Liverpool keeper, Man Utd struggler, City forward in Prem weekend’s worst XI…

Manchester United played Mason Mount through the middle but still he struggled to make an impact. The big summer signing teams up with Alisson and Julian Alvarez…

Here, according to WhoScored ratings, is the worst XI from the Premier League weekend…

GK: Alisson – 5.03

The Liverpool keeper was badly exposed by Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister but Alisson failed to retreat to a position where he could deal with Simon Adingra’s low, side-footed effort from way out. Alisson denied the same Seagull in the second half but it wasn’t enough to save his rating, which gets James Trafford (5.86), Wes Foderingham (5.86) and Ederson (5.91) off the hook as the other sub-six stoppers this weekend. Andre Onana, in case you were wondering: 6.34.

RB: Vitinho – 5.50

The Burnley defender couldn’t get a grip on Raheem Sterling all afternoon in Chelsea’s 4-1 win at Turf Moor. The England winger, apparently determined to prove a point to Gareth Southgate, had a hand in all four goals. The one time Vitinho got close enough to kick Sterling, he conceded a penalty.

CB: Ameen Al Dakhil – 5.57

Al Dakhil suffers for his misfortune in handing – or thigh-ing – Chelsea their equaliser, though you might say he should have been quicker to set himself at the near post as Sterling skipped away from Vitinho. Instead, he couldn’t shift in time to do anything other than deflect the ball over his own keeper. Hooked at half-time.

CB: Illia Zabarnyi – 5.45

The Bournemouth defender had a nightmare for Everton’s opener, slipping at the wrong time to gift possession to James Garner, though Neto should have done more to bail out his centre-back. Zabarnyi saw a late effort cleared off the Everton line.

LB: Aaron Hickey – 5.77

Playing as a left wing-back at Old Trafford, Hickey was booked inside the opening 10 minutes while doing a passable defensive job for 92 minutes. But neither Brentford wing-back asserted themselves on the ball as Thomas Frank’s side dropped into a back five only to cave during added time.

CM: Yves Bissouma – 5.17

The Tottenham midfielder started well at Luton before losing his head just prior to half-time. His first yellow – his fifth in eight matches – was for a clumsy challenge, which made the dive for the second caution all the more unfathomable. Bissouma will now miss the clash with Fulham, and will be banned again upon his next yellow card.

CM: Sander Berge – 5.71

The Burnley midfielder is becoming a regular in this feature, if not in the XI then too often on the fringes. Berge was tidy, if passive, in his passing, with all four of his long passes finding a team-mate. But he lost six of his eight duels as Chelsea won the midfield battle.

AM: Mason Mount – 5.93

Erik ten Hag raised more than a few eyebrows at Old Trafford by playing Mount as the No.10 with Bruno Fernandes shifted to the right. But the England star fared no better through the middle before he was shunted back to the wing in the second half prior to being withdrawn completely after 37 touches in 63 minutes that led to nine concessions of possession.

LW: Julian Alvarez – 5.90

The Manchester City forward is playing out of position here, as he was at the Emirates, where he was shoved to the right flank. Alvarez lasted three-quarters of the game in which he lost all three duels; didn’t complete a cross; didn’t attempt a dribble; and lost the ball 12 times from a total of 30 touches.

Read more: 16 Conclusions: Rice and Saliba inspire Arsenal to conquer their Everest with victory over Man City

RW: Jacob Brown – 5.64

It was a rough afternoon for the Luton winger against Spurs. Brown gave the ball away 11 times from just 22 touches and failed to win any of his six duels. He completed only five passes in 66 minutes.

CF: Elijah Adebayo – 5.98

The Luton forward might point to a lack of service from Brown and his other team-mates but what little he saw of the ball he squandered. Adebayo lost eight of 10 duels, giving the ball to Spurs 10 times. Worst of all, his miss from point-blank range shortly before Spurs scored the only goal.