Premier League’s most creative players 2023/24: James Maddison is the undoubted king

James Maddison is proving to be a bargain for Tottenham, in a list which proves that Man City are missing Rodri and Cole Palmer.

We’re not counting the assist-makers because that relies on the chances being taken and we’re not counting the key passes because that is also pretty narrow; we are all about the SCA (Shot creating actions), defined as ‘the two offensive actions directly leading to a shot, such as passes, dribbles and drawing fouls’ by FBRef.

These are the leaders this season for SCAs per 90 minutes…

1) James Maddison (Tottenham) – 8.76 SCAs per 90 mins

The summer signing has adapted to Spurs and Ange-ball seamlessly. WhoScored have him pegged as the player of the season so far and we are inclined to agree. No player has more than his five assists.

2) Rodri (Manchester City) – 6.19

And you thought he was just a metronome. His passing range is phenomenal. As was the stupidity of his red card v Nottingham Forest, because he really was missed at Molineux and then v Arsenal.

3) Alfie Doughty (Luton) – 6.06

First Premier League start of the season for the left wing-back and he was phenomenal against Wolves, notching nine SCAs in one single game. Six more came in the win over Everton and another nine v Burnley. Literally never heard of him up to a month ago.

4) Pascal Gross (Brighton) – 5.63

Just a brilliant, brilliant player.

5) Joao Pedro (Brighton) – 5.41

Sure, Brighton were absolutely hammered by Aston Villa. But Pedro got an assist among his six SCAs as a half-time substitute so was it all bad? Yes. Earned his start v Liverpool.

6) Dwight McNeil (Everton) – 5.41

Was at the heart of pretty much everything good about the Toffees as it all finally came together in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

7) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 5.29

Gave the hitherto-impressive Destiny Udogie a torrid time in the NLD as his excellent season continues. Causes havoc with his dead-ball ability as well as his running. He was missed as Arsenal somehow beat Manchester City.

8) Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 5.21

Claimed a goal and an assist in victory over Burnley and now seems pretty much undroppable by Mauricio Pochettino.

9) Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 5.13

Excellent as Liverpool made short work of beating West Ham. No Premier League assists so far this season but that won’t bother him as he reclaims his place on the left of Liverpool 2.0. Shame about the significant human error.

10) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 5.12

Only one Premier League assist this season but was central to the Manchester United charge v Brentford.