Just when you thought Liverpool’s situation could not get any worse, they reached a new low against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night.

Their 4-1 home loss against a supposedly inferior Dutch side was their third straight defeat by a three-goal margin and their ninth in their last 12 across all competitions.

Steven Gerrard is kidding himself in saying Liverpool are not in a crisis, because that is their reality and it’s going to take time for any semblance of normality to be restored at Anfield.

Naturally, the man in the dugout has largely been blamed for Liverpool’s sudden decline, but under-fire Arne Slot is certainly not alone in being at fault; serious questions also need to be asked of the formerly lauded players and directors for their contributions to this mess.

The lasting impact of Diogo Jota’s sad passing, too many changes being made in a single window, the wrong profile of signings being identified, Slot’s poor decision-making and certain key players looking past it are all valid factors behind Liverpool’s current shambolic state and wholesale change is required to get the club back on track.

Fresh reports have indicated that Slot may not last until 2026, but we believe that he and five players are most likely to be the next casualties of Liverpool’s rebuild heading into January and next summer…

Federico Chiesa

Chiesa has been one of Liverpool’s few half-decent performers this season, but his lack of game time has reinforced the view that he is still on borrowed time at Anfield.

The Italy international turned down a return to Serie A in the summer to fight for his future at Anfield and his attitude needs to be commended after he was widely written off during his inconsequential debut season at Anfield.

However, even without Slot, Chiesa’s chances of becoming a regular starter for Liverpool are slim to none due to the options they have in attack and who they are reportedly looking at to replace Mohamed Salah. So the winger packing his bags and jetting off back to Italy already feels pretty certain.

Joe Gomez

Gomez leaving Liverpool is another inevitable Liverpool transfer heading into 2026, and he may even secure a move to AC Milan after being denied in the summer.

Injuries have plagued the versatile defender in recent years, but Slot has really missed a trick (and committed a “sackable offence”) by not leaning on his reliability as a sound alternative to Konate, as he would make Liverpool’s fragile defence more compact.

It would not be the worst idea to have Gomez stick around beyond the summer to help with Liverpool’s transition, but an exit is far more likely with Giovanni Leoni, Marc Guehi and potentially another new centre-back expected to play more regularly instead of Konate and Virgil van Dijk next season.

Ibrahima Konate

If they haven’t already, Real Madrid should have cut contact with Konate’s representatives after his dire showing against PSV, which was his latest of many horror displays this season.

Real Madrid could do far better than Konate as a solution to their centre-back problem, but the Frenchman leaving Liverpool on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract next summer is still to be expected.

Last season was comfortably Konate’s best for Liverpool, but his severe slump adds credibility to the justified argument that Van Dijk carried him in 2024/25.

It’s been proven that Konate is incapable of stepping up when his captain struggles and he is not at the necessary level to carry Liverpool’s defence. They could also cut their losses on Van Dijk, but he’s perhaps more likely to see out his contract and simply have a reduced role next season.

Andy Robertson

One of Liverpool’s few good decisions in the summer was denying Robertson a move to Atletico Madrid, because they would have been in an even poorer state had they had Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas as their left-back options instead.

Robertson has played an important role this season as Kerkez has had to be taken out of the firing line, but like Konate, it currently feels more plausible that he leaves on a free rather than sign a new deal next summer.

The Scotland international is certainly not the player he once was, but he could still play a role for most clubs in Europe and has earned the chance to broaden his horizons elsewhere before retiring. Kerkez will stay, but it is far from inconceivable that his alarming performances in his debut season force club chiefs to sign another left-back to start a fair portion of games next season.

Mohamed Salah

Salah and Van Dijk returned to the peak of their powers under Slot last season, but that is currently looking like their last hurrah as they have looked a shadow of their best selves for Liverpool this term.

As Carragher rightfully pointed out, it seems like Salah’s “legs have gone” this season as he has been on the periphery in most of Liverpool’s games and has been incredibly wasteful when given an opportunity.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit and the instability at right-back can’t be helping, but Salah simply may not be capable of producing more than he is doing at this stage of his career and a possible January transfer could end his time as an ever-present for Liverpool.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League means Salah is far more likely to leave before his contract expires than Van Dijk and next summer would be the right time for a natural separation as the former world-class attacker and Liverpool head in different directions.

Arne Slot

Slot rightfully has credit in the bank after his achievements last season, but this can only go so far and we are nearing the stage where his position is untenable.

Nine losses in 12 games is unforgivable for a manager of any club, never mind for a team of Liverpool’s stature and though the aforementioned doomed players make it clear that the blame needs to be spread, Slot certainly has not helped himself.

His team selections and general decision-making have contributed to Liverpool’s numerous issues, while it was clearer than ever against PSV that some players are not giving their all to support the head coach and the club. Slot’s team have no backbone and it would surely be all she wrote if there is further disappointment against West Ham, Sunderland and/or Leeds United in the coming weeks.