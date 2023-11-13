Newcastle duo join world’s most-expensive defender and Bayern target in Prem’s worst XI…

Kieran Trippier had a miserable night at Bournemouth, Josko Gvardiol stumbled at Stamford Bridge, and Joao Palhinha had a stinker for Fulham at Aston Villa.

Here is your worst XI from the Premier League weekend according to WhoScored’s ratings…

GK: Sam Johnstone – 5.63

The Crystal Palace stopper wasn’t directly responsible for any of Everton’s three goals at Selhurst Park, but conceding three goals from four shots on target, with the Toffees’ xG at 1.53, has done for Johnstone. Jason Steele didn’t have a great weekend either, scoring 5.70 against Sheffield United as Brighton’s keeper concerns continue.

RB: Kieran Trippier – 5.73

Trippier’s Saturday evening is best remembered for his exchange with a disgruntled Newcastle fan after full-time of the defeat at Bournemouth. During the 90 minutes, the right-back looked as knackered as any other Newcastle player, giving away possession 28 (twenty-right) times while losing all but one of his seven duels.

CB: Tim Ream – 5.93

Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby led Fulham’s defence a merry dance at Villa Park, with neither Ream nor Calvin Bassey getting to grips with either Villa forward. Though it should be said that neither were given much protection…

CB: Ben Mee – 5.98

None of Brentford’s back five looked comfortable in the face of Liverpool’s frontline, with Mads Roerslev (5.69) rating even worse than Mee, who spent most of the move for the Reds’ second goal with his hand in the air. Mee should have had an assist, mind, before Liverpool opened the scoring.

LB: Josko Gvardiol – 5.45

Roerslev swerves selection thanks to Gvardiol’s struggle against Chelsea. The world’s costliest defender and one of the best summer signings looked anything but when he stumbled over his own feet to give Reece James the chance to tee up Raheem Sterling for the hosts’ second of four.

DM: Joao Palhinha – 5.84

A rare off day for the Fulham screener, who must hope Bayern Munich had their eyes elsewhere on Sunday while he was given a chasing by his Villa counterparts. Palhinha managed two tackles but was dribbled past three times while losing two-thirds of his 12 duels.

MF: Fabio Vieira – 5.13

We normally spare substitutes but the Arsenal replacement managed only 24 minutes between his entrance to replace Kai Havertz and his exit after a daft challenge on Burnley’s Josh Brownhill. Not even Mikel Arteta could argue with the decision.

MF: Mahmoud Dahoud – 5.84

Like Vieira, Dahood suffers for a rash challenge, in this case on Ben Osborn. And Brighton suffered for their one-man disadvantage, with Sheffield United capitalising to snatch a point at the AmEx. In the 69 minutes he was on the pitch, the midfielder lost possession 10 times and came out second best in all but one of seven duels.

RF: Bobby Decordova-Reid – 5.70

The winger was hooked at half-time with Fulham 2-0 down to Villa. In 45 minutes, Decordova-Reid managed not a shot, a cross, a key pass, a dribble, or even a tackle. He did, though, give Villa back the ball eight times.

LF: Joelinton – 5.90

Newcastle never got going as an attacking force at Brentford, with Joelinton’s presence felt most in his own half. The Brazilian lost 12 of 15 duels and gave Bournemouth the ball 17 times. No crosses, shots or key passes.

CF: Dejan Kulusevski – 5.80

The Sweden star was on the right for Tottenham at Wolves but in the absence of any centre-forwards stinking out the weekend, Kulusevski is shifted inside, where he has played on occasion for Spurs. The attacker was involved in Brennan Johnson’s opener in the third minute but that was the limit of his contribution, with Spurs struggling to gel as an attack in James Maddison’s absence.

