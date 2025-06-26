There’s no Rayan Cherki, Mathys Tel, Jaka Bijol or Diogo Coppola in our top 10 Premier League signings of the 2025 summer transfer window.

10) Marcus Edwards (Burnley)

Not long ago, there was talk of Edwards joining the Premier League from Sporting CP for around £30million. Instead, he’s now a Burnley player for a measly £8.4m. That might suggest he was never quite good enough to justify a big-money move to a top club, but we’re still convinced this is a brilliant deal for the Clarets.

Signed on loan in January, Edwards didn’t exactly set the Championship alight, but we’d suggest not digging too deep on that; he should be a key player for Scott Parker next season.

9) Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool)

Filling Trent Alexander-Arnold’s boots is a tall order, and Jeremie Frimpong is the man Liverpool have picked for the job. There are some reservations. He’s not really an out-and-out full-back and will probably get caught out defensively just as often, if not more, than Trent, which has always been the main stick used to beat him with.

Right-wing-back in a back three is Frimpong’s natural habitat, and Arne Slot is unlikely to tear up his entire system just to accommodate him.

But now that the pessimism is out of the way, there’s a strong chance he’ll be a roaring success. He’s one of the quickest players in the league, which helps cover a multitude of sins – just ask Kyle Walker – and his end product is frankly ridiculous. In a Liverpool team that sees loads of the ball, he’ll probably be just fine.

8) Liam Delap (Chelsea)

This was supposed to be a long, tedious transfer saga with every top Premier League club in for the young striker thanks to his £30million relegation release clause. But, in a rare act of competence, Chelsea wrapped it up quickly – fast enough, in fact, to take him to the Club World Cup.

He made an immediate impact on debut in the United States, assisting Enzo Fernandez against Los Angeles FC. Then on his first start, he scored. It was a lovely goal too. Delap’s all-round game was on show: stayed onside, perfect first touch, confident take-on, instinctive finish.

That ability to run the channels and produce an end product – whether a pass or a shot – makes him look like an absolute snip at £30m. And he’s only 22.

Will he be the next victim of the cursed No.9 shirt at Stamford Bridge? Probably. But at least he’ll go down swinging.

7) Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola has signalled a readiness to tweak his defensive set-up with the signing of Ait-Nouri from Wolves. Like Frimpong, the Algerian international is more naturally a wing-back, but we’re more confident in his ability to hold his own as an out-and-out full-back.

That’s the role he’ll play at Man City, especially after the left-back spot has been consistently filled by centre-backs. Guardiola’s rotation policy means Josko Gvardiol will still start games there, but his move to left-centre-back could be the most significant outcome of the Ait-Nouri signing.

The former Wolves man boasts 24 goal involvements in 135 Premier League appearances, and his attacking instincts certainly add an edge to a City side that underwhelmed in 2024/25.

6) Kendry Paez (Chelsea)

Since Todd Boehly’s arrival, Chelsea have invested heavily in young talent. While not every signing has worked out (see Diego Moreira, Deivid Washington, and Angelo), the expectations for 18-year-old Paez are exceptionally high.

The teenager already has 18 caps for Ecuador and will have the support of big brother figure Moises Caicedo to help him settle in west London — a move that could be a significant adjustment for someone so young.

The potential is clear. Paez could well become one of the Premier League’s standout players within the next four years. Chelsea will need to carefully manage his development and make the right decisions to help him reach that promise.

5) Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)

There’s one glaring issue with this transfer: This Is Manchester United We’re Talking About. They have a habit of botching signings, no matter how brilliant the player was before taking the graveyard shift at Old Trafford.

Cunha was outstanding for Wolves last season and arrives as the perfect ‘wide 10’ in Ruben Amorim’s system. Add Bryan Mbeumo on the right and an elite finisher up front, and the Red Devils might just sneak a top-half finish next season. Lofty ambitions, sure.

It’s hard to see Cunha struggling. He’s very, very good at football. But we do fear for him. Because, you know, lads, it’s Man United.

4) Estevao Willian (Chelsea)

Chelsea have signed two genuine blockbuster wonderkids, and barely anyone’s batting an eye. Probably because it’s Chelsea, innit? A club where forwards are on a never-ending audition — fail to dazzle straight away and the door hits you on the way out. They’re normally prepared to bin anyone who doesn’t explode onto the scene from day one.

Estevao is billed as the next Neymar, and the Blues defied the odds by beating Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid to his signature, which is a rare feat for a Brazilian teenager tipped to become one of the best players in the world.

This signing injects a rare shot of excitement that Premier League fans aren’t exactly used to. Chelsea supporters should be buzzing that this kid chose them over the typical big hitters.

3) Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford)

Another intra-Premier League move, Kelleher has finally left Liverpool to spread his wings as a top-flight No.1. As his ranking shows, this looks like an outstanding pick-up for Brentford, who have replaced Mark Flekken superbly and sorted the goalkeeper spot early this summer.

Kelleher had to leave, especially with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving, and considering how brilliant Liverpool are at flogging fringe players, we’re honestly stunned his initial fee is only £12.5million. It could rise to £18m, which is still a steal.

Selling him for half what Jarell Quansah will fetch at Bayer Leverkusen probably sums up Liverpool’s weak stance in transfer talks. Kelleher wanted out, and keeping him made little sense. Brentford will be bloody chuffed.

2) Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

Nico Gonzalez didn’t automatically become the best midfielder in the world after his big-money January move, so Man City went out and signed Reijnders from a Milan side without Champions League football next season, and what a bloody signing he is.

Tongue no longer in cheek, the Dutchman’s arrival was necessary after Kevin De Bruyne’s departure, while Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva are not getting any younger. Reijnders is a different type of midfielder to De Bruyne, but he brings an elite ability to carry the ball up the pitch and combines relentless energy with superb technical quality.

It’s hard to find a downside. City could be utterly unstoppable again in 2025/26.

1) Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

A lot will be made of the £100m transfer fee Liverpool paid, and every single Florian Wirtz touch will be forensically analysed by people who’ve never seen him play before now. Because that’s what really matters – not that the Reds have signed one of the best attacking midfielders in the world, and someone who’s world-class at just 22.

The club-record fee was almost enough for Wirtz to drop a place or two here, but purely from a footballing perspective, this comfortably looks like the best signing of the summer…so far.

