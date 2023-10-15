Predicting five transfers for England squad members in 2024 as Henderson returns to Sunderland

Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins were both recalled for England’s latest fixtures and both feature in this list of players ripe for a move in 2024, new contract or not.

We’ve predicted who will leave and where they’ll go.

Marc Guehi to Manchester United

Chelsea were apparently keen on Guehi in the summer, having realised one of their more recent transfer blunders in allowing him to move to Crystal Palace for £20m two years ago without seeing him make a single first-team appearance at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal have also been linked, but reports this week of a potential move to Manchester United feel more grounded in reality as the Red Devils look set once again to lay a trail of transfer breadcrumbs to Harry Maguire and require a replacement for the ‘win percentage’ machine.

But we do somewhat doubt United’s willingness to stump up £100m for the 23-year-old Guehi, no matter who’s in charge.

Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle

‘To whichever club will take him’ seemed a tad harsh and a move to Newcastle does make sense in that it’s not a massive step down for Phillips and the Magpies don’t really have a player like him in their squad.

It remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe can succeed where Pep Guardiola claims he’s failed – by not being Marcelo Bielsa – but there’s little doubt, having fallen down the pecking order to such an extent that there’s no f***er left for him to peck at Manchester City, that he really needs to leave.

Ollie Watkins to Arsenal

“Oh no, he’s signed a new contract, he’s off the table,” said no-one ever. Watkins penning a new five-year deal at Villa Park was reported in some quarters as a ‘blow’ to Arsenal, and it may well be, but these days it’s as much about insurance for the selling club as it is about the player actually wanting to stay.

“I think I go under the radar, maybe,” Watkins says. “I’m not talked about enough, profile-wise. I know I have been producing on the pitch since [Emery] came in but it goes a little bit under the radar.” A move to Arsenal is a sure-fire way to get that radar pinging.

The new deal does mean he’ll cost a fair whack – £60m maybe? – but the longer Arsenal fans watch Eddie Nketiah aimlessly running around up top, the more they’ll be convinced they need a new No.9. Ivan Toney is another option.

Jordan Henderson to Sunderland

Unlikely though it may seem that the money-grabbing morality vacuum would give up his £700,000 per week to return to his boyhood club, playing in front of 50,000 people at the Stadium of Light after Sunderland’s (possible) triumphant return to the Premier League may be quite the draw having had dozens turn up to watch him for Al-Ettifaq.

Reports suggest a fair few of the players to have gone to Saudi Arabia are ‘hating every minute’ of it, which isn’t great news for Henderson if he’s among them, seeing as he’s signed a three-year contract, which we suspect will be pretty difficult to get out of unless he parades the streets in full rainbow regalia.

Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool

Another new contract signee and another club that won’t give a sh*t about that if they want him, and reports suggest Liverpool do.

The Athletic claim the Reds ‘have been watching the West Ham winger for a number of seasons’ and they deem him the ‘Premier League-ready replacement’ for Mohamed Salah. High praise indeed.

An England call will only help his presumed ambition to move to a title-chasing side, and drive up the price for the Hammers.