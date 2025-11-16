Man Utd have most caps while Spurs have most players capped.

Manchester United players may be out of favour with England right now but the Red Devils have over 200 Three Lions caps more than any other Premier League club.

If United want to do something about the lack of recent caps, they might have to go and buy Elliot Anderson or Adam Wharton.

Here are the Premier League sides ranked on how many England caps they have. Only caps earned while on the books at a club count towards the total…

1) Manchester United – 1419 caps

Players capped – 71

Most capped: Sir Bobby Charlton (106)

United have plenty of players with bundles of caps but when Kobbie Mainoo pulled out of England duty last October, it represented the first time since 1976 that a Three Lions squad has not featured a single Red Devil. Indeed, Thomas Tuchel is yet to call up a United player who wasn’t on loan elsewhere.

2) Liverpool – 1214 caps

Players capped – 75

Most capped: Steven Gerrard (114)

Only one Liverpool player (Curtis Jones) capped since Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut in 2018.

3) Tottenham – 1054 caps

Players capped – 80

Most capped: Harry Kane (84)

Spurs are some way off United and Liverpool but no club has packed more players off for England duty.

4) Arsenal – 968 caps

Players capped – 70

Most capped: Kenny Sansom (77)

Bukayo Saka, on 46 caps, looks well-placed in the future to become England’s most capped Gunner. Saka has Tony Adams (66) and David Seaman (72) to get past first before he worries about Sansom’s benchmark.

5) Manchester City – 773 caps

Players capped – 54

Most capped: John Stones (76)

Nico O’Reilly is City’s 15th capped player since since the Abu Dhabi takeover.

6) Chelsea – 733 caps

Players capped – 58

Most capped: Frank Lampard (104)

Trevoh Chalobah is the latest England cap and the only new Chelsea call-up under ex-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

7) Everton – 615 caps

Players capped – 71

Most capped: Jordan Pickford (81)

Pickford was the first Toffee to hit 50 caps and seems certain to push on to become the second keeper to get a century.

8) West Ham – 489 caps

Players capped – 44

Most capped: Bobby Moore (108)

The Hammers have provided 16 goalscorers for England who totalled 77 goals. Including four not insignificant ones in 1966.

9) Aston Villa – 488 caps

Players capped – 79

Most capped: Gareth Southgate (42)

Plenty of England internationals in Villa’s history – only Spurs have offered more – but 62 of them never reached double figures for caps.

10) Leeds United – 341 caps

Players capped – 33

Most capped: Jack Charlton (35)

Leeds went 17 years without an England cap between Paul Robinson and Kalvin Phillips.

11) Newcastle – 322 caps

Players capped – 45

Most capped: Alan Shearer (35)

Even if Newcastle sell Anthony Gordon next summer, he still should crack the top five of players capped by England while playing for the Magpies.

12) Wolves – 316 caps

Players capped – 35

Most capped: Billy Wright (105)

Only two Wolves players have turned out for England in the Premier League era. Conor Coady is one; who is the other? Answer at the bottom…

13) Nottingham Forest – 290 caps

Players capped – 38

Most capped: Stuart Pearce (76)

Morgan Gibbs-White became the first Forest player to represent England since Pearce – a gap of 27 years.

14) Fulham – 109 caps

Players capped – 11

Most capped: Johnny Haynes (56)

No Fulham caps since Bobby Zamora in 2011. Surprising, that, for reasons we’re not entirely sure of.

15) Sunderland – 101 caps

Players capped – 29

Most capped: Dave Watson (14)

Plenty of Black Cats on parade for England but since the war, only Watson managed double figures.

16) Burnley – 99 caps

Players capped – 29

Most capped: John Connelly (10)

Just one more needed for a century for the Clarets. James Trafford looked good for it before City stitched him up.

17) Crystal Palace – 94 caps

Players capped – 21

Most capped: Marc Guehi (26)

Guehi was the first Eagle to hit double figures for caps before Eberechi Eze followed.

18) Brighton – 13 caps

Players capped – 5

Most capped: Lewis Dunk (6)

Danny Welbeck was apparently very close to being Seagull number six for England in Tuchel’s latest squad.

19) Brentford – 12 caps

Players capped – 4

Most capped: Ivan Toney (6)

Two of the Brentford players to gain England honours were capped once in the pre-war period. Jordan Henderson is currently two behind Toney.

20) Bournemouth – 5 caps

Players capped – 2

Most capped: Callum Wilson (4)

The Cherries are pinning their hopes on Alex Scott for the hat-trick.

