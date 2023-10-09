Premier League keepers ranked: Andre Onana is 17th best as Vicario impresses again

Guglielmo Vicario has had a great start to life at Spurs but Andre Onana is having a mare for Manchester United…

Courtesy of the wonderful FBREF we’ve used the PSxG minus goals allowed metric to rank the top-flight stoppers. ‘What the f*** is that?’ you might reasonably ask…

Post-shot expected goals is expected goals based on how likely the goalkeeper is to save the shot. When the number of goals they have conceded is subtracted, we are left with the figures below. FBREF explains that positive numbers suggest better luck or an above-average ability to stop shots.

Here’s how the Premier League keepers are performing…

1) Alphonse Areola (West Ham): +3.3

Areola has been given the chance to nail down the Hammers’ No.1 spot – a ‘weird’ gesture that made Lukasz Fabianski ‘angry’ – and the 30-year-old is seizing his opportunity. He made 10 saves versus Manchester City.

2) Jose Sa (Wolves): +3.2

There was talk that Sa might be on his way this summer after being dropped towards the back end of last season amid criticism from supporters. The Portugal international seems to have rediscovered his form, certainly if his performances against Everton and Manchester City are any measure, and a new contract has been signed.

3) Bernd Leno (Fulham): +2.7

The German was one of the bargains of last summer and he continues to prove his worth to Fulham. Three clean sheets already this season.

4) Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham): +2.4

You wouldn’t blame Spurs fans for being wary of the need for Vicario to adapt to the Premier League after his summer move from Empoli but, like many of his team-mates, the Italy international has adapted seamlessly to Ange-ball. Vicario also has the best saves percentage (82.9%) in the league.

5) Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa): +2.0

One of many reasons Aston Villa are currently perched quietly in fifth.

6) Neto (Bournemouth): +2.0

Bournemouth are winless so far this season, but they might also be pointless without Neto. The floodgates opened against Everton and the situation looks dire.

7) Robert Sánchez (Chelsea): +1.5

It’s not at his end of the pitch where Chelsea have problems.

8) Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United): +1.2

He has made 45 saves this season. Give him a sodding hand, lads.

9) Alisson (Liverpool): +1.2

The best goalkeeper in the Premier League last season still doing Alisson things, though he will be gutted with Brighton’s opener on Sunday. A significant human error?

10) David Raya (Arsenal): +0.9

Arsenal’s No. 1? It certainly feels like it. Though he was jittery v Manchester City.

11) Ederson (Manchester City): -0.1

Early signs of improvement on last season’s numbers. Not that City suffered much as a consequence.

12) Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest): -0.1

Turner has known since his Forest debut at Arsenal that he needs to settle straight in since another keeper was being sought. But the USA international has been a safe pair of hands for Steve Cooper. Certainly safer than the fella he was understudy for last season.

13) Thomas Kaminski (Luton): -0.2

The Luton keeper should have kept out Jarrod Bowen’s header which opened the scoring for West Ham but, otherwise, it has been a reasonable adaptation to the Premier League for the ex-Blackburn stopper.

14) Nick Pope (Newcastle): -0.2

Made a rash decision v West Ham to end three clean sheets in a row and put himself in the red for the season.

15) Jordan Pickford (Everton): – 0.3

Things would have been even worse for Everton had their keeper not done this is in added time at Sheffield United to preserve their first point of the season…

Still thinking about these Jordan Pickford heroics in the 98th minute 😲 pic.twitter.com/uZhpM9oGra — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 2, 2023

16) Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace): -0.5

The only Premier League keeper with four clean sheets this season. Roy’s boy.

17) Andre Onana (Manchester United): -1.0

Made another massive error v Brentford; this has been a pretty horrendous start to the season from Onana.

18) James Trafford (Burnley): -1.0

Was perhaps personally culpable for the first time v Chelsea. Currently looks way short of justifying the considerable outlay from the Clarets.

19) Bart Verbruggen (Brighton): -1.0

We’ve already seen from Verbruggen’s three matches that he’s very reliant on the block save, which failed him twice against West Ham and once against Newcastle. Got another chance v Liverpool after Jason Steele conceded six at Villa.

20) Jason Steele (Brighton): -1.3

Steele was in, out and then back in again. But conceding six goals at Villa from an xGA of 1.6 saw him sent back to the bench.

21) Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal): -1.8

The signing of Raya raised eyebrows and while Mikel Arteta spoke of the two keepers competing, Ramsdale will be aware that he was bought in similar circumstances, which led to Leno being dropped during an international break after a poor start. The draw with Fulham, when Andreas Pereira (assisted by Bukayo Saka) made Ramsdale look daft inside the opening minute has hurt the England international most here. The lowest save percentage (55.6) in the Premier League, is it?

22) Mark Flekken (Brentford): -3.3

The new Bees keeper is enduring a tricky start, though his save percentage (66.7) is more middle of the road.