Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League in 24/25?

Courtesy of the wonderful FBREF we’ve used the PSxG minus goals allowed metric to rank the top-flight stoppers. ‘What the f*** is that?’ you might reasonably ask…

Post-shot expected goals is expected goals based on how likely the goalkeeper is to save the shot. When the number of goals they have conceded is subtracted, we are left with the figures below. FBREF explains that positive numbers suggest better luck or an above-average ability to stop shots.

Here’s how the Premier League keepers have performed this season, and at this early stage they must have started three of the first four Premier League games.

1) Nick Pope (Newcastle): +2.3

How the f*** are Newcastle in third? A valid question but one that can be answered at least partly with ‘Nick Pope’. He faced 11 shots on target in wins over Tottenham and Wolves but conceded just twice.

2) Andre Onana (Manchester United): +1.8

At this stage his save percentage is among the worst in the Premier League, but saving a penalty helps massively with this metric at this early stage. He was one of our Premier League winners.

3) Arjanet Muric (Ipswich Town): +1.7

A brilliant double save v Brighton earned Ipswich a second point of the season at Brighton and made Vincent Kompany even dafter for persevering with James Trafford for so long last season.

4) Mark Flekken (Brentford): +1.5

Consistently one of the worst goalkeepers on this metric last season, Flekken has made more saves than any other Premier League keeper this season.

5) Alisson (Liverpool): +1.4

The best goalkeeper on this metric two years ago, but simply isn’t being tested enough now.

6) Ederson (Manchester City): +1.3

It’s rare that Ederson is forced into four saves in one Premier League game but he stood up to the challenge of Brentford.

7) Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace): +1.2

Under-conceded in that 1-1 draw with Chelsea but still only has a save completion rate of little more than 63%.

8) David Raya (Arsenal): +1.1

The actual best Premier League goalkeeper of the season if you judge on things like number of goals conceded and save percentage. But the truth is that he was barely tested by Tottenham.

9) Bernd Leno (Fulham): +1.1

Always a solid 75% save percentage kind of a keeper for Fulham.

10) Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham): +1.0

He struggles with set-pieces but his shot-stopping is pretty exemplary and he has under-conceded in all four Premier League games so far.

11) Mads Hermansen (Leicester City): +0.9

Has made 5-4-3-2 saves so far this season.

12) Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest): +0.4

One among many incompetent Forest keepers last season but his five saves v Liverpool helped Forest to a famous victory and an extended unbeaten run.

13) Robert Sanchez (Chelsea): +0.2

Would have been very much in the red but for a penalty save v Bournemouth in a performance that featured six saves.

14) Alphonse Areola (West Ham): -1.0

Not ideal but not the biggest area of concern for West Ham fans right now.

15) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa): -2.2

Two shots on target and two goals v Everton left him in our worst Premier League XI of the weekend.

16) Jordan Pickford (Everton): -3.2

Facing 26 shots on target in four games is sub-optimal. But not quite as sub-optimal as only saving half.