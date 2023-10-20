Man Utd still bang average, Everton > Liverpool, Chelsea perfect in Prem table that really matters
Goals are great, but what’s even better than actual goals? Expected goals, obvs. And, according to xG, Chelsea are brilliant – they should’ve won every game this season.
Here’s the full xG table, and some quick takeaways:
- Chelsea need a striker.
- Everton, having scored less than half of their xG total, are the new Brighton. Toffees for the Champions League?
- Tottenham are over-performing. So are Villa and West Ham. Can they sustain their positive starts?
- Luton should be snug around mid-table.
- Man Utd are bang-average, whatever the metric.
- Brentford need Ivan Toney back, or a similar replacement.
- Sheffield United are going down. And they are taking Wolves with them.
1) Manchester City – 24 points
Actual points: 18 (-6 points)
Burnley W 1.9-0.3
Newcastle United W 1.0-0.3
Sheffield United W 3.5-0.7
Fulham W 2.2-1.4
West Ham W 3.6-0.9
Nottingham Forest W 1.3-1.0
Wolves W 0.9-0.4
Arsenal W 0.5-0.4
2) Chelsea – 24 points
Actual points: 11 (-13 points)
Liverpool W 1.4-1.3
West Ham W 2.5-1.8
Luton W 2.2-0.4
Nottingham Forest W 2.3-0.8
Bournemouth W 1.8-1.0
Aston Villa W 1.3-1.0
Fulham W 1.7-1.1
Burnley W 1.9-0.7
3) Brighton – 19 points
Actual points: 16 (-3 points)
Luton W 4.0-1.5
Wolves W 2.2-2.1
West Ham L 1.5-3.0
Newcastle United W 1.3-1.2
Manchester United W 1.7-1.0
Bournemouth W 1.9-1.1
Aston Villa W 1.7-1.6
Liverpool D 2.3-2.3
4) Everton – 18 points
Actual points: 7 (-11 points)
Fulham W 2.7-1.5
Aston Villa L 0.6-2.9
Wolves W 1.3-1.1
Sheffield United W 2.5-1.2
Arsenal L 0.3-1.0
Brentford W 1.9-1.0
Luton Town W 2.9-0.9
Bournemouth W 2.4-0.7
5) Arsenal – 18 points
Actual points: 20 (+2 point)
Nottingham Forest L 0.8-1.2
Crystal Palace W 2.0-1.0
Fulham W 3.2-0.6
Manchester United W 2.3-0.9
Everton W 1.0-0.3
Tottenham W 1.8-1.4
Bournemouth W 3.4-0.6
Man City L 0.4-0.5
6) Newcastle – 18 points
Actual points: 13 (-5 points)
Aston Villa W 3.3-1.8
Manchester City L 0.3-1.0
Liverpool W 2.0-0.9
Brighton L 1.2-1.3
Brentford W 1.4-0.5
Sheffield United W 3.9-0.9
Burnley W 3.2-0.6
West Ham W 2.0-1.2
7) Tottenham – 15 points
Actual points: 20 (+5 points)
Brentford L 1.3-2.2
Manchester United L 1.7-2.1
Bournemouth W 2.1-0.7
Burnley W 2.2-1.3
Sheffield United W 2.1-0.7
Arsenal L 1.4-1.8
Liverpool W 2.2-1.3
Luton W 1.9-0.8
8) Brentford – 15 points
Actual points: 7 (-8 points)
Tottenham W 2.2-1.3
Fulham W 3.7-0.5
Crystal Palace W 1.0-0.8
Bournemouth W 2.9-2.1
Newcastle United L 0.5-1.4
Everton L 1.0-1.9
Nottingham Forest W 1.6-0.5
Man Utd L 0.9-1.4
9) Liverpool – 13 points
Actual points: 17 (+4 points)
