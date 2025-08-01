These five English youngsters are set to move clubs this summer. But where are they going? Well, we’ve tried to predict that, with Tottenham Hotspur snapping up two starlets…

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

“I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision that I’m going to have to make.”

That’s Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott earlier this summer. The club’s signing of Florian Wirtz does the 22-year-old no favours, while Hugo Ekitike is another signing to contend with out wide. Luis Diaz has left, but then Alexander Isak is coming in. The writing is on the wall for the Under-21 European Championship’s Player of the Tournament.

We are well over a month on from the acceptance that Elliott will leave Anfield this summer, yet there has been a concerning lack of movement. He was a big name at the start of the window but it’s gone pretty quiet. We said he’d be ‘perfect’ for Manchester United, but there’s no chance that happens. Then you have West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. The London clubs are being linked more than others, while Newcastle United – who have more alarming priorities – are in the picture.

After missing out on Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, Tottenham should go all in on Elliott. They need a creative spark in midfield, and more depth in the middle of the park in general. The Liverpool youngster has the versatility to play in a midfield three, behind the striker, or on either wing. Thomas Frank has plenty of depth in wide areas, but James Maddison’s injury record is concerning, and Dejan Kulusevski – who’s also struggled with injuries this year – is naturally a winger.

So, yes, a transfer to Spurs makes sense. Not just for the club, but for Elliott. If he moves there, he’ll still have Champions League football and a platform to become an England regular. Competition for places in Thomas Frank’s midfield is fierce, but from what Elliott has shown us, we’re confident that he’s good enough.

James McAtee (Manchester City)

Reports suggest that Man City want Cole Palmer money for James McAtee. Considering they massively underpriced the former, we can’t blame them. Now worth over £100million on Transfermarkt and surely not available for anything below £180m, Palmer joined Chelsea for around £40m in September 2023.

Palmer played 41 times (12 starts) for the Cityzens, scoring six and assisting two. Nobody could foresee what the 23-year-old would become at Chelsea, which means it’s unfair to completely disregard McAtee – 34 appearances and seven goals for City – as capable of reaching a similar level. They are both young, English attacking midfielders, who will leave having been unable to repeat Phil Foden’s success. It’s hardly an easy task considering how much City invest on players.

While it’s unfair to disregard McAtee as a potential Palmer, it’s difficult to envision him moving to a ‘Big Six’ rival, besides Spurs, who, as we’ve said, want to bring in a creative midfielder. Aston Villa could be a good fit if Morgan Rogers or Jacob Ramsey leaves, but they are clearly working with a very limited budget and won’t be spending £40m on McAtee.

We really like the Bundesliga links, and as things stand, a move to Germany seems the most likely. Borussia Dortmund are being linked but recently signed Jobe Bellingham and are now looking for a more natural wide player after selling Jamie Gittens to Chelsea. Then you have long-time admirers Bayer Leverkusen, on top of Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt. Stuttgart finished ninth last season, making them the only club on that list not in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga has proven to be an incredible springboard for English talent and McAtee surely knows that. Leverkusen are a good fit and say what you like about Erik ten Hag, he’s done some excellent work with young players in his managerial career.

Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea)

There’s no shame in failing at Chelsea. Especially as a young player. They sign so many players that it’s difficult to keep up. Plenty of promising youngsters will be regretting choosing the Stamford Bridge project, and Chukwuemeka is one of them.

There was strong competition for the midfielder’s signature when it became clear he’d leave Aston Villa for around £15m in the 2022 summer transfer window. Every top club, and Manchester United, wanted him, but it was Chelsea that won the race and since then, the 21-year-old has scored twice in 32 matches for the Londoners, starting a bleak five times.

Chukwuemeka, like McAtee, seems destined for a move abroad. He’s already had a taste, spending the second half of last season on loan at Dortmund. He scored on his only Bundesliga start and was only an unused substitute twice during his time in Germany, which is…something.

In order to fulfil his potential, the ex-Villa youngster should leave the Premier League, but his Dortmund spell hints that a Europa League or Conference League outfit could be the way to go. Recommending RB Leipzig completely contradicts that, but that’s what we’re doing. The important thing is, they surely won’t miss out on Europe again this season.

Leipzig have a proven track record of developing young talents. Just look at Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko. Both are set to move clubs for a combined ~£130m this summer. Chukwuemeka should become the second Englishman to play for Red Bull FC after Emile Smith Rowe.

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

It’s fair to say Mainoo is ‘available’. He’s not ‘up for sale’ or anything of the sort, but United would listen to offers for their academy graduate to help ease their Profit and Sustainability worries. The 20-year-old holds the pure profit key, which doesn’t just unlock the ability to reinvest, but also unlocks the part of the brain that makes you think it’s okay to sell your most promising youngster and someone who’s been at the club since they were seven to sign someone from abroad. Don’t tell Matt Law.

Mainoo was one of the very few positives for the Red Devils in 2023/24, until they won the FA Cup, which was quite a big positive. His breakout season was fantastic and a reason for the miserable Old Trafford faithful to be optimistic. Last season was less fruitful for the young midfielder, despite a big Euro 2024 with England. Still, United shouldn’t be considering cashing in. But, This Is Manchester United We’re Talking About. And Manchester United are a circus.

Chelsea? The upside is gargantuan, but the downside is career-threatening. We don’t want their bloated squad to completely bugger Mainoo’s development. Yet, there’s a strong chance he could go there and become one of the world’s leading midfielders.

And then there’s Spurs. Yes, these guys again. Not Real Madrid, who Defensa Central reckon are interested. Mainoo is more of a box-to-box midfielder than a creative one, or even a deep-lying No.6. Frank loves energy and Mainoo can bring that in abundance. It shouldn’t be a case of ‘Elliott or Mainoo?’ for the Londoners; they can get both and give them the playing time they want.

Tyler Morton (Liverpool)

We’ll truly find out if young Morton is available in due course, with Lyon reportedly keen on signing him from Liverpool. Should the Reds reject the French side’s offer, it will become clear that he’s not for sale, or that the club’s asking price has not been met.

There have been Club Brugge, Braga, Celtic, Ajax and West Ham links but Lyon’s interest is serious. They’ve just lost a key midfield figure in Jordan Veretout and are clearly impressed by the 22-year-old’s Under-21 European Championship campaign with England. He played five of the Young Lions’ six games as they went back-to-back, assisting in the final victory over old foes Germany.

He has also spent time on loan at Hull City and Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, with opportunities at Anfield hard to come by. He has 14 appearances, which shows he hasn’t been completely ignored, but it’s definitely time to move on and become a regular for a top-flight team.

Lyon can provide him with that platform and with only a year left on his Liverpool contract, might get a deal done for a very decent price.

