhaps?

10) Hoffenheim (A, Europa League) – January 23

The Europa League has provided some solace for Postecoglou; Spurs are on the fringe of the top eight with three wins, two draws and a loss in their six matches.

The Hoffenheim clash is the first of two remaining league phase matches for Spurs, who can afford a disappointing result against the Bundesliga outfit next month. With such an outcome, they would still be pretty sure of a spot in the play-offs, which would give them the chance to avoid the embarrassment of an early exit.

READ: Ange Postecoglou derided as ‘self-serving, duplicitous Mourinho-lite toerag’



9) Tamworth (A, FA Cup) – January 12

Postecoglou was ridiculed for his “always wins” trophies gloat at the start of this season. For his sake, he needs to be proven right as his future could well be decided by how trophy-shy Spurs fare in cup competitions this term.

They get their FA Cup campaign underway with a trip to National League side Tamworth. It’s Spurs we’re talking about, so a mammoth cup upset cannot be completely ruled out, though Postecoglou’s second-string outfit *should* win by a couple of goals even without playing well. If they don’t, this would be a new low that the head coach would struggle to get past.

8) Liverpool (A, Premier League) – December 22

After the silliness of their London derby v Chelsea, Tottenham could treat football fans to another pre-Christmas thriller when they visit Anfield three days before Christmas.

While the Spurs-Liverpool rivalry delivered in spades during Jurgen Klopp’s farewell last year, this season’s meetings could be more reserved as Arne Slot has turned his side into a more complete (and better) team.

A trip to Anfield is often daunting and this remains the case with Slot’s side battling on all four fronts. Given the mood of each side, Spurs could easily be eaten alive by their superior opponents, but could alternatively put on a show and cause a shock – you never know for sure. A loss against the table-toppers shouldn’t be considered the end of the world, mind.

7) Newcastle United (H, Premier League) – January 4

Tottenham and Newcastle’s seasons have followed a similar trajectory as Eddie Howe’s side have also been out of sorts.

Currently three points and a position above tenth-placed Tottenham, Newcastle have been a shadow of their high-intensity selves for much of this campaign and they are a far cry from the side that qualified for the Champions League in 2022/23.

The Newcastle manager’s job could be another vacancy that will soon be up for grabs. When trying to make sense of Tottenham’s results under Postecoglou, this stood out as a potential opportunity to briefly ease the pressure on the head coach.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham ‘tempt’ PL manager with three ‘big factors in his favour’ amid Postecoglou ‘faith update’

👉 Man Utd and Man City miserably side by side with Spurs 17th in Premier League mood rankings

👉 Man Utd ’embarrassment’ branded ‘a baby’ and ‘nastily’ tipped to join Tottenham

6) Everton (A, Premier League) – January 19

Unsurprisingly, the majority of Everton’s success this term (there was not much to pick from) has come at Goodison Park as supporters bid farewell to their beloved ground ahead of a new era.

This new era could start with Everton in the Championship, though their ability to pluck a win from nowhere once every five games stands them in good stead in bidding to avoid relegation.

Such a shock victory could easily come at the expense of Postecoglou’s side, though the London outfit’s record against Everton is pretty good. The long wait for this fixture sees it drop a few places lower than it would if this list was based purely on the chances of Spurs doing something Spursy.

5) Nottingham Forest (A, Premier League) – December 26

If Tottenham do sack Postecoglou, they could try again with Nuno Espirito Santo…

No, but seriously, Nuno’s resurgence at Forest has been one of this season’s feel-good stories as their gradual building of a very strong first Premier League XI makes them a shock contender for the European spots.

Nuno would no doubt take great pleasure in getting one over on Spurs after they binned him off quicker than it took for Daniel Levy to appoint him. A loss at Forest would not be the disaster it once was, but it would still nudge Postecoglou nearer the exit door.

4) Manchester United (H, Carabao Cup quarter-final) – December 19

As mentioned, Postecoglou – if he is allowed to stick around long enough – really needs to win a trophy this season and the Carabao Cup provides an opportunity for Spurs to end their long wait for silverware.

Given Man Utd are in the suffering transitionary phase under new head coach Ruben Amorim, this is certainly a winnable tie for Spurs, especially with them being at home.

Postecoglou as good as promised that he’d win something this year and if the saving grace of a prolonged Carabao Cup run is taken away, it could be enough for Levy to stop turning a blind eye to their Premier League woes.

READ: Spurs are exciting?! Make that ‘exhausting’ if you are a fan under Postecoglou



3) Southampton (A, Premier League) – December 15

Recent indications are that Postecoglou retains the support of Levy, but talk over potential replacements is intensifying and another embarrassing loss to a lowly Premier League could turn the situation sour.

A trip to St Mary’s is probably the simplest away game a side could ask for in the Premier League this season, but Spurs have previous when it comes to losing against a relegation candidate and it would not be a surprise if they make this match more difficult than it needs to be.

2) Arsenal (A, Premier League) – January 15

The Gunners are continuing to prove that they are streets ahead of their North London rivals as they are mounting another push for the Premier League title.

Matches between the two arch-enemies deliver more often than most other local derbies in the Premier League, but Spurs (even more so as the away side) will go into this particular clash as huge underdogs.

A loss to a local rival has put the full stop on the reign of many managers and if Arsenal find their shooting boots in a one-sided hammering, it could be goodbye Postecoglou.

1) Wolves (H, Premier League) – December 29

A repeat of the 1-0 home loss to Ipswich Town to end it all for Postecoglou? Potentially…

Gary O’Neil is far from guaranteed to be in charge when this game comes, but his side usually fare better against stronger opposition and they have the necessary quality in attacking areas to punish Spurs on the counter-attack to condemn them (and Postecoglou, more importantly) to another damaging defeat.