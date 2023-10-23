Chelsea keeper takes the gloves with Raya nowhere near Prem weekend’s worst XI…

There were at least three keepers in the Premier League worse than David Raya, apparently, including his opposite number at Stamford Bridge. Oleksandr Zinchenko makes the worst XI, though.

Here is that worst XI, according to WhoScored ratings…

GK: Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 4.58

The algorithms reckon David Raya had a reasonable game at Stamford Bridge. The Arsenal keeper wasn’t credited with an error for Chelsea’s second goal and overall earned a creditable 6.20. Which proves that, sometimes, algorithms know sh*t. They were not so kind to Sanchez, whose mistake that gifted Declan Rice a goal prompted comfortably the worst score of any keeper this weekend.

RB: Conor Roberts (Burnley) – 4.75

It was going to take something super wretched to keep Ashley Young out of this team and Roberts obliged with his own early bath at Brentford on Saturday afternoon. In fairness, the Clarets right-back lasted twice as long as Young but, already 2-0 down and the game meandering to the final whistle, there was no need for Roberts to chase a second caution, ruling him out of the crucial trip to Bournemouth.

CB: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) – 5.10

The Manchester City defender earned himself a daft red card that rules him out of the Manchester derby after gifting Joao Pedro the ball to halve Brighton’s deficit and make for a nervier finale than need be.

CB: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) – 5.10

The England defender was slow to react for Newcastle’s opener and seemingly p*ssed when dealing with a long pass before being robbed by Sean Longstaff for the Toon third in the first half.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) – 5.60

The Arsenal defender’s place in Mikel Arteta’s XI is under serious threat, with the Gunners boss hooking the left-back at half-time after a torrid first period at Chelsea. Raheem Sterling had Zinchenko’s number, with the Ukrainian unable to offset his poor defensive showing with any attacking output.

CDM: Edson Alvarez (West Ham) – 5.92

A day at Villa to forget for West Ham, especially Alvarez, who conceded a penalty to give the hosts their first two-goal advantage. To be fair to the Mexican, this was his first ropey performance since joining the Hammers, and the finger for the penalty could equally be pointed at Lucas Paqueta for a poor pass.

MF: Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 5.89

Soucek was marginally worse and more anonymous in the West Ham midfield, where he managed a grand total of eight passes from 14 touches before David Moyes replaced the Czech with a quarter of the game to go. In the time he was allowed, he failed to make a tackle, interception or win a duel.

MF: Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) – 5.39

Bournemouth’s capitulation had already begun when they conceded almost immediately after half-time, but Cook’s stupid dismissal for moving his head towards Hwang Hee-chan hastened their surrender, leaving the Cherries without a win and missing another midfielder for three games.

RW: Mike Tresor (Burnley) – 5.91

Whatever the Burnley winger tried at Brentford, it didn’t come off. He attempted six crosses and a long ball – none found a team-mate. He failed with both attempted dribbles; lost all three duels he competed in; and gave Brentford the ball 13 times.

LW: Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace) – 5.86

Was anonymous on the left for Palace at St James’ Park, only noticeable for being booked, though he arguably went closest for the Eagles with a late free-kick that forced Nick Pope into a fine save. Completed only 10 passes in 90 minutes and lost seven of 11 duels.

CF: Lyle Foster (Burnley) – 5.81

Foster was busy for Burnley at Brentford but not at all effective. The forward competed in 17 duels, winning none of the four on the floor while losing 10 of 13 in the air. With what service he was given, Foster turned it over to Brentford 16 times.