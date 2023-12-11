No Man Utd but Liverpool duo, Chelsea striker join half-dozen Hammers in worst XI

You might be surprised to learn that no Manchester United players feature in the weekend’s worst XI. But Liverpool are represented in a team chockful of Hammers.

Here, according to WhoScored ratings, is the worst XI from the Premier League weekend…

GK: Lukasz Fabianski – 5.61

A rotten day all round for West Ham, though Fabianski was largely helpless for the five goals he conceded. Perhaps the second could have been prevented had he parried the ball to safety with both hands rather than offer up a second ball, but conceding five from an xG of 2.34 isn’t a great look.

RB: Vladimir Coufal – 5.42

The Hammers right-back was woefully sloppy on the ball, giving it back to Fulham 23 times. He lost all but one of 10 duels and was dribbled past four times in a miserable afternoon at Craven Cottage.

CB: Kurt Zouma – 5.34

Zouma was worse – he didn’t win a single duel. The Hammers defender was beaten easily in the air when Tosin Adarabioyo headed in Fulham’s third but when he was embarrassed most, by Harry Wilson’s turn in the second half, Fabianski bailed him out.

CB: Jarell Quansah – 5.56

The Liverpool youngster has enjoyed a smooth transition to senior first-team football – until Saturday. He lost four out of five duels and gave away a penalty with his last action before being hooked just prior to the hour.

LB: Aaron Cresswell – 5.51

A common theme across West Ham’s defence was coming off second best in their one-v-one battles. Cresswell lost all but one of 10 duels before being hooked at half-time. David Moyes’ starting back four won a woeful three out of 20 duels overall.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch – 5.84

The Netherlands midfielder was replaced by Cody Gakpo at the same time as Quansah left the field, with Gravenberch struggling to get a foothold in midfield. In 57 minutes, he lost the ball 15 times and came out second best in five of seven duels.

CM: Tomas Soucek – 5.75

Moyes was only saying this week how much improved Soucek had been of late. but he – and many of his team-mates – regressed at Fulham. The midfielder failed to get close enough to Joao Palhinha – a recurring theme – to deny him space to cross for the opener and overall lost eight out of nine duels.

AM: Adam Lallana – 5.88

Replaced at the break while Brighton struggled to shift Burnley. Their cause wasn’t helped by Lallana losing the ball 10 times in 45 minutes. That’s four times in his last five starts that Roberto De Zerbi has hooked Lallana at half-time.

RW: Jordan Ayew – 5.49

Ayew was doing his bit to clog up Liverpool’s build-up play until he spoiled everything by getting himself sent off. Many dispute whether he deserved to be, and though Virgil van Dijk manufactured his first caution, Ayew was foolish in giving the official the chance to get his cards out.

LW: Pablo Fornals – 5.75

Moyes evidently was unimpressed with his left flank since Cresswell and Fornals were both hauled off at half-time. This was Fornals’ first Premier League start since the opening day and he may have to wait a while for another opportunity after making very little impact.

CF: Armando Broja – 5.84

Pocketed by Jarrad Branthwaite on his first Premier League start in two months. Managed only 16 touches in 67 minutes with which he lost possession seven times. Seven duels he competed; six he lost.

