Premier League scouts will be out in force at Euro 2024 in search of summer additions to their clubs and we’ve predicted a transfer to the English top flight from every nation competing in Germany.

Albania – Armando Broja (Chelsea)

Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali will celebrate a goal or two from their pure profit striker – who played less than 90 minutes in six entirely pointless months on loan at Fulham – more than the vast majority of Albanians. A points deduction awaits if they can’t get rid.

Austria – Kevin Danso (Lens)

A brief, inauspicious loan season at Southampton failed to get Premier League pulses racing but the centre-back’s been excellent for Lens for the last couple of years and is key for Austria in the absence of David Alaba.

Belgium – Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

Scored 28 goals in his debut season for the Bundesliga side and is very much seen as the successor to Romelu Lukaku for Belgium. The problem for Openda, who apparently has eyes for a Premier League move and has caught the attention of Tottenham and Chelsea, is that Lukaku remains a significant barrier to his participation this summer.

Croatia – Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen)

Started the season as a back-up centre-back for Leverkusen, but broke into the starting line-up in the second half of the campaign, playing chiefly in his favoured position but also as a raiding right wing-back on occasion. Young versatile winners aren’t easy to come by.

Czech Republic – Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Commanded transfer fees of over £60million in two moves, from Sampdoria to Roma and Roma to Bayer Leverkusen and was heavily linked to the Premier League after the last Euros and his Puskas-nominated stunner against Scotland. A similar impact could well hoodwink West Ham into signing an injury-prone striker with a mediocre goalscoring record.

Denmark – Morten Hjulmand (Sporting Lisbon)

Hjulmand’s fine form for Sporting this season having moved from Lecce for £17m last summer has Manchester United interested in him as a Casemiro replacement. He meets the Sir Jim Ratcliffe requirements but £69m may well be considered too much for the penny-pinching co-owner.

READ MORE: Man Utd target Hjulmand is the anti-Casemiro in a Ratcliffe era of unknowns coming good

England – Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

The owners want £50m but Aston Villa and Tottenham will surely just bide their time in the knowledge that Chelsea need to sell before June 30 and will presumably drop his price tag as that date gets closer to secure a deal.

France – Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Linked with Manchester United along with Arsenal and Chelsea last summer, and again in January, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Fofana is ‘almost guaranteed’ to leave Monaco this summer, after a Euros for France in which he’s set to play a major part. With his contract up in a year’s time, reports suggest he’ll cost just £25m.

READ MORE: Five Man Utd signings that follow Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘rules’ to return to Champions League

Georgia – Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)

Newcastle are supposedly keen on the goalkeeper, who’s the star of the Georgian national team along with Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Mamardashvili very nearly joined Bayern Munich last summer and recently hinted at a summer move by saying his “future would be clear soon”.

Germany – Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leverkusen’s star man is seen by many as the heir to Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City. Saudi Arabia calls for De Bruyne, who looks set to let his contract run down and leave the Etihad next summer, so a Wirtz move may have to wait until then. If City have got any money to spend thanks to the ‘tyrannical majority’ that is.

Hungary – Roland Sallai (Freiburg)

Slim pickings among the Hungarians. Sallai’s been a consistent performer for Freiburg for a long while and his Europa League displays last term won’t have done him any harm. Could see a team in the lower reaches of the Premier League taking a punt.

Italy – Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna)

Just 22 and a left-footed centre-back, so there’s sure to be some sporting directors circling. Juventus want Calafiori but are trying to skimp on the deal, opening the door for other interested parties to become more interested after the Euros if (and it is quite a big if) he gets some game time. Bologna currently want around €30m.

Netherlands – Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

The 23-year-old is one that got away from Manchester City, who apparently want Frimpong back after he was on their books from 2010 to 2019 but didn’t make it into the first-team picture, moving to Celtic and then Leverkusen. He’s now valued at €50m after his stunning displays at right wing-back this term. Manchester United are also keen.

Poland – Marcin Bulka (Nice)

Linked with Manchester United as a replacement for Andre Onana, despite the Cameroonian appearing to be one of the few at the club who doesn’t actually need replacing. But anyway, Bulka playing for Nice should make things easy for Sir Jim, though UEFA may have something to say about it.

Portugal – Antonio Silva (Benfica)

There are loads from Portugal. Diogo Costa, Goncalo Inacio and Joao Neves have all been heavily linked with one big Premier League club or another. But pretty much all of them will be after a centre-back or two this summer and Antonio Silva is both very young (20) and pretty good.

Romania – Dennis Man (Parma)

Probably not going to happen, but there wasn’t a lot to choose from given more than a quarter of the market value of Romania’s entire squad is Radu Dragusin. Man got 20 goal contributions for Parma in the second tier last season. You never know.

Scotland – Che Adams (Southampton)

The Saints are apparently working on a new deal for Adams to stop him upping sticks after the Euros. We would suggest there’s little danger of brilliance from him or Scotland as a whole, but we struggled to find a more suitable option for a summer transfer in the oldest squad in the competition (28.7).

Serbia – Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg)

He may well be off the Leipzig first before a bigger move elsewhere, but Pavlovic is another young left-footed centre-back sure to draw attention in Germany.

Slovakia – David Hancko (Feyenoord)

Operates at left-back for his country and managed two goals and three assists in their qualifying campaign but has been a stalwart at centre-back for the last couple of seasons under Arne Slot at Feyenoord. A versatile left-footed defender? Yes please.

Slovenia – Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

Arsenal really want him so expect him to be announced as a Chelsea player at some stage this summer.

Spain – Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

City and United are both thought to be keen on the winger, who has a €60m release clause in his contract and is reportedly open to a move this summer.

Switzerland – Dan Ndoye (Bologna)

The right winger moved to Bologna in the summer and played a significant role as they finished fifth in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League. Inter Milan are already sniffing around.

Turkey – Fedri Kadioglu (Fenerbahce)

Arsenal are reportedly looking at Kadioglu, who can play on either side of defence or in a more advanced role.

Ukraine – Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Destined to follow Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar as the next big-money exit. They extended his deal earlier this year so interested clubs will indeed require big money. Chelsea are keen on the playmaker, along with Manchester City and Arsenal.