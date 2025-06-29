These eleven Premier League players are all expected to move clubs this summer. It’s a pretty decent side, to be fair.

Players expected to make intra-Premier League moves took priority for us, as they’re more interesting — with a couple of exceptions, like European champions Paris Saint-Germain wanting a Bournemouth player.

GK: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

He cried as he waved goodbye to the Villa Park faithful in Aston Villa’s penultimate match of the season. There aren’t many clearer signs a player is leaving than that, surely?

Martinez is ready for a fresh challenge and is apparently desperate to join Manchester United, which should be enough to put off other potential suitors, because honestly, what is he on?

We also had the option to pick from Chelsea’s goalkeepers. Kepa Arrizabalaga is closing in on a move to Arsenal, youngster Mike Penders will leave on loan to continue his progression into a Thibaut Courtois regen, and Djordje Petrovic is surplus to requirements after a stellar campaign on loan at Strasbourg in France.

RB: Axel Disasi (Chelsea)

The majority of the Chelsea squad would be sold in an instant if a decent enough bid comes in. There are some exceptions like Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo, with the money the Blues would accept being at world-record level — which is never going to be offered.

Disasi spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa and frequently played right-back for them after doing so for Chelsea. He’s 27 now and clearly not wanted at Stamford Bridge. His Villa Park loan didn’t do much to increase his value, but the Blues will be confident they can flog him back to France, or maybe even Saudi Arabia if it comes to that.

CB: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham)

For pure variety reasons, we have shifted Disasi to the right and brought in Aguerd, rather than including Aston Villa youngster and natural right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic right after Martinez.

Despite hoping to avoid returning loanees when possible, we’ve gone back-to-back in that respect. Moroccan international Aguerd spent last season at Real Sociedad and a permanent departure is on the cards.

There’s interest from Italy in the form of Juventus and Roma, which kind of suggests he should be starting for West Ham…

CB: Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth)

Perhaps the most debatable name on this list as Bournemouth have already sold half of their defence and aren’t re-signing their on-loan goalkeeper, but PSG are hell-bent on landing Zabarnyi. The writing is on the wall.

Zabarnyi is a very impressive young centre-back who was overshadowed by the younger Dean Huijsen, who has signed for Real Madrid. Milos Kerkez has also joined Liverpool for £40million. Bournemouth are going to look very different next season.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Arsenal are going to get rubbish money for Zinchenko, but they’ll still move him on. He only has one year left on his contract and earns £150,000 a week [Capology], so anything over £10million will probably suffice.

There’s reportedly interest from Atletico Madrid, who are also considering signing Liverpool’s Andy Robertson. In the Premier League, Fulham have been linked as Marco Silva looks to continue his evil plan to become Arsenal B.

CM: Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

We really have zero clue what’s next for Phillips. This never seemed possible, but even Leeds United are reportedly unwilling to go near him now. Every player in this XI has interest, but not Phillips. It’s anyone’s guess where he ends up. The idea of a move to Rangers or Celtic makes so much sense in my head. More so Rangers — he feels right for Russell Martin’s system.

Phillips spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town, who got relegated with a pathetic 22 points. He had his injury problems, but looked poor at the start of the season and got sent off against Leicester City on matchday 10, which resulted in a one-game ban. He didn’t return for nearly two months thanks to an ankle injury and being an unused substitute three times.

If he couldn’t get sufficient minutes for the second-worst team in the Premier League, how is he expected to stay at Man City? Well, he isn’t.

CM: Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United)

The pure profit Newcastle are seeking from the sale of Longstaff should help them, though we can’t imagine him fetching a large fee. If Christian Norgaard is worth £10m, surely he is worth around the same, taking into account his homegrown status.

Newcastle have outgrown Longstaff, and there’s minimal chance he usurps Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes in Eddie Howe’s pecking order. Those two are in a different stratosphere, with all due respect.

CM: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Including Eberechi Eze was tempting, but he’s not guaranteed to leave Crystal Palace, is he? There’s a decent chance he does, but it’s hard to envision him pushing for an exit and getting all arsey about it.

Elliott has discussed his future, saying he doesn’t want to waste his best years sitting on the bench for Liverpool, and there should be lots of clubs interested in signing him this summer. Everton are a frustratingly good fit, but that doesn’t seem likely because of, you know, the rivalry and that.

He is not short of interest, though, and that’s the main thing. Elliott would improve nearly every Premier League team. Including Manchester United.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Manchester United looked destined to sign Mbeumo but have been messing around with their valuation, with Brentford standing very firm. This has allowed Tottenham Hotspur to creep in, and even with Thomas Frank’s appointment, the Cameroonian hasn’t exactly had his head turned. He’s certainly open to joining Spurs if the Red Devils don’t get a grip, but Old Trafford is his preferred destination.

Antoine Semenyo is an honourable mention. Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell and their asking price is reportedly £70m, which Semenyo is not worth.

LW: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Sancho and his pal Marcus Rashford are both available, but the latter’s wages make his exit more complicated. The former is also on a lot of money, but not as much, has played abroad before, and has a lower asking price; he’s clearly the more realistic permanent departure.

Rumours of a move to Fenerbahce to play under Jose Mourinho have unfortunately been quashed, but there’s also interest from Italian clubs Napoli and Juventus.

ST: Joao Pedro (Brighton)

Chelsea and Newcastle are both vying for Pedro’s signature this summer, and despite his departure leaving Brighton very light up front, it looks inevitable after a difficult end to 2024/25, which reportedly involved a training ground bust-up with Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Magpies are hoping to sign a versatile forward and Pedro fits the bill, while Chelsea might view the Brazilian as an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

