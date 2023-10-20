Man Utd still bang average, Everton > Liverpool, Chelsea perfect in Prem table that really matters

Everton manager Sean Dyche and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino should be higher in the Prem table.

Goals are great, but what’s even better than actual goals? Expected goals, obvs. And, according to xG, Chelsea are brilliant – they should’ve won every game this season.

Here’s the full xG table, and some quick takeaways:

Chelsea need a striker.

Everton, having scored less than half of their xG total, are the new Brighton. Toffees for the Champions League?

Tottenham are over-performing. So are Villa and West Ham. Can they sustain their positive starts?

Luton should be snug around mid-table.

Man Utd are bang-average, whatever the metric.

Brentford need Ivan Toney back, or a similar replacement.

Sheffield United are going down. And they are taking Wolves with them.

1) Manchester City – 24 points

Actual points: 18 (-6 points)

Burnley W 1.9-0.3

Newcastle United W 1.0-0.3

Sheffield United W 3.5-0.7

Fulham W 2.2-1.4

West Ham W 3.6-0.9

Nottingham Forest W 1.3-1.0

Wolves W 0.9-0.4

Arsenal W 0.5-0.4

2) Chelsea – 24 points

Actual points: 11 (-13 points)

Liverpool W 1.4-1.3

West Ham W 2.5-1.8

Luton W 2.2-0.4

Nottingham Forest W 2.3-0.8

Bournemouth W 1.8-1.0

Aston Villa W 1.3-1.0

Fulham W 1.7-1.1

Burnley W 1.9-0.7

3) Brighton – 19 points

Actual points: 16 (-3 points)

Luton W 4.0-1.5

Wolves W 2.2-2.1

West Ham L 1.5-3.0

Newcastle United W 1.3-1.2

Manchester United W 1.7-1.0

Bournemouth W 1.9-1.1

Aston Villa W 1.7-1.6

Liverpool D 2.3-2.3

4) Everton – 18 points

Actual points: 7 (-11 points)

Fulham W 2.7-1.5

Aston Villa L 0.6-2.9

Wolves W 1.3-1.1

Sheffield United W 2.5-1.2

Arsenal L 0.3-1.0

Brentford W 1.9-1.0

Luton Town W 2.9-0.9

Bournemouth W 2.4-0.7

5) Arsenal – 18 points

Actual points: 20 (+2 point)

Nottingham Forest L 0.8-1.2

Crystal Palace W 2.0-1.0

Fulham W 3.2-0.6

Manchester United W 2.3-0.9

Everton W 1.0-0.3

Tottenham W 1.8-1.4

Bournemouth W 3.4-0.6

Man City L 0.4-0.5

6) Newcastle – 18 points

Actual points: 13 (-5 points)

Aston Villa W 3.3-1.8

Manchester City L 0.3-1.0

Liverpool W 2.0-0.9

Brighton L 1.2-1.3

Brentford W 1.4-0.5

Sheffield United W 3.9-0.9

Burnley W 3.2-0.6

West Ham W 2.0-1.2

7) Tottenham – 15 points

Actual points: 20 (+5 points)

Brentford L 1.3-2.2

Manchester United L 1.7-2.1

Bournemouth W 2.1-0.7

Burnley W 2.2-1.3

Sheffield United W 2.1-0.7

Arsenal L 1.4-1.8

Liverpool W 2.2-1.3

Luton W 1.9-0.8

8) Brentford – 15 points

Actual points: 7 (-8 points)

Tottenham W 2.2-1.3

Fulham W 3.7-0.5

Crystal Palace W 1.0-0.8

Bournemouth W 2.9-2.1

Newcastle United L 0.5-1.4

Everton L 1.0-1.9

Nottingham Forest W 1.6-0.5

Man Utd L 0.9-1.4

9) Liverpool – 13 points

Actual points: 17 (+4 points)

Chelsea L 1.3-1.4

Bournemouth W 3.0-1.3

Newcastle United L 0.9-2.0

Aston Villa W 2.5-0.7

Wolves W 2.5-0.6

West Ham W 3.0-1.1

Tottenham L 1.3-2.2

Brighton D 2.3-2.3

10) Manchester United – 13 points

Actual points: 12 (-1 point)