Chelsea L 1.3-1.4
Bournemouth W 3.0-1.3
Newcastle United L 0.9-2.0
Aston Villa W 2.5-0.7
Wolves W 2.5-0.6
West Ham W 3.0-1.1
Tottenham L 1.3-2.2
Brighton D 2.3-2.3
10) Manchester United – 13 points
Actual points: 12 (-1 point)
Wolves D 2.2-2.2
Tottenham W 2.1-1.7
Nottingham Forest W 2.8-1.2
Arsenal L 0.9-2.3
Brighton L 1.0-1.7
Burnley L 1.0-1.1
Crystal Palace W 1.3-0.9
Brentford W 1.9-0.4
11) Aston Villa – 12 points
Actual points: 16 (+4 points)
Newcastle United L 1.8-3.3
Everton W 2.9-0.6
Burnley W 2.5-0.7
Liverpool L 0.7-2.5
Crystal Palace W 3.0-1.2
Chelsea L 1.0-1.3
Brighton L 1.6-1.7
Wolves W 1.7-1.6
12) Nottingham Forest – 12 points
Actual points: 9 (-3 points)
Arsenal W 1.2-0.8
Sheffield United W 1.4-0.5
Manchester United L 1.2-2.8
Chelsea L 0.8-2.3
Burnley W 0.7-0.5
Manchester City L 1.0-1.3
Brentford L 0.5-1.6
Crystal Palace W 1.0-0.8
13) Luton – 12 points
Actual points: 4 (-8 points)
Brighton L 1.5-4.0
Chelsea L 0.4-2.2
West Ham W 1.4-1.0
Fulham W 1.1-1.0
Wolves W 2.1-0.6
Everton L 0.9-2.9
Burnley W 1.3-1.1
Tottenham L 0.8-1.9
14) West Ham – 6 points
Actual points: 14 (+8 points)
Bournemouth L 1.1-1.3
Chelsea L 1.8-2.5
Brighton W 3.0-1.5
Luton L 1.0-1.4
Manchester City L 0.9-3.6
Liverpool L 1.1-3.0
Sheffield United W 2.1-1.1
Newcastle L 1.2-2.0
15) Crystal Palace – 6 points
Actual points: 12 (+7 points)
Sheffield United W 1.9-0.5
Arsenal L 1.0-2.0
Brentford L 0.8-1.0
Wolves W 2.1-1.2
Aston Villa L 1.2-3.0
Fulham L 0.3-0.6
Manchester United L 0.9-1.3
Nottingham Forest L 0.8-1.0
16) Fulham – 6 points
Actual points: 11 (+5 points)
Everton L 1.5-2.7
Brentford L 0.5-3.7
Arsenal L 0.6-3.2
Manchester City L 1.4-2.2
Luton L 1.0-1.1
Crystal Palace W 0.6-0.3
Chelsea L 1.1-1.7
Sheffield United W 2.2-0.6
17) Burnley – 3 points
Actual points: 4 (+1 point)
Manchester City L 0.3-1.9
Aston Villa L 0.7-2.5
Tottenham L 1.3-2.2
Nottingham Forest L 0.5-0.7
Manchester United W 1.1-1.0
Newcastle United L 0.6-3.2
Luton L 1.1-1.3
Chelsea L 0.7-1.9
18) Bournemouth – 3 points
Actual points: 3 (level)
West Ham W 1.3-1.1
Liverpool L 1.3-3.0
Tottenham L 0.7-2.1
Brentford L 2.1-2.9
Chelsea L 1.0-1.8
Brighton L 1.1-1.9
Arsenal L 0.6-3.4
Everton L 0.7-2.4
19) Wolves – 1 point
Actual points: 8 (+7 points)
Manchester United D 2.2-2.2
Brighton L 2.1-2.2
Everton L 1.1-1.3
Crystal Palace L 1.2-2.1
Liverpool L 0.6-2.5
Luton L 0.6-2.1
Manchester City L 0.4-0.9
Aston Villa L 1.6-1.7
20) Sheffield United – 0 points
Actual points: 1 (+1 point)
Crystal Palace L 0.5-1.9
Nottingham Forest L 0.5-1.4
Manchester City L 0.7-3.5
Everton L 1.2-2.5
Tottenham L 0.7-2.1
Newcastle United L 0.9-3.9
West Ham L 1.1-2.1
Fulham L 0.6-2.2
Read more: Premier League most chances created | Premier League’s best finishers 23/24