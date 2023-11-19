Emery’s Aston Villa vying with Arsenal to be second best to Man City in 2023

Further proof here, if it were needed, of the remarkable job being done by Unai Emery at Aston Villa. Through 2023, only all-conquering Manchester City have gathered more points so far.

League tables by season are so passé. Here’s how the Premier League looks through the whole of 2023…

1) Manchester City – 81 points

P34 W26 D3 L5 GD+53

Having now in 2023 played the same number of Premier League games as they did in 2022, the Treble winners have surpassed last year’s total by two points.

2) Arsenal – 68 points

P34 W20 D8 L6 GD+35

Mikel Arteta’s side have one game to achieve the nine points they need to match 2022’s tally. All the best.

3) Aston Villa – 68 points

P34 W21 D5 L8 GD+25

Genuinely astonishing, the difference Unai Emery has made at Villa. Two games short of the number of games they played in 2022, the Villans have already amassed 27 (twenty-seven) points more than last year.

4) Liverpool – 66 points

P34 W19 D9 L6 GD+31

Liverpool finished with the same 79-point total as City in 2022. They have seven games left to surpass that total this year.

5) Manchester United – 64 points

P34 W20 D4 L10 GD+8

The Premier League’s best run of form over the last five games has seen United open up a seven-point gap to Newcastle while overtaking them in the proper, far-less-interesting table.

6) Newcastle – 57 points

P33 W16 D9 L8 GD+28

Newcastle achieved 72 points in 2022. They have already played three games more and gathered 15 points fewer. Howe out.

7) Brighton – 57 points

P34 W16 D9 L9 GD+19

Roberto De Zerbi’s first full calendar year in charge is a big improvement on 2022, having already gathered six extra points from three fewer games.

8) Tottenham – 56 points

P34 W17 D5 L12 GD+6

Ange Postecoglou is responsible for almost half of these points, in a little over a third of the games.

9) Brentford – 52 points

P33 W14 D10 L9 GD+14

The Bees continue to make solid progress, already surpassing last year’s total by three points having played four fewer games.

10) West Ham – 43 points

P33 W12 D7 L14 GD-5

The Hammers have enjoyed a fine year, though not because of their domestic form which, mercifully, has improved this season. In Irons terms, 2023 will always be about European glory.

11) Wolves – 43 points

P33 W12 D7 L14 GD-15

Had they not been so badly stitched up by officials this season, Wolves would be top half for 2023, which is quite the achievement given the turnover of players and staff through the summer.

12) Fulham – 39 points

P33 W11 D6 L16 GD-10

So far, Fulham’s best work this year came through the first part and the back half of last season when they picked up 1.28 points per game. This term, it’s down to 1.0 PPG.

13) Crystal Palace – 38 points

P34 W9 D11 L14 GD-9

All Palace’s nine wins this year have come since Roy Hodgson returned to the club in late March. Prior to that, under Patrick Vieira, the Eagles lost seven and drew five of the first dozen games of 2023.

14) Nottingham Forest – 38 points

P34 W9 D11 L14 GD-12

A point per player signed for Forest over the last year, we reckon. It kept them in the league last season and they look well equipped to swerve the drop again.

15) Chelsea – 36 points

P35 W8 D12 L15 GD-6

A billion quid for 15th? Fortunately, 2024 looks brighter than the sh*tshow of the last 12 months.

16) Everton – 35 points

P33 W9 D8 L16 GD-19

The Toffees have spent much of 2023 being dog muck. They finally looked to be a team in their manager’s image with 2024 promising to be a lot less sh*t. But then came the points deduction.

17) Bournemouth – 32 points

P33 W9 D5 L19 GD-32

The Cherries have bobbed around the relegation zone for much of 2023 but swerved it when it mattered at the end of last season. They face a fight to pull the same trick next year.

