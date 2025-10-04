Everyone knows that ten games is enough of a sample size to fully make up your mind on whether a signing is good or bad, so we have ranked Liverpool’s new £422m sextet from worst to best…

Arne Slot’s first year at Anfield went perfectly as Liverpool strolled to their 20th Premier League title, though cracks have started to form at the start of this campaign.

The Dutchman was afforded a massive budget to build a squad of his own in the summer, with £422m (figure from transfermarket, by the way) spent on six big-money signings to overhaul the champions as two British record transfers were set along the way.

It was expected that this statement of intent would make back-to-back Premier League titles an inevitability, but there have been early teething issues for Slot as he struggles to find the right balance with his new-look squad.

The Reds were fortunate to win their opening five Premier League games, though their luck has run out in recent days as defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray have raised alarm bells.

Liverpool’s messy start to the campaign is partly down to most of their new stars struggling, so we have decided to rank them (obviously ignoring Armin Pesci and Freddie Woodman as they haven’t played) from worst to best based on their performances after ten Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and Community Shield games…

6th) Florian Wirtz

The Mailbox warned £116m Wirtz on September 12 that he would be a ‘flop until he’s not’, and he still finds himself in this category.

I still cannot see Wirtz being anything other than a huge hit at Liverpool long-term, but this list is based on what he’s produced so far, which is very little.

Wirtz’s struggles are not all on him; he’s a key piece in Slot’s revamped midfield as a natural No.10, and the right structure is yet to be in place to allow him to shine, but he has not been doing nearly enough to make a strong impression, either.

He looks a shadow of the player who lit up the Bundesliga in recent seasons, and barring the odd flashes of promise, he has been pretty anonymous in most of Liverpool’s games.

5th) Jeremie Frimpong

The doubts surrounding Frimpong are centred on his defensive frailties, with Slot’s, let’s say, interesting decision to start him as a winger and natural midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back against Galatasaray indicating that the head coach doesn’t trust his new signing to play at the back against certain opposition.

Frimpong, who has also had a spell out with an injury, was ineffective as a stand-in for Mo Salah, which is understandable as it’s not his main position.

So it’s unclear where he fits in at Liverpool, with Szoboszlai or Conor Bradley seemingly more likely to start at full-back against Chelsea this weekend.

4th) Milos Kerkez

There are also concerns on the other flank with Liverpool’s new left-back, who has had a rude awakening since landing a big move to the Premier League giants.

Kerkez was arguably the best left-back in the Premier League last season, though it’s a completely different ask to shine for Bournemouth than Liverpool, and he has already been caught out with his rashness at times this season.

The Hungarian will be glad to have Andy Robertson as his deputy, with the quality competition provided by the veteran allowing Slot to take his new signing out of the firing line. It has been a rough start for Kerkez, but I have more confidence that he will get over his early woes than I do with Frimpong.

3rd) Alexander Isak

Liverpool’s £125m man finds himself this high on the list by default, really.

Isak has one goal for Liverpool via a tap-in against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, but his other appearances this season have been a non-event as he builds fitness following a summer of inactivity, which is to be expected.

Therefore, Isak, for now, is being given a pass as one of the world’s best strikers will come good once the cobwebs are shaken off, provided his old injury woes don’t resurface, as he has proven himself as an elite forward and should score a bucketload of goals once Slot puts the jigsaw pieces in the right place.

2nd) Giovanni Leoni

Yes, you read that right. Leoni is second after suffering an ACL injury in his only Liverpool game to date…

This is because Leoni was arguably Liverpool’s best performer in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton before going off, and there was enough evidence from that game alone to suggest that the 18-year-old, once he’s back fit, will become a great signing as a potential future star.

1st) Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike was stupid for that red card, but this moment of madness is the only blot on an otherwise strong start for the £86m signing at Liverpool.

Five goals and an assist in his first nine outings is a great return for Ekitike, who has brilliant variety to his game and is a clinical finisher when he’s in the mood.

Liverpool chiefs have given Slot a headache by signing Isak and Ekitike; the latter striker has quickly proven his worth at Anfield by significantly outshining the club’s other marquee summer signings.

