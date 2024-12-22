As ‘panic buy’ season approaches, here are five potential impulsive January transfers, including Luke Shaw-lite to Manchester United from Chelsea…

Arsenal – Jonathan David

It’s no secret that Arsenal need to sign a new striker and this issue should have been sorted two/three transfer windows ago.

Arsenal’s ongoing overreliance upon set-pieces and lack of threat from open play fuel reports linking Mikel Arteta’s side with potential upgrades on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko in the summer, the Gunners have predominantly been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres – the 2024 leading scorer in Europe – and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Gyokeres and Isak are the kind of elite-level operators who need to be considered by Arsenal for their forward department, though they are expensive and it’s hard to see either joining Arsenal in the winter.

Alternatively, Arsenal could pull the trigger and sign a cheaper and less-suited striker in January, such as David. The 24-year-old is on track for his best season (eleven goals in 15 Ligue Un appearances for Lille) and is among the 20 leading footballers who could become a free agent in 2025. Therefore, he could be available for a cut-price fee in the winter.

Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs perpetually linked with David, who has an asterisk to his name mainly because he’s built his reputation in Ligue Un. Having scored 25+ goals in back-to-back seasons, it’s also a bit of a red flag that he’s yet to secure himself a big move and Arteta could regret signing him instead of waiting until the summer for Gyokeres/Isak.

Manchester United – Ben Chilwell

Man Utd and Tottenham’s clowns produced some peak slapstick comedy in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night; further proving Ruben Amorim has his hands full.

The potential sale of Marcus Rashford could raise funds, but Amorim is still likely to have a limited budget to work with in January as he looks to put his stamp on his floundering squad.

His main priority needs to be the signing of a left-back as Man Utd cannot rely on Luke Shaw or Tyrell Malacia for more than a handful of games at a time. Clearly aware of this, the media in various countries are currently linking the Premier League giants with pretty much every full-back under the sun.

With a low-cost or loan signing potentially a necessary evil for Man Utd, they may opt to return for Chilwell after he was reportedly considered in the summer.



There are plenty of similarities between Chilwell and Shaw, especially with how their respective careers have been overshadowed by injury frustration in recent years. The latter is arguably the better player when fully fit, but is more prone to niggles than his Chelsea counterpart.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are the “first” of Chelsea’s outcasts who “want to leave” and they’ll “find a solution”. A move to Man Utd could suit all parties as a short-term fix, though Amorim should look to challenge Liverpool for a more reliable and long-term solution in the summer.

Manchester City – Evan Ferguson

Man City’s mini-crisis has turned into a full-blown disaster and Pep Guardiola’s side – who are 18th in the Premier League form table – could be in for more pain on Saturday as they visit Aston Villa.

The absence of Rodri has been the main excuse given for Man City’s dramatic sudden decline, but there are more factors at play and this injury blow has made their underlying issues come to the surface quicker than they otherwise would.

Among their issues is their lack of threat in attack as there is nowhere near enough support for Erling Haaland following the summer exit of Julian Alvarez.

The signing of a new defensive midfielder will be City’s January priority, but a report cited by journalist Ciaran McCarthy on TEAMtalk claims they could also sign a new striker to support Haaland and Ferguson is a shock target.

The Republic of Ireland international burst onto the scene and was instantly touted as a £100m striker, but he’s suffered a dramatic fall from grace and has just one Premier League goal to this name this season.

Man City’s supporting cast needs to step up to ease the pressure on Haaland, but Ferguson would be a risky punt for Guardiola’s side and he’s unlikely to make much of a difference.

Newcastle United – Eric Garcia

The Magpies were big losers in the summer as they missed out on a couple of their top targets and also had to sell two of their best young players to avoid a points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

PIF’s takeover turned Newcastle into one of the world’s richest clubs, but they are working with both arms tied behind their back as they are permitted from spending anywhere near as freely as they’d like. Now, they could be in hot water amid ‘overdue payments’ to agents.

The prolonged summer pursuit of England international Marc Guehi was embarrassing, while they also failed with a deadline day move for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga.

Right-wing and centre-back remain priority positions for Newcastle, who are reportedly ‘very close’ to signing a new wide man.

If/when this deal is finalised, Newcastle would still need a centre-back as Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles remain out of action. A report from Football Transfers claims they are ‘interested’ in former Man City starlet Eric Garcia, who is currently struggling for game time at FC Barcelona.

After failing to land Guehi, this transfer would be very underwhelming and more questions would subsequently be asked of under-fire sporting director Paul Mitchell after he butted heads with Eddie Howe.

Tottenham Hotspur – John Victor

Spurs were on course for a simple 3-0 win against Man Utd until stand-in goalkeeper Fraser Forster carelessly gifted Amorim’s side two goals in the batsh*t cup tie.

The big tree justified our decision to place him as the worst No.2 in the Premier League with his disasterclass against United and this showing will concern head coach Ange Postecoglou, who is without Guglielmo Vicario for months after he underwent surgery on a fractured ankle.

Postecoglou initially claimed Spurs would trust Fraser while Vicario is unavailable, but he’s seemingly changed his tune. TEAMtalk’s Rob McCarthy recently cited a report claiming they are set to open talks to sign Botafogo’s John Victor, who could cost as little as £7m.

I’d be lying if I said I know much about the 28-year-old, though Man Utd and Galatasaray are also linked, so take from that what you will.