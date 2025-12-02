The Tottenham fans will have to boo with quite some vigour to be heard by Thomas Frank at St James’ Park but we’re sure they’ll manage.

It’s also a very Big Midweek for Mohamed Salah whether he starts or not for Liverpool. Leeds will need more than “pride and confidence” to get anything out of a game against this Chelsea side. And who’s that in fourth? When did that happen?!

Manager to watch: Thomas Frank

Absolutely right to call out the “not real Tottenham fans” for booing Guglielmo Vicario, as the ‘lost dressing room’ outcome of not standing up for one of your players beats ‘irking fans calling for you head’ all day long in the game of sacking Top Trumps that Frank is currently engaged in as Tottenham manager.

But branding it “unacceptable” grants ample space for the irate fans to throw that term right back in his face, and we suspect the away fans on Tuesday will test his revelation that “I’m fine with them booing after the match” with an almighty chorus should they lose their fourth Premier League game in five games.

Which looks pretty likely. Spurs may sit second in the away table, just one point behind Arsenal at the top, but they were embarrassed by the Gunners at the Emirates, have lost all of their last four visits to St James’ Park by an aggregate score of 14-1 and are facing Newcastle at the worst possible time this season on the back of victories over Manchester City and Everton as they really look to be kicking into gear.

Player to watch: Mohamed Salah

Arne Slot, honest to a fault and having already suggested Salah was rested amid a busy schedule for Liverpool’s much-needed victory over West Ham on Sunday, couldn’t help but subsequently imply that the Egyptian was indeed dropped because of the problems he’s causing the team through refusing or at least failing to defend.

“The way they set up with a full-back that’s constantly high and a winger who’s inside, I thought this would help the team,” he said.

Slot insisted Salah will still “have a very good future at this club”, hailing him as a “special player”, but no amount of positive affirmation will placate the Reds legend should he not start against Sunderland on Wednesday, which may very well be a line-in-the-sand game even if he does.

If Salah’s on the bench there will be a media frenzy on the assumption that Slot no longer fancies him, with at least one Anfield camera glued to him on the sidelines to capture the delicious rift-creating reaction from a footballer hardly renowned for taking snubs in good grace.

If he starts and Liverpool return to the doldrums then that’s all the ammo anyone will need to consign Salah to the Anfield bin, particularly if Slot takes the scientific approach of only changing him as the one variable in search of the biggest problem.

Game to watch: Leeds v Chelsea

While insisting “we didn’t come here for warm words or compliments” after Phil Foden’s last minute goal denied them a point at the Etihad, Daniel Farke insisted his Leeds players “should take lots of pride and lots of confidence” from the game.

Frankly, his full XI plus substitutes could all play with the pride of dads on their daughter’s wedding day and the confidence of poker players with pocket aces and not get anywhere near Chelsea on current form, even if the Leeds fans create the sort of febrile atmosphere which typically greets a football team they want to beat more than most.

After dismissing Barcelona in the Champions League, Chelsea entered the title race with a very impressive draw with Arsenal. And while the Blues playing with ten men for most of that game offers the possibility of tired legs and – crucially after his outstanding performance – a likely rest for Reece James, along with the suspension of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Maresca’s frequent rotation has made very little difference to their performance of late, and Leeds can’t be too enamoured with the idea of that rotation seeing Cole Palmer’s long-awaited return to action.

Team to watch: Aston Villa

Sneaky little devils, aren’t they? Creeping up to fourth like that with no-one paying them any attention whatsoever. Well, you’ve been exposed as a wonderfully coached football team once again, you cheeky little so-and-sos.

Remember when after five games, no wins and just one goal there were some very unwell people suggesting Aston Villa might look to sack Unai Emery? Stick seven wins in eight games in your pipes and smoke… them(?!).

Just two of those wins have come away from Villa Park, mind, and Brighton offer a particularly challenging prospect having not yet lost at the Amex, winning four of their six games.

It’s three points Villa could really do with too with their eyes now firmly on Champions League qualification once again, as West Ham are the only team offering respite in a harrowing December run which sees them play Chelsea (A), Manchester United (H) and Arsenal twice.

EFL game to watch: Blackburn Rovers v Ipswich Town

Eighth-placed Ipswich will move into fourth with victory over Blackburn, who – like their manager Valerien Ismael – looked doomed until a quite dramatic turnaround of late has seen them win four of their last five games, including the notable scalps of Southampton and Leicester.

Currently 18th and just three points off the relegation zone after a horrible start to the season, a win over Kieran McKenna’s side will move them within six points of the play-offs.

European game to watch: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

In a season in which both Barcelona and Real Madrid have displayed their fallibilities, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are primed to pounce in La Liga.

They’ve not lost since the opening day, have won nine of their last 11 and all of their last six while conceding just once. Having not really challenged The Establishment since last winning the title in 2020/2021, they look like a very serious outfit once again and will draw level on points with Barcelona should they beat Hansi Flick’s side on Tuesday.