Rosenior 17th in ranking of every Chelsea manager of Abramovich-BlueCo eras

Liam Rosenior has been sacked after 106 days in charge but just how bad was he compared to other Chelsea managers of the Roman Abramovich and BlueCo ownership eras?

We’ve ranked all 22 across the last 23 years, including caretakers and interims. Sorry, Super Frank…

22) Frank Lampard: Apr – May 2023

Won 1; drew 2; lost 8

Win percentage 9.1; PPG 0.45

Lampard insists he “learned a lot” from his interim stint at his beloved Blues. Here’s hoping that includes the revelation that it is actually possible to turn them down despite insisting upon his return that “you can’t say no to your club”. A third time would not be a charm.

21) Callum McFarlane: Jan – Jan 2026

W0; D1; L1

Win percentage 0; PPG 0.5

Chelsea played really rather well to earn a draw with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge before losing to Fulham. He’s got another bite at the rotten cherry.

20) Bruno Saltor: Apr 2023 – Apr 2023

W0; D1; L0

WP 0; PPG 1

A 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. The only undefeated manager in Chelsea history.

19) Graham Potter: Sept 2022 – Apr 2023

W 12; D 8; L 11

WP 38.7; PPG 1.42

Followed a world class manager in Thomas Tuchel, was handed a squad of 427 mostly not-fit-for-purpose players and had no pre-season to work out which of them to play and where. He was the new dawn poster boy for BlueCo and one of the most doomed-to-fail managers in Premier League history.

18) Guus Hiddink: Dec 2015 – May 2016

W 10; D 11; L 6

WP 37.0; PPG 1.52

Drafted in for a second time as interim boss, the scorched earth left behind by Jose Mourinho proved difficult for Hiddink to manage.

17) Liam Rosenior: Jan 2026 – Apr 2026

W 11; D 2; L 10

WP 47.8; PPG 1.52

He did his level best to make it very, very hard to feel sorry for him, but we do. We don’t think he’s a bad guy or even a bad coach, just a guy with a overinflated opinion of himself who was promoted above his station to a laughable degree. 106 days. Awful.

READ MORE: Ten reasons why Chelsea have sacked Liam Rosenior: ‘Aura’, Lampard, rebellion…

16) Andre Villas-Boas: Jun 2011 – Mar 2012

W 19; D 11; L 10

WP 47.5; PPG 1.75

Billed as Jose Mourinho Mark II having won the lot with Porto the previous season, it really didn’t work out at Stamford Bridge. Brought in to revitalise an ageing squad, he relegated club legends to the bench and promptly got sacked, only for Roberto Di Matteo to bring back the old guard and win the Champions League and FA Cup. Ouch.

15) Frank Lampard: Jul 2019 – Jan 2021

W 44; D 15; L 25

WP 52.3; PPG 1.75

Earned plaudits for playing the youth and an attacking brand of football, but took the team from third to fourth, picking up fewer points than Maurizio Sarri. The Lampard revisionism following his revival at Coventry is a damning indictment of what’s currently going on at Chelsea.

14) Mauricio Pochettino: Aug 2023 – May 2024

W 27; D 10; L 14

WP 52.9; PPG 1.78

We suspect he did about as well as anyone could have done with a mess of a squad and was sacked on the back of five Premier League wins on the bounce to end the season. Got a gloriously melodic tune out of Cole Palmer.

13) Claudio Ranieri: Sep 2000 – May 2004

W 107; D 46; L 46

WP 53.8; PPG 1.84

The Tinkerman’s win percentage was 61% and his PPG up at 2.03 in the season after Abramovich arrived and the first splurge occurred, which would put him level with Carlo Ancelotti. The sacking was harsh, with Chelsea finishing second and beating the then-mighty Arsenal to reach the Champions League semi-final. But then came Jose.

12) Roberto Di Matteo: Mar – Nov 2012

W 24; D 9; L 9

WP 57.1; PPG 1.93

Trophies: Champions League – 2011-12; FA Cup – 2011-12

Won the Champions League with Ryan Bertrand and Saloman Kalou on the wings and Jose Bosingwa at right-back. And snagged the FA Cup for good measure. If reports of senior players running training sessions and picking tactics are to be believed, it was undoubtedly Frank Lampard’s best season as manager of Chelsea.

11) Rafael Benitez: Nov 2012 – May 2013

W 28; D 10; L 10

WP 58.3; PPG 1.96

Trophies: Europa League – 2012-13

Placards like ‘The Interim One’ and ‘Not wanted. Never wanted. Rafa out’ turned to ‘We forgive you, Rafa’ after Benitez won the Europa League and led Chelsea to third in the league. Not entirely sure he needed or wanted absolution.

