Chelsea are genuinely considering selling their best player of the season, who has started every Premier League game for which he’s been available and has captained the side more than anyone, in order to fill an FFP hole.

It’s an incredibly bleak state of affairs even before you consider that Conor Gallagher has been at the club since the age of eight, but that’s of course the point – selling the academy lads brings in that pure, sweet profit. Curse these Chelsea owners.

We’ve ranked all 13 of the academy graduates to have left the club since the summer of 2021 – yes, that’s just five transfer windows – on how much we reckon Chelsea are currently regretting their decision to send them packing.

13) Izzy Brown (Preston, free)

A twice-ruptured Achilles tendon forced him to retire in April at the age of 26. Poor lad.

12) Jake Clarke-Salter (QPR, free)

“He reminds me a bit of myself,” John Terry said after Clarke-Salter came on as a 74th-minute sub in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa in 2016. He’s currently a bit-part player in a team battling Championship relegation. And not being anything like John Terry.

11) Lewis Baker (Stoke, free)

The Stoke captain has enjoyed a more than serviceable career, enjoying fruitful loans at Vitesse Arnhem and Trabzonspur before putting down roots with the Potters. But he’s only ever played 34 minutes for Chelsea.

10) Mason Mount (Manchester United, £55m)

A great call thus far, you’ve got to say. 12 appearances, no goals and no assists. Mount would no doubt have done better had he gone literally anywhere other than the club vying with Chelsea to be the most disappointing of the season, but there must currently be a hell of a lot of back slapping among the Chelsea chiefs over this one.

9) Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest, £3m)

Initial fear that they may well have sold a £50m player for £3m after his stunning goal against Burnley has been replaced by relief as Hudson-Odoi has reverted to the confidence-free norm of the last two seasons.

8) Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan, £15m)

As was the case at Chelsea when he was playing and fit – two caveats that rarely coincided – Loftus-Cheek has looked like a world-beater in brief moments for Milan as he drives past players in midfield. But £15m feels about right.

7) Andreas Christensen (Barcelona, free)

You would have thought Chelsea would have found a better centre-back than Andreas Christensen having bought four of them for close to £200m since he left the club, but it’s not entirely clear that they have.

6) Tammy Abraham (Roma, £34m)

He scored 15 Premier League goals for Chelsea in the 2019/20 season and no striker has got remotely close to that mark since. That said, 36 goals in 107 appearances for Roma isn’t a record that will have Blues fans wondering what might have been for long.

5) Billy Gilmour (Brighton, £7.5m)

He’s everything for Brighton that Moises Caicedo isn’t for Chelsea, and everyone saw it coming.

4) Lewis Hall (Newcastle, £28m after loan)

He might not actually end up leaving as there are still a few performance-related factors to be met. But letting him leave given Ben Chilwell’s injury history and Marc Cucurella being Marc Cucurella was mystifying.

3) Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan, £25m)

Firstly, what a move it’s been for him. A key cog in a massive European team that won the Serie A title in his second season and got to a Champions League semi-final last term. Pure profit or not, Chelsea would have saved a huge chunk of change by keeping him.

2) Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace, £18m)

Now linked with £60m moves to pretty much every other big team in the land after Chelsea didn’t even bother to give him a chance.

1) Tino Livramento (Southampton, £5m)

Livramento left Chelsea in the summer of 2021, citing Reece James blocking his path to the first team as his primary reason. If he hadn’t had injury problems of his own in that time, Livramento could have started 78 games for Chelsea, which is how many James hasn’t for Chelsea in two-and-a-half seasons.

James is out again with another hamstring problem, and Livramento could currently be tearing it up for his boyhood club rather than Newcastle. The Blues could, and should, have re-signed Livramento when they had the chance in the summer.