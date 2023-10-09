Premier League’s worst finishers 23/24: Rashford now 133rd most accurate in Premier League

Here are the top 10 players owned by their xG through the opening weeks of the Premier League season. Ollie Watkins was third before his Brighton hat-trick.

These are the Premier League stars whose goals tally lags their xG most. For the less fun list of players outstripping their xG numbers, go here.

1) Enzo Fernández (Chelsea): -2.2

Expected goals: 2.2

Actual goals: 0

A missed penalty against West Ham was bad enough but four shots on target from 15 attempted suggests you don’t get much for £100million-plus these days.

2) Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea): -2.1

Expected goals: 4.1

Actual goals: 2

A billion quid spent and Jackson is the closest thing Chelsea have to a goalscorer. Which looks like being a problem for a few months. But he is certainly worth sticking with for at least a whole season at Stamford Bridge.

3) Marcus Rashford (Manchester Utd): -1.8

Expected goals: 2.8

Actual goals: 1

Nobody in the Premier League has taken more than Rashford’s 31 shots. He has only hit the target seven times. That puts him 133rd in the Premier League in terms of shot accuracy, just below Everton’s James Garner.

4) Neal Maupay (Brentford): -1.8

Expected goals: 1.8

Actual goals: 0

This will be far less of a surprise to Everton than the fact Brentford were willing to take Maupay off their hands on deadline day.

5) Beto (Everton): -1.5

Expected goals: 1.5

Actual goals: 0

He’s taken 13 shots and just one has been on target. It’s a good job he ‘puts himself about a bit’.

6) Jacob Brown (Luton Town): -1.5

Expected goals: 1.5

Actual goals: 0

No shortage of effort but Luton spent a significant sum on a seven-goal Championship striker.

7) Richarlison (Tottenham): -1.5

Expected goals: 2.5

Actual goals: 1

As we said after Saturday’s win over Luton, Tottenham need an upgrade on Richarlison if they are to have any chance of staying top of the Premier League.

8) Philip Billing (Bournemouth): -1.4

Expected goals: 1.4

Actual goals: 0

One shot on target from 15 attempts. Pass the ball to somebody else, fella.

9) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace): -1.3

Expected goals: 1.3

Actual goals: 0

Nothing could be more Roy Hodgson’s Palace than scoring seven goals in eight Premier League games and still being ninth.

10) Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace): -1.3

Expected goals: 2.3

Actual goals: 1

Has taken 27 shots. Which is a f*** of a lot for a non-striker.

Read more: Premier League’s best finishers 23/24: Son leads top 10 dominated by Brighton