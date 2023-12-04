Mardy Martial makes Premier League weekend’s worst XI alongside Chelsea, Spurs midfielders

Anthony Martial is one of two Manchester United players in the Premier League’s weekend’s worst XI, which features only four Sheffield United let-downs.

Here is the worst team from the top-flight’s matches this weekend, according to WhoScored ratings…

GK: Wes Foderingham – 5.12

It was a poor weekend for Premier League keepers, with nine of them given scores lower than six. Some made more obvious errors than Foderingham but none conceded as many as the Sheffield United No.1, who shipped five despite Burnley recording an xG of 1.81.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 5.95

George Baldock earned a slightly lower rating (5.93) but the Sheffield United wing-back was injured and replaced before the Blades conceded the second of the five goals they allowed Burnley. So Wan-Bissaka gets the right-back role after being the third-worst Manchester United player in their half-arsed defeat at Newcastle, who won courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s strike when his marker switched off at the back post.

CB: Anel Ahmedhodzic – 5.73

Playing on the right of three centre-backs, Ahmedhodzic lost just over half of his duels and was dribbled past three times while Sheffield United’s players dumped Paul Heckingbottom in the sh*t.

CB: Diego Carlos – 5.76

The Villa defender suffers for his error that presented Bournemouth with the ball for the hosts’ first goal, with Carlos’s pass intercepted before he raced to chase it back only to leave the space for Antoine Semenyo to go one-v-one with Emiliano Martinez.

LB: Jack Hinshelwood – 5.98

The Brighton teenager, usually a midfielder, was playing out of position at left-back and he hardly disgraced himself at Chelsea after impressing in Athens in the Europa League in midweek. Hinshelwood had a reasonable grip on Raheem Sterling but he struggled to deal with Benoit Badiashile in the build-up to Chelsea’s opener.

CM: Yves Bissouma – 4.89

Bissouma’s most obvious mistake allowed City the ball to score their third, which looked set to make the difference until Dejan Kulusevski bailed out his team-mate. But the midfielder struggled for much of the afternoon at the Etihad, losing possession 14 times, winning only a third of his duels.

RM: Conor Gallager – 5.41

The Chelsea midfielder was the latest of Mauricio Pochettino’s players to lose their discipline, with Gallagher dismissed before half-time for a daft lunge on Billy Gilmour when he was already on a caution. Gallagher will miss the trip to Manchester United on Wednesday.

LM: John Fleck – 5.84

The Sheffield United midfielder was one of few Blades to get close enough to a Burnley player to kick them, though a yellow card was Fleck’s most notable contribution before he was one of three players hooked at half-time by Heckingbottom.

RF: Nicolo Zaniolo – 5.94

Tasked with supporting Ollie Watkins in attack, Zaniolo struggled to get involved before being replaced at half-time. The Villa attacker completed only three passes and lost possession with half of his 20 touches while coming out second best in seven of his nine duels.

CF: Oli McBurnie – 4.39

With Sheffield United two down and crying out for half-time, McBurnie received his marching orders for committing the same offence twice in nine minutes to receive his marching orders. While he was on the pitch, the forward lost possession six times from 13 touches while losing all but three of his 17 duels.

LF: Anthony Martial – 5.97

That should be the performance that finally ends Martial’s United career – but we all know it won’t be. He was hooked after an hour, along with Marcus Rashford (also 5.97), after losing three-quarters of his eight duels while offering nothing in the way of shots, key passes, crosses or dribbles.

