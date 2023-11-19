Premier League clubs ranked by England caps: Man Utd way out in front, Spurs > Arsenal

We’ve ranked every Premier League club by the number of England caps their players have earned. Manchester United have over 200 more than any other side.

Only caps earned while on the books at any club count towards the total…

1) Manchester United – 1397 caps

Players capped – 70

Most capped: Sir Bobby Charlton (106)

United have plenty of players with bundles of caps but their last three capped stars (Jadon Sancho, Dean Henderson, Mason Greenwood) have all failed to add to a single one while at Old Trafford.

2) Liverpool – 1188 caps

Players capped – 74

Most capped: Steven Gerrard (114)

No new Liverpool caps since Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2018. Cutis Jones or Harvey Elliott next?

3) Tottenham – 1048 caps

Players capped – 79

Most capped: Harry Kane (84)

Spurs are some way off United and Liverpool but no club has packed more players off for England duty.

4) Arsenal – 916 caps

Players capped – 67

Most capped: Kenny Sansom (77)

Barring something catastrophic, like injury or Arsenal selling him, Bukayo Saka, on 31 caps, looks well-placed in the future to become England’s most capped Gunner. Saka has Tony Adams (66) and David Seaman (72) to get past first before he worries about Sansom’s benchmark.

5) Manchester City – 715 caps

Players capped – 52

Most capped: Raheem Sterling (61)

Of all City’s caps, 57 per cent have been claimed since the Abu Dhabi takeover.

6) Aston Villa – 446 caps

Players capped – 76

Most capped: Gareth Southgate (42)

Plenty of England internationals in Villa’s history but only 14 reached double figures for caps.

7) Chelsea – 695 caps

Players capped – 56

Most capped: Frank Lampard (104)

Cole Palmer became the 56th Chelsea to earn England recognition when he came off the bench in the 2-0 win over Malta which you’ve already forgotten about.

8) Everton – 590 caps

Players capped – 70

Most capped: Jordan Pickford (57)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11 caps) would surely have taken Everton over 600 had he not struggled so much with injuries. Pickford is way out in front, with Phil Jagielka (40) in second.

9) West Ham – 475 caps

Players capped – 44

Most capped: Bobby Moore (108)

James Ward-Prowse can’t do much more to get the Hammers to 45 England internationals but Gareth Southgate prefers the semi-retired Jordan Henderson.

10) Wolves – 316 caps

Players capped – 35

Most capped: Billy Wright (105)

Only two Wolves players have turned out for England in the Premier League era. Conor Coady is one; who is the other? Answer at the bottom…

11) Newcastle – 289 caps

Players capped – 39

Most capped: Alan Shearer (35)

Anthony Gordon to take Newcastle to 40? If not soon, then Scotland or Republic of Ireland might come knocking.

12) Nottingham Forest – 279 caps

Players capped – 36

Most capped: Stuart Pearce (76)

The last Forest player to represent England? Steve Stone in 1996.

13) Fulham – 109 caps

Players capped – 11

Most capped: Johnny Haynes (56)

No Fulham caps since Bobby Zamora in 2011. Surprising, no?

14) Sheffield United – 101 caps

Players capped – 34

Most capped: Tony Currie (7)

Brian Deane is the only Blade to play for England in the Premier League era, and that was less than a month into the inaugural season.

15) Burnley – 99 caps

Players capped – 29

Most capped: John Connelly (10)

Just one more needed for a century for the Clarets. James Trafford perhaps?

16) Crystal Palace – 62 caps

Players capped – 19

Most capped: Kenny Sansom, Geoff Thomas (9)

Marc Geuhi is coming up fast behind Sansom and Thomas, with the centre-back only one short and almost certain to become the first Eagle to hit double figures.

17) Luton – 10 caps

Players capped – 25

Most capped: Paul Walsh (5)

Seven Hatters have turned out for England since the war, the most recent being Mick Harford in 1988.

18) Brighton – 10 caps

Players capped – 5

Most capped: Steve Foster, Lewis Dunk (3)

Dunk would surely be out in front were he not injured during the current break. The three other Seagulls with Three Lions honours: Ben White (2), Peter Ward (1) and Tommy Cook (1).

19) Bournemouth – 5 caps

Players capped – 2

Most capped: Callum Wilson (4)

The only other player to earn England honours while with the Cherries was once-capped Lewis Cook.

20) Brentford – 3 caps

Players capped – 3

Most capped: Ivan Toney, Leslie Smith, Billy Scott (1)

A trio of one-cap wonders for Brentford, two from the pre-war era. Toney would surely be out in front had he not been banned for eight months.

*Matt Jarvis