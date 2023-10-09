Premier League’s best finishers 23/24: Channy now leads top 10 with Haaland 86th

We have a new leader after his fifth of the season on Sunday. Yer man Erling Haaland is absolutely nowhere to be seen on this list.

We’ve had a good laugh at the players who are being most conspicuously owned by their xG stats, so it’s only right and fair that we acknowledge those at the other end of the scale who are making a mockery of the boffins’ projections.

1) Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves): +3.8

Expected goals: 1.2

Actual goals: 5

“Channy knows to arrive at the goal,” says Wolves boss Gary O’Neil. Let’s take a second to enjoy that incredibly English nickname alongside that unexpected goalscoring form.

2) Son Heung-min (Tottenham): +2.8

Expected goals: 3.2

Actual goals: 6

Scored a hat-trick at Burnley from an overall xG of 1.4 and then added a couple more v Arsenal before netting the opener against Liverpool. The armband definitely suits him.

3) Mathias Jensen (Brentford): +2.7

Expected goals: 0.3

Actual goals: 3

Three goals from five shots this season. You have to like those odds.

4) Scott McTominay (Manchester United): +1.6

Expected goals: 0.4

Actual goals: 2

Two goals from three shots this season. You have to like those odds.

5) Evan Ferguson (Brighton): +1.5

Expected goals: 2.5

Actual goals: 4

Scored a hat-trick from an xG of 0.8 v Newcastle United. We mostly like how chuffed he looks every time he scores.

6) Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace): +1.4

Expected goals: 0.6

Actual goals: 2

A striker’s finish to beat Manchester United after very much the opposite dragged a draw out of Brentford.

7) Jarrod Bowen (West Ham): +1.4

Expected goals: 3.6

Actual goals: 5



After a season of underscoring on his xG, Bowen is back with a bang for the Hammers.

8) Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace): +1.4

Expected goals: 2.6

Actual goals: 4

Did not manage a single shot in back-to-back 0-0 draws. Which is one way of never dropping down this list.

9) Lyle Foster (Burnley): +1.4

Expected goals: 1.6

Actual goals: 3

A very creditable start for the Premier League newcomer who is hitting the target with half his shots.

10) Simon Adingra (Brighton): +1.3

Expected goals: 0.7

Actual goals: 2

Hitting the target with four of your five shots is one way to keep Brighton top of the Premier League goals chart if not the actual table.