10) Luiz Felipe Scolari: Jul 2008 – Feb 2009

W 20; D 11; L 5

WP 55.6; PPG 1.97

Sacked with Chelsea seven points adrift of top spot, it was one of many cut-throat decisions by the Chelsea board in the search for sustained glory. But the subsequent success of Guus Hiddink suggests Scolari wasn’t doing the best job with the excellent players at his disposal.

9)Enzo Maresca: Aug 2024 – Dec 2025

W 55; D 16; L 21

WP 59.7; PPG 1.97

Trophies: Conference League – 2024-25; Club World Cup 2025

An outstanding tactician who improved pretty much every player he worked with at Stamford Bridge, got Chelsea back into the Champions League, won two trophies and masterminded a battering of the European champions in the Club World Cup final. Bit outspoken for BlueCo, though.

8) Jose Mourinho: Jun 2013 – Dec 2015

W 80; D 29; L 27

WP 58.8; PPG 1.98

Trophies: Premier League – 2014-15; , League Cup 2014-15

It ended in a lost dressing room and general discontent, but Chelsea walked to the Premier League title in his second season in charge and were arguably better on the eye than in his first, more celebrated stint, with Eden Hazard granted license to do his thing and the combination of Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa a particularly deadly one.

7) Carlo Ancelotti: Jul 2009 – May 2011

W 67; D 20; L 22

WP 61.5; PPG 2.03

Trophies: Premier League – 2009-10; FA Cup – 2009-10

Pipped Manchester United to the title on the final day with a memorable 8-0 mauling of Wigan, before landing the FA Cup to record the club’s first and only Double. They came second the season after, which just isn’t good enough, frankly. Subsequently won three Champions League titles at Real Madrid.

6) Maurizio Sarri: Jul 2018 – Jun 2019

W 39; D 13; L 11

WP 61.9; PPG 2.06

Trophies: Europa League – 2018-19

Each and every Chelsea fan should be utterly ashamed for the way they hounded him from the club.

Sarri-ball wasn’t hugely exciting at times, and the excellent PPG is in no small part down to cruising to the Europa League title. But also, they cruised to the Europa League title – what Chelsea fans wouldn’t give for that right now.

If anyone had been given more time to establish his style it perhaps should have been Sarri, if only to see the look on his face upon gazing at the Premier League winner’s medal.

Maurizio Sarri taking a moment on his own to just look at his Europa League winner’s medal is everything 💙 pic.twitter.com/s3VEQTEKp9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 30, 2019

5) Thomas Tuchel: Jan 2021 – Sept 2022

W 63; D 19; L 18

WP 63.0; PPG 2.08

His sacking is the very worst of 24 wide-ranging BlueCo mistakes in their disastrous Stamford Bridge reign.

4) Antonio Conte: Jul 2016 – Jul 2018

W 69; D 17; L 20

WP 65.1; PPG 2.11

Trophies: Premier League – 2016-17; FA Cup – 2017-18

After back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal, Conte switched to 3-4-3 and Chelsea went on a 13-game winning streak, scoring 32 goals and conceding just four. They cruised to the title but a text message informing Diego Costa he was not “in the plan” was the beginning of a long drawn-out end for Conte, who remained for a further season but could only guide Chelsea to fifth. The FA Cup was not enough to save him.

3) Jose Mourinho: Jun 2004 – Sep 2007

W 124; D 40; L 21

WP 67.0; PPG 2.23

Trophies: Premier League – 2004-05, 2005-06; FA Cup – 2006-07; League Cup – 2004-05, 2006-07

Challenged the Premier League establishment and won in staggering fashion (if perhaps not the greatest style) to pave the way for all subsequent success at Stamford Bridge.

2) Avram Grant: Sep 2007 – May 2008

W 36; D 13; L 5

WP 66.7; PPG 2.24

Here he is, the big man. Seen as a figure of fun – even ridicule – by many. Partly because he moved from the boardroom, partly because of the confusing signing of compatriot Tal Ben Haim, but mainly because he was considered to be vastly inferior to the man he followed. But he was a slip away from winning the Champions League and finished two points off top spot in the Premier League.

In fact, his PPG over the 32 league games he was in charge for would have seen Chelsea beat United to the title had he been there from the start of the season. Mourinho and the length of John Terry’s studs denied him the greatest season in Chelsea history.

1) Guus Hiddink: Feb – May 2009

W 16; D 5; L 1

WP 72.7; PPG 2.41

Trophies: FA Cup – 2008-09

Rock up at a football club, recording the highest PPG in Premier League history, winning the FA Cup and leaving might be the most baller move of all time.