Alisson has conceded more goals this season that the stats suggest he should have.

Courtesy of the wonderful FBREF we’ve used the PSxG minus goals allowed metric to rank Premier League goalkeepers. ‘What the f*** is that?’ you might reasonably ask…

Post-shot expected goals is expected goals based on how likely the goalkeeper is to save the shot. When the number of goals they have conceded is subtracted, we are left with the figures below.

FBREF explains that positive numbers suggest better luck or an above-average ability to stop shots.

Here’s how the Premier League shot-stoppers are performing this season.

And here’s who was the best goalkeeper in 2024/25.

1) James Trafford (Manchester City) +1.9

Fat lot of good topping this list has done Trafford. Though the PSxG stat won’t account for the way he gave Tottenham the ball before their crucial second at the Etihad in his home debut for his boyhood club.

2) Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) +1.8

The Italian has made more saves (19) so far this season than any other Premier League keeper. He was bloomin’ busy last season too.

3) Bernd Leno (Fulham) +1.5

Leno is bouncing back from a poor season by his own high standards with an impressive start to this campaign. It would help if Fulham stopped conceding penalties. But it perhaps doesn’t matter while their opponents keep scoring daft own goals.

4) Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) +1.3

Of the 15 ever-presents through the first five games, no keeper has conceded fewer than the two goals Henderson has seen past him. As we’re certain he’d tell you.

5) Martin Dubravka (Burnley) +1.0

Replacing clean sheet machine Trafford at Burnley, Dubravka has made a solid start at Turf Moor. Especially since no keeper has faced more shots on his goal. He was a busy boy against Forest…

6) Robin Roefs (Sunderland) +0.9

Sunderland fans are raving about Roefs after his start to life on Wearside. At Palace, the Dutch stopper kept a clean sheet despite Palace’s 1.59 xG.

7) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) +0.8

Handily since his side have forgotten how to score goals, Martinez is slowly making amends with Villa fans after a summer in which he flirted hard with Manchester United. For reasons unknown, the Red Devils failed to make a move.

8) David Raya (Arsenal) +0.3

No keeper has saved a higher percentage of the shots he’s faced than Raya’s 86.7%. Gary Neville would still prefer someone bigger.

9) Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) +0.1

Bournemouth are buzzing with their latest keeper plundered from the Chelsea stockpile, with Petrovic keeping three clean sheets in five games so far. All the more impressive when you consider that Bournemouth sold almost their entire defence.

10) Nick Pope (Newcastle) +0.1

Four clean sheets in five games – the best record in the Premier League – is keeping Aaron Ramsdale on the bench. But Pope hardly covered himself in glory in the Liverpool defeat when he conceded all his goals so far. And he has been exceptionally well protected by his back four.

11) Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) +0.1

It almost doesn’t matter what Sanchez does, everyone has already decided that Chelsea need an upgrade. And they are probably correct. There is a keeper at the club who might do a job.

12) Jordan Pickford (Everton) +0.0

The England No.1 has conceded five goals in five games – exactly the number the stats suggest he ought to have. Though Pickford is also one of two keepers to keep out a penalty this season.

13) Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) -0.2

Last season’s joint winner of the Golden Glove award needs to be on his game this term with only Burnley allowing more shots on target than Forest, all while Big John breathes down his neck.

14) Altay Bayindir (Manchester United) -0.9

We are surely at the point where one more dropped b*llock will see Bayindir beckoned back to the bench so that we can see what United have signed in Senne Lammens. We assume the Belgian isn’t utterly terrified of corners, which would make the new man an immediate upgrade.

15) Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) -1.0

Perhaps this metric really is a nonsense because Verbruggen’s rotten record last season didn’t stop him once again being linked with the likes of Bayern Munich in the summer.

16) Alisson (Liverpool) -1.2

Rubbish. Bin him, Arne.

17) Mads Hermansen (West Ham) -1.7

You have to feel for Hermansen. He seemed to be bought on the hop by the Hammers and, despite playing one game fewer than the ever-presents, no keeper has faced a higher PSxG (9.3) than the Dane. Hermansen has not convinced anyone at the London Stadium, but he’s way down the Hammers’ list of problems.

18) Lucas Perri (Leeds United) -2.0

Being humped 5-0 at Arsenal has done for the £16million new boy here. In his other two appearances, Perri kept clean sheets against Everton and Newcastle. But five was two more than Arsenal ought to have scored at the Emirates, say the stats.

19) Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford) -2.3

Brentford were widely assumed to have got a bargain in Kelleher, and they almost certainly have if we accept the Bees need some patience while a remodelled team settles under a new manager. Defeats – both 3-1 – at Forest at Fulham have cost Kelleher here, with the Cottagers scoring three from an xG of 1.0.

20) Jose Sa (Wolves) -3.9

The feeling remains that Wolves would have sold Sa this summer if they received an acceptable bid. Perhaps they should have been more open to offers. Allowing Leeds to score three from an xG of 0.5 is especially damning.