Including Scandinavian starlets Oscar Bobb and Chido Obi, these 10 Premier League youngsters are ready to go out on loan to a domestic rival this season.

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City)

A serious injury robbed Bobb of the chance to establish himself at Man City, and now he’s further down the midfield pecking order than his ability and potential deserve. We can’t think of a Premier League player more in need of a summer loan. He needs to play to realise that incredible potential, which will benefit both City and Norway in the long run.

He’s a special player and needs regular first-team football. There’s a strong chance Pep Guardiola looks abroad. Borussia Dortmund seems an excellent fit, though they’ve just signed Jobe Bellingham, while Bayer Leverkusen could also be an option.

In the Premier League, a mid-table side like Everton, Bournemouth or West Ham would make perfect sense. There’s no doubt Bobb improves those teams, and obviously any of those expected to finish below them. If a newly promoted club like Leeds United manage to get the 21-year-old for the season, they’ll be bloody delighted.

Tyrique George (Chelsea)

Evil Saka is a cracking player. Effective on the left, right and even through the middle, the 19-year-old winger could hang around and get insufficient minutes at Stamford Bridge, or get regular minutes elsewhere in the Premier League.

From just 10 starts across all competitions, George has scored three goals and made five assists — a pretty impressive return. He started up front against Manchester United in the Premier League after impressing Enzo Maresca in earlier appearances off the bench.

George would be a real attacking asset for a bottom-half Premier League team; we’re thinking Wolves or Burnley.

Harry Amass (Manchester United)

One of the players we suggested Leeds United look at this summer, Amass could be a good fit for any of the promoted trio, or maybe even Crystal Palace as a left-wing-back option following Ben Chilwell’s return to Chelsea after a six-month loan.

The 18-year-old would surely benefit from being as far away as possible from the Old Trafford dumpster fire. They can learn from the Alvaro Carreras mistake by properly developing Amass and ensuring he doesn’t slip through their fingers with measly buy-back options. They really screwed the pooch there, with Carreras off to Real Madrid as the perfect left-wing-back in Xabi Alonso’s system. Ruben Amorim will be raging.

Mikey Moore (Tottenham)

A very positive and confident player who’s ready for more minutes than he’s going to get in this Spurs team. It’s maybe a case of quantity over quality, but there’s a lot of competition for places in wide areas, which makes a loan move a sensible option.

Moore is only 17 and someone Spurs rate very, very highly. Loaning him out at such a young age isn’t crucial for his development, but if it goes well, the upside is gargantuan.

Vitor Reis (Manchester City)

City aren’t completely sold on loaning out Reis, just six months after signing him for £30million from Palmeiras. But it does make sense, doesn’t it, lads?

City have so many centre-back options, and if Reis isn’t loaned out, Abdukodir Khusanov surely will be. The players above the two January signings in the pecking order are Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji.

Dario Essugo (Chelsea)

Hopefully this guy isn’t another Lesley Ugochukwu, who Chelsea are desperate to sell after two years and ends up on loan at a historically s**t Premier League team.

Essugo has joined from Sporting for £20m and it’s difficult to envision him getting sufficient minutes in a Chelsea midfield that has several options ahead of him in the pecking order.

He spent last season with Las Palmas in La Liga, playing 27 times, and that experience stands him in good stead to consistently feature in a Premier League team next season.

Chido Obi (Manchester United)

It’s anyone’s guess who takes on young Obi, but he has incredible potential and United might view a season of regular first-team football as the best thing for his development. Whatever they decide is best will ultimately turn out to be the worst.

Similarly to Moore, Obi is at an age where it makes sense to keep him around playing youth football and the occasional first-team minutes. But with no Europa League, there won’t be minutes against clubs from Kazakhstan or a Thursday-Sunday schedule that demands rotation.

Josh Acheampong (Chelsea)

“My plan for Josh Acheampong is very clear. I want him to stay with us. He’s absolutely part of our project,” said Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca of the 19-year-old defender, who can play right-back, left-back and centre-back.

A permanent transfer is off the table, but surely Chelsea would be open to loaning Acheampong to another Premier League club to pick up some vital experience before selling him next summer for £25million.

Crystal Palace have reportedly enquired, which could see Acheampong follow in the footsteps of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher by spending time at Selhurst Park on loan from the Blues.

Tom Watson (Brighton)

There’s more chance of Watson going to the Championship than another Premier League club, unless he returns to Sunderland for the season.

The 19-year-old scored the goal that got the Black Cats promoted, netting in injury time in the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. His only post-season minutes came in that Wembley showpiece — and he made them count.

Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

We were reluctant to include players who’ve already spent time on loan in their short careers, but Kroupi is more a new signing than a returning loanee. Signed from Lorient in January, the teenage striker stayed where he was for the remainder of the campaign and helped the club win Ligue 2.

The 19-year-old scored 22 goals in 30 appearances last season to help Lorient win promotion, after scoring five in just over 1,000 minutes in the top flight in 2023/24.

He’s one for the future, and Bournemouth know it, having spent around £10m to sign him in the winter transfer window.