Wolves D 2.2-2.2

Tottenham W 2.1-1.7

Nottingham Forest W 2.8-1.2

Arsenal L 0.9-2.3

Brighton L 1.0-1.7

Burnley L 1.0-1.1

Crystal Palace W 1.3-0.9

Brentford W 1.9-0.4

11) Aston Villa – 12 points

Actual points: 16 (+4 points)

Newcastle United L 1.8-3.3

Everton W 2.9-0.6

Burnley W 2.5-0.7

Liverpool L 0.7-2.5

Crystal Palace W 3.0-1.2

Chelsea L 1.0-1.3

Brighton L 1.6-1.7

Wolves W 1.7-1.6

12) Nottingham Forest – 12 points

Actual points: 9 (-3 points)

Arsenal W 1.2-0.8

Sheffield United W 1.4-0.5

Manchester United L 1.2-2.8

Chelsea L 0.8-2.3

Burnley W 0.7-0.5

Manchester City L 1.0-1.3

Brentford L 0.5-1.6

Crystal Palace W 1.0-0.8

13) Luton – 12 points

Actual points: 4 (-8 points)

Brighton L 1.5-4.0

Chelsea L 0.4-2.2

West Ham W 1.4-1.0

Fulham W 1.1-1.0

Wolves W 2.1-0.6

Everton L 0.9-2.9

Burnley W 1.3-1.1

Tottenham L 0.8-1.9

14) West Ham – 6 points

Actual points: 14 (+8 points)

Bournemouth L 1.1-1.3

Chelsea L 1.8-2.5

Brighton W 3.0-1.5

Luton L 1.0-1.4

Manchester City L 0.9-3.6

Liverpool L 1.1-3.0

Sheffield United W 2.1-1.1

Newcastle L 1.2-2.0

15) Crystal Palace – 6 points

Actual points: 12 (+7 points)

Sheffield United W 1.9-0.5

Arsenal L 1.0-2.0

Brentford L 0.8-1.0

Wolves W 2.1-1.2

Aston Villa L 1.2-3.0

Fulham L 0.3-0.6

Manchester United L 0.9-1.3

Nottingham Forest L 0.8-1.0

16) Fulham – 6 points

Actual points: 11 (+5 points)

Everton L 1.5-2.7

Brentford L 0.5-3.7

Arsenal L 0.6-3.2

Manchester City L 1.4-2.2

Luton L 1.0-1.1

Crystal Palace W 0.6-0.3

Chelsea L 1.1-1.7

Sheffield United W 2.2-0.6

17) Burnley – 3 points

Actual points: 4 (+1 point)

Manchester City L 0.3-1.9

Aston Villa L 0.7-2.5

Tottenham L 1.3-2.2

Nottingham Forest L 0.5-0.7

Manchester United W 1.1-1.0

Newcastle United L 0.6-3.2

Luton L 1.1-1.3

Chelsea L 0.7-1.9

18) Bournemouth – 3 points

Actual points: 3 (level)

West Ham W 1.3-1.1

Liverpool L 1.3-3.0

Tottenham L 0.7-2.1

Brentford L 2.1-2.9

Chelsea L 1.0-1.8

Brighton L 1.1-1.9

Arsenal L 0.6-3.4

Everton L 0.7-2.4

19) Wolves – 1 point

Actual points: 8 (+7 points)

Manchester United D 2.2-2.2

Brighton L 2.1-2.2

Everton L 1.1-1.3

Crystal Palace L 1.2-2.1

Liverpool L 0.6-2.5

Luton L 0.6-2.1

Manchester City L 0.4-0.9

Aston Villa L 1.6-1.7

20) Sheffield United – 0 points

Actual points: 1 (+1 point)

Crystal Palace L 0.5-1.9

Nottingham Forest L 0.5-1.4

Manchester City L 0.7-3.5

Everton L 1.2-2.5

Tottenham L 0.7-2.1

Newcastle United L 0.9-3.9

West Ham L 1.1-2.1

Fulham L 0.6-2.2

