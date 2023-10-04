Chelsea retain perfect record with Man City to top only Premier League table that really matters…
Goals are great, but what’s even better than actual goals? Expected goals, obvs. And, according to xG, Chelsea are brilliant – they should’ve won every game this season.
Here’s the full xG table, and some quick takeaways:
- Chelsea need a striker.
- Everton, having scored less than half of their xG total, are the new Brighton.
- Tottenham are over-performing. So are Villa and West Ham. Can they sustain their positive starts?
- Luton should have more than than their single victory.
- Man Utd are bang-average, whatever the metric.
- Brentford need Ivan Toney back, or a similar replacement.
- Sheffield United are going down.
1) Manchester City – 21 points
Actual points: 18 (-3 points)
Burnley W 1.9-0.3
Newcastle United W 1.0-0.3
Sheffield United W 3.5-0.7
Fulham W 2.2-1.4
West Ham W 3.6-0.9
Nottingham Forest W 1.3-1.0
Wolves W 0.9-0.4
2) Chelsea – 21 points
Actual points: 8 (-13 points)
Liverpool W 1.4-1.3
West Ham W 2.5-1.8
Luton W 2.2-0.4
Nottingham Forest W 2.3-0.8
Bournemouth W 1.8-1.0
Aston Villa W 1.3-1.0
Fulham W 1.7-1.1
3) Arsenal – 18 points
Actual points: 17 (-1 point)
Nottingham Forest L 0.8-1.2
Crystal Palace W 2.0-1.0
Fulham W 3.2-0.6
Manchester United W 2.3-0.9
Everton W 1.0-0.3
Tottenham W 1.8-1.4
Bournemouth W 3.4-0.6
4) Brighton – 18 points
Actual points: 15 (-3 points)
Luton W 4.0-1.5
Wolves W 2.2-2.1
West Ham L 1.5-3.0
Newcastle United W 1.3-1.2
Manchester United W 1.7-1.0
Bournemouth W 1.9-1.1
Aston Villa W 1.7-1.6
5) Newcastle – 15 points
Actual points: 12 (-3 points)
Aston Villa W 3.3-1.8
Manchester City L 0.3-1.0
Liverpool W 2.0-0.9
Brighton L 1.2-1.3
Brentford W 1.4-0.5
Sheffield United W 3.9-0.9
Burnley W 3.2-0.6
6) Brentford – 15 points
Actual points: 7 (-8 points)
Tottenham W 2.2-1.3
Fulham W 3.7-0.5
Crystal Palace W 1.0-0.8
Bournemouth W 2.9-2.1
Newcastle United L 0.5-1.4
Everton L 1.0-1.9
Nottingham Forest W 1.6-0.5
7) Tottenham – 12 points
Actual points: 17 (+5 points)
Brentford L 1.3-2.2
Manchester United L 1.7-2.1
Bournemouth W 2.1-0.7
Burnley W 2.2-1.3
Sheffield United W 2.1-0.7
Arsenal L 1.4-1.8
Liverpool W 2.2-1.3
8) Liverpool – 12 points
Actual points: 16 (+4 points)
Chelsea L 1.3-1.4
Bournemouth W 3.0-1.3
Newcastle United L 0.9-2.0
Aston Villa W 2.5-0.7
Wolves W 2.5-0.6
West Ham W 3.0-1.1
Tottenham L 1.3-2.2
9) Everton – 12 points
Actual points: 4 (-8 points)
Fulham W 2.7-1.5
Aston Villa L 0.6-2.9
Wolves W 1.3-1.1
Sheffield United W 2.5-1.2
Arsenal L 0.3-1.0
Brentford W 1.9-1.0
Luton Town W 2.9-0.9
10) Manchester United – 10 points
Actual points: 9 (-1 point)
Wolves D 2.2-2.2
Tottenham W 2.1-1.7
Nottingham Forest W 2.8-1.2
Arsenal L 0.9-2.3
Brighton L 1.0-1.7
Burnley L 1.0-1.1
Crystal Palace W 1.3-0.9
11) Aston Villa – 9 points
Actual points: 15 (+6 points)
Newcastle United L 1.8-3.3
Everton W 2.9-0.6
Burnley W 2.5-0.7
Liverpool L 0.7-2.5
Crystal Palace W 3.0-1.2
Chelsea L 1.0-1.3
Brighton L 1.6-1.7
12) Nottingham Forest – 9 points
Actual points: 8 (-1 point)
Arsenal W 1.2-0.8
Sheffield United W 1.4-0.5
Manchester United L 1.2-2.8
Chelsea L 0.8-2.3
Burnley W 0.7-0.5
Manchester City L 1.0-1.3
Brentford L 0.5-1.6
13) Luton – 9 points
Actual points: 4 (-5 points)
Brighton L 1.5-4.0
Chelsea L 0.4-2.2
West Ham W 1.4-1.0
Fulham W 1.1-1.0
Wolves W 2.1-0.6
Everton L 0.9-2.9
14) West Ham – 6 points
Actual points: 13 (+7 points)
Bournemouth L 1.1-1.3
Chelsea L 1.8-2.5
Brighton W 3.0-1.5
Luton L 1.0-1.4
Manchester City L 0.9-3.6
Liverpool L 1.1-3.0
Sheffield United W 2.1-1.1
15) Crystal Palace – 6 points
Actual points: 11 (+5 points)
Sheffield United W 1.9-0.5
Arsenal L 1.0-2.0
Brentford L 0.8-1.0
Wolves W 2.1-1.2
Aston Villa L 1.2-3.0
Fulham L 0.3-0.6
Manchester United L 0.9-1.3
16) Fulham – 3 points
Actual points: 8 (+5 points)
Everton L 1.5-2.7
Brentford L 0.5-3.7
Arsenal L 0.6-3.2
Manchester City L 1.4-2.2
Luton L 1.0-1.1
Crystal Palace W 0.6-0.3
Chelsea L 1.1-1.7
17) Bournemouth – 3 points
Actual points: 3 (level)
West Ham W 1.3-1.1
Liverpool L 1.3-3.0
Tottenham L 0.7-2.1
Brentford L 2.1-2.9
Chelsea L 1.0-1.8
Brighton L 1.1-1.9
Arsenal L 0.6-3.4
18) Burnley – 3 points
Actual points: 1 (-2 points)
Manchester City L 0.3-1.9
Aston Villa L 0.7-2.5
Tottenham L 1.3-2.2
Nottingham Forest L 0.5-0.7
Manchester United W 1.1-1.0
Newcastle United L 0.6-3.2
19) Wolves – 1 point
Actual points: 7 (+6 points)
Manchester United D 2.2-2.2
Brighton L 2.1-2.2
Everton L 1.1-1.3
Crystal Palace L 1.2-2.1
Liverpool L 0.6-2.5
Luton L 0.6-2.1
Manchester City L 0.4-0.9
20) Sheffield United – 0 points
Actual points: 1 (+1 point)
Crystal Palace L 0.5-1.9
Nottingham Forest L 0.5-1.4
Manchester City L 0.7-3.5
Everton L 1.2-2.5
Tottenham L 0.7-2.1
Newcastle United L 0.9-3.9
West Ham L 1.1-2.1
